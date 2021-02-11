 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   55-gallon drums and enough chemicals to make 3 metric tons of amphetamine? Okay, I suppose that qualifies as a big bust   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
    More: News, Liverpool, year-old man, Merseyside today, Merseyside Police, Crime, Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh, positive action, dramatic dawn raids  
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image 850x472]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image 850x472]


I was as sure to post that as a Model D83 Swedish Sure-Grip Suck Machine
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If there's one thing most farkers like, it's a big bust.
 
themanuf [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image image 850x472]


Nice beaver
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So let me guess, a rival gang ratted them out?
 
6nome
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
55 gallon drums of what?
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's just my brother D.A.R.Y.L and my other brother D.A.R.Y.L.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: That's just my brother D.A.R.Y.L and my other brother D.A.R.Y.L.


Hey Turtle, what's a hooker?
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
really surprised they didn't catch on to meth yet. it's probably easier to make because...it's pretty much easier to make than anything.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image 850x472]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought it said "teen" suspects, and I was like, wow, pretty impressive.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So let me guess, a rival gang ratted them out?


yeah but which one?  Pfizer, Amgen, GSK?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everclear - Amphetamine
Youtube EI1IC19rWj0
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did you have it stuffed?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes it's very impressive
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This was not the big bust I was looking for!
 
