(Japan Today)   Stalking? Officer, I was only putting handwritten notes with "If this isn't too much trouble" and my contact information into this woman's handbag. That isn't stalking, that's being respectful   (japantoday.com) divider line
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Miura placed a note with his contact information, including Line ID, inside her open handbag three times.

"Line ID"? It's going to be more like "Lineup" ID, amirite?

/Parallel lines have so much in common; it's a shame they'll never meet
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Miura placed a note with his contact information, including Line ID, inside her open handbag three times.

"Line ID"? It's going to be more like "Lineup" ID, amirite?

/Parallel lines have so much in common; it's a shame they'll never meet


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

/I got nothing else.
//Besides my insomnia.
///Auto correct wanted to change insomnia to incubus. Now I am very afraid
 
