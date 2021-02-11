|
Fark NotNewsletter: All right stop, collaborate and listen
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-02-11 2:58:35 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week has gone well. Sorry for the extra day delay with the NotNewsletter, Kentucky had some hellacious ice storms yesterday and given the risk of losing power, we loaded up the entire family and took off to get outside of the damage zone. Our house is all electric so no power means no heat, no food, and no internet. We've had power outages of a week-plus due to these ice storms before. The additional problem is even though the storms have stopped, it's not going to be warm enough to melt anytime in the next week. We'll see how things go.
So far the power seems to be mostly holding, so we'll be doing a livestream tonight at 5 p.m. on my Twitch channel, assuming strong wind and heavy trees don't take out Dallan's house between now and then. We're going to try to do Fark Friday Movie Night tomorrow (Friday) as well.
Also, for TotalFarkers - got a thing for you all. Look for it to post tomorrow afternoon. Anyone else who wants in on that action can sign up for TotalFark and join us!
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Altimus Prime honored the life of Dustin Diamond
Algebrat had good news for GameStop and AMC investors
Snapper Carr knew what the absolute best online currency is
Burn_The_Plows started to feel the heat after an incident in Pennsylvania
Timmy the Tumor was worried about Jeff Bezos
hoodiowithtudio felt like a silly goose for having such a foul team name
Abe Vigoda's Ghost learned something about Christopher Plummer and another iconic movie star
dothemath gave more information about a couple who were looking to buy an apartment
Tax Boy knew why Bezos feels able to step down as Amazon's CEO
edmo welcomed us to Fark
Bonus FarkStaff Picks:
Johnson reacted to a very colorful hallway in a home listing
Rapmaster2000 was willing to fight hedge fund managers and other people in power
Smart:
Sliding Carp and many of the rest of us learned something from a 13-year-old who saved two younger girls - check out this story if you missed it, it's a great one
Ivo Shandor explained why we shouldn't go throwing out our flu vaccines just yet
Znuh cleared up confusion over what it means to be a COVID-19 "long-hauler"
ShavedOrangutan called attention to a Rochester Police Department program that isn't looking very realistic in light of recent news
CordycepsInYourBrain figured some habits from the pandemic are worth keeping
Insult Comic Bishounen shared maps of flu-like illness in the U.S. for the end of January of this year and last year (from the CDC)
Prank Call of Cthulhu found a new favorite quotation
CSB Sunday Morning: Reunited and it feels so... good?
Smart: Lytbeir nearly missed out on getting to know a wonderful sibling
Funny: Hey Nurse! found an old roommate in the last place you'd look
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Smart: Beeblebrox gave advice to anyone who's considering buying a gun
Smart: a particular individual shared a photo of a very good tree climber
Smart: eyeq360 drew a gorgeous peacock design
Smart: meg12279 endorsed giving it time
Smart: Unikitty found another way of thinking about things
Smart: Beeblebrox's kitty wanted a hug
Funny: skyotter received the greatest gift ever
Funny: EggFool's phone was angry about the milk
Politics Funny:
Ghastly let us know how QAnon's story will end
Pinche Mateo shared words of wisdom when Marjorie Taylor Greene decided to attack The Lincoln Project
kbronsito pointed out evidence that Harriet Tubman was actually conservative
gameshowhost found out who's really to blame for the attack on the U.S. Capitol
Iamos experienced a moment of confusion
Politics Smart:
MattytheMouse looked at what QAnon got right before going terribly wrong
Magorn suggested a method of handling Trump appointees' unexpected loss of benefits
kudayta had advice for someone whose parent chose QAnon and Trump over family
buttercat spoke about comparing "radicals" of both major parties
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
bugdozer took us behind the scenes at the nuclear power plant
Herb Utsmelz caught a well-dressed pest
retrophil didn't need any help from ACME
RedZoneTuba found out that a former White House press secretary took up sailing
Circusdog320 got this tool from a pineapple under the sea
retrophil discovered that President Biden still does one thing the old fashioned way
Herb Utsmelz secretly replaced Bernie's mittens with these bread-and-coffee mittens
kabloink learned that glass does not break bricks
Octafrye set up infinite presidential viewing
wiredroach showed Biden passing gas in Trump's general direction
Captions:
From: Caption this ... spread?
Redh8t knew that this was a very brave couple
Devolving_Spud told us about the real star of the photo
RyansPrivates made a vintage advertisement
Fartist Friday: Superb Owl
kabloink drew a superb owl that's also shaped somewhat like a body part
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: We're celebrating Love and Hearts by illustrating an idiom with "Heart" or "Love," like "Wear your heart on your sleeve" or "Lovebirds," using any medium. You can say the idiom, or for fun, let us guess it.
Farktography: 1, 2, 3
This one ended in a tie between beerrun's bickering birds and CiliarySpasm's chilly trees
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Beyond Fark
We're sad to learn of the loss of our friend and former Fark moderator Fear_and_Loathing last year after a 10-year battle with MS. We knew him as Dave, and he was a sweet guy who loved to chat and exchange stories. You can visit Fear_and_Loathing's memorial thread here.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although I'm still not quite sure how much oil is the right amount in my air fryer. On the Quiz itself, Denjiro came out on top with 955, followed by FrancoFile in second with 942 and Redh8t in third with 918, Pavia_Resistance made fourth with 904, and Yellow Beard made it into the top five with 883.
The hardest question on this week's Hard Quiz was over which state held attractions such as 200 replicas of Terracotta Army soldiers, the World's Largest Dental Pick, and the ruins of the childhood home of Truman Capote, Only 27% of quiztakers knew that as a child, Capote lived next door to future author Harper Lee in the city of Monroeville, Alabama. You can also see the Terracotta Army soldiers at Troy University in Troy, and the World's Largest Dental Pick in the city of Spanish Fort.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which country's Parliament had voted unanimously to declare the Proud Boys a hate group. 88% of quiztakers knew that it was the home of the Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes - Canada. I think it does say something that when he decided to start this (as he calls it) "gang," he did so in the US because he knew it wasn't going to go over well there. I think the only acceptable reason to fight in Canada is someone wearing the wrong hockey jersey.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the new icon for the Amazon App on iOS. Only 45% of quiztakers knew that Amazon has added a strip of blue to the "arrow smile" to symbolize the ubiquitous blue tape that is always impossible to tear off. Also, a bit of trivia: The "smile arrow" actually goes from the "A" to the "Z" in "Amazon" to symbolize that they carry everything from A to Z.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which denomination of US currency was once again on track to feature the likeness of former slave and abolitionist Harriet Tubman. 96% of quiztakers knew that she was set to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill. Hopefully they won't do something else silly like make it a weird pastel color like they keep doing to the $10 note. Ms. Tubman deserves a really good looking note.
If you missed out on the Quiz last week, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz right here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
