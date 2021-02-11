 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Breaking news, breaking news - the Gorilla Glue Hairdo has been surgically removed. Now, we return you to your regular programming   (nypost.com) divider line
32
32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I looked up the compound ... and we figure out the science, how to break it down," he added

Chemistry is considered surgery now?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She needed to be under anesthesia for this?
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: She needed to be under anesthesia for this?


I've seen her in an interview. She should be unconscious whenever possible.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: She needed to be under anesthesia for this?


Naw, they just did that for sh*ts and giggles.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The surgery was performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Michael Obeng, who offered to do the $12,500 procedure for free.

Dude is probably getting calls to do his own reality series now.
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: namegoeshere: She needed to be under anesthesia for this?

I've seen her in an interview. She should be unconscious whenever possible.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I was really lookin forward to sniffing that glue"
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh thank dog. I can stop praying for her and get a good nights sleep now. Finally.

/Sarcasm
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
$12.50 worth of gasoline in a bucket and some rohypnol tabs. He charges how much?
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's important to read labels.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At last, our long national nightmare is over.

/ as if anyone gave a f*ck if her empty head had fallen off
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nullandvoid744: namegoeshere: She needed to be under anesthesia for this?

Naw, they just did that for sh*ts and giggles.


I thought those drugs tend to inhibit shiats.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The lady that put the glue in her hair says she is not going to sue Gorilla Glue. She said she never had any intentions, and has no idea how that rumor got started.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They got this guy

Pawnee scalping a Yankee...
Youtube SBAXcQGndGg
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gunsmack: At last, our long national nightmare is over.

/ as if anyone gave a f*ck if her empty head had fallen off


Ah, if that happens, just glue it back on.

This woman is a teacher. That is the truly frightening bit.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am sorry. If you're dumb enough to think gorilla glue is a good substitute for a hair product...

Please liberally apply fire after glue.
 
AeAe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I get that he did for free, but was cutting away her hair not an option? it would have grown back.
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AeAe: I get that he did for free, but was cutting away her hair not an option?


No it was not. Has been well explained why.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm just surprised this didn't have a NEWSFLASH tag.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No way imma RTFA. Doesn't acetone remove gorilla glue?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope she learned something
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gorilla glue gone, goofy girl generally glad, grateful.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Gorilla glue gone, goofy girl generally glad, grateful.


Goodness gracious!
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The surgery was performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Michael Obeng, who offered to do the $12,500 procedure for free.

Dude is probably getting calls to do his own reality series now.


The cynical side of my says this is the pilot episode. Did you notice the shot of him consulting the patient towards the bottom of the article. It screams reality tv production.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: They got this guy

[YouTube video: Pawnee scalping a Yankee...]


Fun fact:

The native American tribes didn't really scalp people, we did that to them to claim bounties on them.

What they did to us was far more brutal.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fsbilly: No way imma RTFA. Doesn't acetone remove gorilla glue?


Nahhh.  Needs H2SO4.
 
comrade
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: AeAe: I get that he did for free, but was cutting away her hair not an option?

No it was not. Has been well explained why.


You asshole. You tricked me into reading the article and it says nothing about that.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Governor Gavin Newsom Sues Gorilla Glue For Not Being Strong Enough To Keep His Hair Perfectly In Place

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: AeAe: I get that he did for free, but was cutting away her hair not an option?

No it was not. Has been well explained why.


Doesn't say in the article linked or another I read but if I guessed it is because its glued to her scalp.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Governor Gavin Newsom Sues Gorilla Glue For Not Being Strong Enough To Keep His Hair Perfectly In Place

[Fark user image image 850x481]


I don't "recall" that happening.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aagrajag: This woman is a teacher. That is the truly frightening bit.


So long as she's not teaching chemistry.

/ would bet a million dollars that she isn't
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I feel bad for her, but she was kind of dumbass for thinking she could glue her hair down.
 
