(AZ Family)   Custom officials at the Mexico border seize almost 200 lbs of A) Meth B) Heroin C) Prohibited bologna   (azfamily.com) divider line
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've smuggled Taylor Ham in my luggage before, so no judgment here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird Al Yankovic - 1979 - My Bologna
Youtube C4_G7HHJ0GE
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prohibited Bologna is the name of my Village People/Cattle Decapitation mashup band.
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pork product import ban makes me so mad

"Bologna is a prohibited product because it is made from pork and has the potential for introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry."

It's already cooked and packed!  It's not like you're going to take it to a hog farm and feed it to the pigs.  I'mstill mad 5 years later that customs confiscated some sausages I bought in France.

Bastards.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they're not kidding with the meat imports. 
A and B... you can get off easy.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank Dog for their vigilance.

This was probably the decoy car for the 500 pounds of fentanyl in the car behind it...
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It had a name! It had a name *sobs

/ it was O S C A R
// it had a second name
/// EARWORM
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mokmo: Yeah, they're not kidding with the meat imports. 
A and B... you can get off easy.


I still have ... somwhere ... an animal product I picked up in Ireland and brought back to the states that was probably prohibited, but I got it through customs because it was a kind of hide in plain sight thing.  It was a tuft of wool that I picked up on a hike one evening that passed through an area where sheep grazed.  There were actually sheep wandering around near us, but I didn't go pick it off an animal, just picked it up off the ground and stuck it in my pocket.  I'm sure if customs cared to look the would have just considered it pocket fuzz or something.

/CSB
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can anyone be sure that meth ^ heroin were not hidden inside the bologna?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ICE gotta eat sometime.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Officer, I'm always smuggling a bologna, if you know what I mean."
*wink*

/oooh, handcuffs! kinky!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
rikdanger:

Ween Pork Roll Egg and Cheese Live in Chicago
Youtube TutI8k49xoA
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 500x500]


Take that, farm to plate wankers.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Mokmo: Yeah, they're not kidding with the meat imports. 
A and B... you can get off easy.

I still have ... somwhere ... an animal product I picked up in Ireland and brought back to the states that was probably prohibited, but I got it through customs because it was a kind of hide in plain sight thing.  It was a tuft of wool that I picked up on a hike one evening that passed through an area where sheep grazed.  There were actually sheep wandering around near us, but I didn't go pick it off an animal, just picked it up off the ground and stuck it in my pocket.  I'm sure if customs cared to look the would have just considered it pocket fuzz or something.

/CSB


I can almost hear the agriculture specialist on that border guard show making a speech about some sheep sickness that somehow crossed the Atlantic...
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why do so many fools try to smuggle mundane meats across international borders?  I promise you can buy bologna in the US.  You can buy chicken, too.  All the chicken you want.  And it's cheap.  There's no need to have raw chicken breeding bacteria for 12 hours in your luggage, leaking juices and blood all over your clothes.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These people suck at playing "hide the bologna"
 
true okie doke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ctrl+F yielded no Oklahoma results in the comments, so I must mention that that shiat was headed for Oklahoma. It was gonna be smoked, and it was gonna be delicious.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This stuff happens daily, and packaged bologna is just the tip of the iceberg.

cdnph.upi.comView Full Size


https://www.ajc.com/blog/airport/cust​o​ms-beagle-detects-roasted-pig-head-che​cked-luggage-hartsfield-jackson/TDXeXs​3YjoCmkBlhSyvo8J/

I'll just tell you that you don't want to see bushmeat from Nigeria. All this is done to keep pathogens like foot and mouth out of the country. It's a pain in the ass to deal with, and people smuggling things can be a pain in the ass too. I'm not going to eat your shiat because I don't want it. I don't want some virus or bug to end up jacking the price of bacon up to $20.00 a pack because whole farms have been wiped out.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had a client from Hungary smuggle a fillet of Danube salmon into Canada one trip. Uncured, uncooked and wrapped only in tinfoil. That grizzly beast of a man ate most that putrid fillet during the 10 day camp and was mighty pissed when we wouldn't let him board his flight home with the leftovers.

The fish smelled just like a two week old, unrefrigerated fish would smell.
/he ate it with crackers and capers
 
mikefinch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: [Fark user image 500x572]


DAMNIT STAY OUT OF MY HEAD
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rikdanger: I've smuggled Taylor Ham in my luggage before, so no judgment here.
[Fark user image image 425x675]


You mean pork roll.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We have more than enough baloney coming from Washington already.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

