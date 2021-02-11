 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It's National Roast Day and Wendy's Twitter account is fully armed and operational   (twitter.com) divider line
6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
This one's better:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
36 minutes ago  
How rude! Doug the Pug is awesome.

/oh, wait... I think I get it!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  
Sometimes I see people on Fark say that Twitter is useless. But then I think of the Wendy's twitter account...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
28 minutes ago  
cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size
 
ansius
20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder how many writers they put on for this as they're churning these out and most of them are good.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
19 minutes ago  

ansius: [Fark user image 792x372]

I wonder how many writers they put on for this as they're churning these out and most of them are good.


There was an article on Fark a few years ago that had an interview with the lady who runs Wendy's twitter account, it's all one woman who does it and she's witty as fark.
 
Man On Pink Corner
16 minutes ago  
Always keeps her beef fresh!
 
zjoik
12 minutes ago  
why do i hear sarah silverman's voice when i see wendy's tweets?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
6 minutes ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's....

/Wendy's ownership family donates lots of money to Right Wing Christians like Pat Robertson..
// food for thought
/// I do not eat there for this reason..
 
Fox10456
4 minutes ago  

zjoik: why do i hear sarah silverman's voice when i see wendy's tweets?


1. You're naked in bed with her.
2. You're naked in bed with and smoking pot.
3. You're naked in bed with her and smoking pot while she's making you laugh your ass off.
4. You're naked in bed with her and smoking pot while she's making you and Gal Gadot laugh your asses off.


5. Your TV is too loud.
 
ansius
2 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: ansius: [Fark user image 792x372]

I wonder how many writers they put on for this as they're churning these out and most of them are good.

There was an article on Fark a few years ago that had an interview with the lady who runs Wendy's twitter account, it's all one woman who does it and she's witty as fark.


I'm seriously impressed because for a few of these replies, she's stopped and looked though a person's twitter account for material. This takes time.

I wonder how many Fark headlines she's had greenlit.
 
