 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   First graders can look forward to a "Fauci ouchie" this fall   (mprnews.org) divider line
5
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 11 Feb 2021 at 3:00 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are you running for HOTY already??

/it's only February!
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
GIggles, subby.

t/y
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Come on, trials! Big approvals, big approvals, no whammies, and-- STOP!

You win a vaccinated child with mysterious hair growth on their forehead!

YES! Sorry honey, I'll teach you how to shave your forehead--but you are going BACK TO SCHOOL!!
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Come on, trials! Big approvals, big approvals, no whammies, and-- STOP!

You win a vaccinated child with mysterious hair growth on their forehead!

YES! Sorry honey, I'll teach you how to shave your forehead--but you are going BACK TO SCHOOL!!


Why not turn that mysterious hair growth into a social status symbol, huh?

Body shaming is so sad, especially when it comes to school kids.

Don't you think it's time to bring back the pompadour?
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure give the kid more Drugs to get em back ta school....!!!!!

Yupperz I'm all for it......!!!!!!
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.