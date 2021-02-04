 Skip to content
 
(Eugene Register-Guard)   For one lost cat, surviving a wildfire was the miracle, staying alive alone in the burned landscape for months was the struggle, and now reunion with its family is his last challenge. Welcome to Caturday   (registerguard.com) divider line
    Cat, Holiday Farm Fire, owner of Community Cat Advocacy Team, missing cats  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Rough day, so glad to see you guys I will be lurking and judging your posts for quality :-)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
external-preview.redd.it
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
littlemisscat.com
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Rough day, so glad to see you guys I will be lurking and judging your posts for quality :-)


hugz to you
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
whs4pets.org
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

I sure hope the kitteh finds his family!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Fark that Pixel: Rough day, so glad to see you guys I will be lurking and judging your posts for quality :-)

hugz to you


Thank you very much! (I would rate this as a 10 out of 10 :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: [whs4pets.org image 850x635]


Those eyes definitely rate at 10 out of 10 as well :-)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Mudd's woman: Fark that Pixel: Rough day, so glad to see you guys I will be lurking and judging your posts for quality :-)

hugz to you

Thank you very much! (I would rate this as a 10 out of 10 :-)


Hope you feel better soon.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I really need to get back into posting in these Caturday threads. 

Since I started I've had three cats pass away over the years. Need to post my two derps Spoon and Spiffy because they never fail to make quality content.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Fark that Pixel: Mudd's woman: Fark that Pixel: Rough day, so glad to see you guys I will be lurking and judging your posts for quality :-)

hugz to you

Thank you very much! (I would rate this as a 10 out of 10 :-)

Hope you feel better soon.


thank you, me too! This post is definitely rates a 10 out of 10 :-)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

We all enjoy cat posts around here.....
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 425x566]
We all enjoy cat posts around here.....


nice cat post!
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mystic is early for Caturday but is occupying the good chair.  As usual.  Although she's awfully backlit here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Rough day, so glad to see you guys I will be lurking and judging your posts for quality :-)


external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

4 or 5 more items and I'm DONE (with the current project).
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
4 or 5 more items and I'm DONE (with the current project).


awesome! You haz mails
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

paleryder69: Fark that Pixel: Rough day, so glad to see you guys I will be lurking and judging your posts for quality :-)

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 500x328]


snicker, I don't know what you mean :-)
 
Cheez_Wit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm starting to think all of my cats share a single brain cell that got batted under the fridge. Since I've been working from home, they've gotten pretty derpy. Or maybe they were always derpy and I see it more. Who knows.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

Too many Zoom meetings were hosted by me this week. Including a 6-hour session........
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Cheez_Wit: I'm starting to think all of my cats share a single brain cell that got batted under the fridge. Since I've been working from home, they've gotten pretty derpy. Or maybe they were always derpy and I see it more. Who knows.


Fark user image
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey ho everybuddy...I survived my endoscopies..giggle to zatch as it were..some answers..lots of inflammation upper GI, probably the pain in the side source..awaiting biopsy info on all fronts/backs. Gastro Doc said the cleanout was good and I don't have to do another end-run for a decade! Woohoo! Who knows what that test will look like by then!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 425x355]
Too many Zoom meetings were hosted by me this week. Including a 6-hour session........


Gah! And here we thought Eli's Boy had it bad with a 4 hr zoom! What is is about a zoom meeting/discussion course that makes people say things they wouldn't say in person?? It boggles the mind. Of course I think part of the problem is that people aren't reading the material well...makes for much misinterpretation.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I meant to say that nurse Eli the Bitey has been checking in with me both the day of my proceedures and in the evening after I go to bed. He opens the door, walks about half way into the room, pauses, then turns around and leaves. I think he haz a worried for me.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss Lady Lu Lu had her first trip to the Oregon coast this week
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Hey ho everybuddy...I survived my endoscopies..giggle to zatch as it were..some answers..lots of inflammation upper GI, probably the pain in the side source..awaiting biopsy info on all fronts/backs. Gastro Doc said the cleanout was good and I don't have to do another end-run for a decade! Woohoo! Who knows what that test will look like by then!


Yay...some good news, anyway.  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Hey ho everybuddy...I survived my endoscopies..giggle to zatch as it were..some answers..lots of inflammation upper GI, probably the pain in the side source..awaiting biopsy info on all fronts/backs. Gastro Doc said the cleanout was good and I don't have to do another end-run for a decade! Woohoo! Who knows what that test will look like by then!


Woot!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Rough day, so glad to see you guys I will be lurking and judging your posts for quality :-)


Fark user imageView Full Size

(I call this : Cat wondering if FTP is lurking)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
4 or 5 more items and I'm DONE (with the current project).

awesome! You haz mails


Got the package, thank you very much!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey FtP
Amazon still on track for delivery tomorrow by 8pm
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Helllooo
Fark user image
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Huh, Fark forgot that I was logged in..hate when that happens!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
