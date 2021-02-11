 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Bewildered family wonders why Maine is so weird, until America's one helpful TSA agent comes to their aid   (wcvb.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Transportation Security Administration, Federal Air Marshal Service, Portland, Oregon, TSA officer Martin Rios, Portland International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Transportation Security Administration officer, Oregon  
•       •       •

333 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 11:12 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait until they learn about peninsula distance.
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In all fairness, who goes to Portland, Maine in winter? Wait, who goes to Portland, Oregon in winter either?
 
zbtop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The PDX TSA and airport in general are actually pretty well known for being one of the better organized and run outfits.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bewildered is about the nicest way to put it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I went to Costa Rica some years ago, I worried about me or my luggage or maybe both getting routed to San Jose, California, instead of San José, Costa Rica.  Even better, the airport codes only differ by one letter, SJC vs. SJO respectively.

/do you know the way to San Jose?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zbtop: The PDX TSA and airport in general are actually pretty well known for being one of the better organized and run outfits.


Fair point.  But the old carpet was better.

/flown through "deportland" a few times, including coming in from overseas.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.