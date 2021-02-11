 Skip to content
(10 News)   Phoenix police officer gets day off of work for cooking his K9 partner to death   (10news.com) divider line
    Pinal County, Arizona, Police, Officer Craig Curry  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Cops in Florida do this twice a year, at least, without consequence.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Is he at least barred from having another K9?

/Why do I even ask...
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Cop killer.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Poor dog. Cooked and then probably boxed his kidneys due to the muscle death that follows heatstroke. A lesson for you dog owners out there. Even if the heat doesn't kill your dog - heat stroke needs the vet, because of the kidney damage that follows is often as bad or worse than the heat.

What a waste.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why isn't this person in jail?

This is the problem we all have with cops: zero consequences or consequences that are so mild for things that would get your or I put in jail.

Sick.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mcmnky: Cop killer.


Didn't we have a case not long ago where someone was considered a cop killer for killing a police dog?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But when they set a K9 unit on a person, and the person hits the dog in defence, it is 'assaulting an officer'.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Since when do cops have/need an F150? Are they tailgating in their beat? Ridiculous waste of money.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The use of police dogs should be ended. Either as weapons or drug searches.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

there are cops and then there are little people.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hot Days Kill Dogs PSA 1987
Youtube EGKfd2v85po
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If they can't find a way to fire or imprison him for negligently killing his helpless partner, they should at least make him pay the cost of training a replacement K9. That's roughly $20,000 in taxpayer money he destroyed because he couldn't be bothered to wear his alert pager and check on the animal regularly.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
... hot dog?
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The icing on the shiatty cop cake here is he didn't have the pager that would have alerted him to the temperature inside his vehicle being unsafe because he was testing a body cam and had no room on his tactical vest for it. So basically the body cam killed his dog, not him being to lazy/stupid to just carry the farking pager with him like in his farking hands or pocket or belt or up his farking ass, this thing is supposed to protect his "partner" that he obviously doesn't give to farks about. Piece of shiat dog murderer
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Officer Curry says that he did not have the pager on him at the time because he was trying out a new body camera that took up space on his vest.

Wow, that body camera must have taken up literally a couple of square inches. But I suppose since cops are now basically spheres with all the TactiCool shiat glued to their bodies, he probably really didn't have room among all the random gadgets and weapons stuck to him.

/And people wonder why we want these farkers defunded
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought cops always stick together. Why wasn't the dog with him? I know better than to think there will be official justice, but I hope every cop on the force (and other jurisdictions they work with) remembers what this bastard did and treats him accordingly.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Officer Craig Curry left K9 Ike inside his patrol vehicle with the engine running while he went into the Maricopa police headquarters for a meeting at 3 p.m....At approximately 4:40 p.m. Curry went back to his vehicle and realized it had turned off.

I 100% guarantee no cop has any reason to be in an hour and 40 minute meeting. Does it really take two hours to call roll and present a briefing on which minorities will be harassed today and who made their traffic ticket quota?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Why isn't this person in jail?

This is the problem we all have with cops: zero consequences or consequences that are so mild for things that would get your or I put in jail.

Sick.


BECAUSE THEY WANT TO GET HOME SAFE!

*or some such bullshiat
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, when a cop kills his police dog, it's just a dog and not a fellow police officer?
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So if a member of the public shot (or punched) a police dog, the police would treat it as someone striking another officer.

But when a cop kills a K-9 through flat out ignorance, he's given a slap on the wrist.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They should have IAB look into this. Hopefully this is the IAB investigator:

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 minute ago  

veale728: So if a member of the public shot (or punched) a police dog, the police would treat it as someone striking another officer.

But when a cop kills a K-9 through flat out ignorance, he's given a slap on the wrist.


Ignorance would be more excusable. He made conscious decisions not to carry his alert pager and to not perform required checks on the dog.
 
