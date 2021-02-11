 Skip to content
 
(KOIN Portland)   Protip: When you steal guns and equipment from an FBI Agent's car, reselling them to an undercover officer isn't going to work out too well. Even without the meth   (koin.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's a walking movie criminal stereotype.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only implied in the article but sounds like dude also sold a half pound of meth somewhere along the way.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Only implied in the article but sounds like dude also sold a half pound of meth somewhere along the way.


Nah, the cops took their cut of the jib.
Pretty sure an ounce will be submitted as evidence, because the remaining amount is going through thorough "testing"...
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, THAT 1/4lb of meth... we submitted the 1/8thlb of meth for testing but, of course, a test consumes the entire 1/16th... No wonder those guys do it in metrics, is there a fly in the room, are you guys 'itchy'?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: FBI agents shouldn't leave that in the car.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just leave this here.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/and take the sunglasses
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
OK, lemme ask: what's happened to the FBI lately?

They totally missed Jan. 6.
The casualty count on a simple child porn warrant serve was two agents dead, five injured.
And now a special agent leaves "a rifle, pistol, magazines, ammunition, body armor, tactical gear and personal belongings" in his "car while it was parked outside of the agent's home", just begging for it to be broken into and all that stuff stolen.

Even the Keystone Kops could do better.
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He'd be a looker

without the meth.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a good thing nobody at the FBI knows anybody at the Bureau of Prisons. If they did they could probably arrange a little "diesel therapy" for him, where he gets to ride the big bus in full shackles for weeks going from prison to prison before he gets to his new home...
 
