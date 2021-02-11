 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Don't bring a dog to a gun fight
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So I got this sweet young rescue dog and I named him Loki. He is a pit bull terror all the way and would just as soon kill another dog in a dog park as take a piss there. I don't take him to dog parks and when I walk him, keep him away from kids, other walkers, dogs, woman, and cats. Fark me but he is the most loving dog I ever had.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Definitely a slower muzzle velocity
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Definitely a slower muzzle velocity


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blahpers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOOCH NOOOOOOO
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't we going 'Dog of Peace™' anymore?
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... What if it's a squirt gun fight?

toyjumble.comView Full Size
 
RedComrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a similar situation at a local park.  Dog off leash, uncontrolled and attacking everything it could reach.  It had my kid trapped on the playground equipment snapping and snarling as it tried to get up the rockwall to get at her, while the owner tried to get across the park after it.

I put a 124 grain 9mm hollow point  through that mad dog's chest. Cops ruled it justified, coont owner was fined and my kid was okay if pretty shook up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog nuts.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ruudbob: So I got this sweet young rescue dog and I named him Loki. He is a pit bull terror all the way and would just as soon kill another dog in a dog park as take a piss there. I don't take him to dog parks and when I walk him, keep him away from kids, other walkers, dogs, woman, and cats. Fark me but he is the most loving dog I ever had.


So the dog will murder essentially anyone but you? Kinda flattering, I guess.
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aagrajag: ruudbob: So I got this sweet young rescue dog and I named him Loki. He is a pit bull terror all the way and would just as soon kill another dog in a dog park as take a piss there. I don't take him to dog parks and when I walk him, keep him away from kids, other walkers, dogs, woman, and cats. Fark me but he is the most loving dog I ever had.

So the dog will murder essentially anyone but you? Kinda flattering, I guess.


True love broh.
 
