(Daily Mail) Controversial conspiracy congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene cheated on her husband with a polyamorous tantric sex guru. But the real buried lede here are the tiny psychedelic leopard print shorts
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru"

Wonder how much a job like that pays?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OldRod: "Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru"

Wonder how much a job like that pays?


A fistful of dollars.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
See, she is all about loving many.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
MAGA!
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image

Hahahaha oh wow
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: MAGAPE!
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Party of family values...
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One of her side pieces had this to say: I have no interest in talking about anything to do with that woman. Everything with her comes to no good,'

Gee, ya think?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah...I think we're only seeing the tip of the iceberg with this train wreck.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't care about people's personal sex/family lives 99.99999999% of the time... but destroy her with whatever you feel like.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
TheMarchHare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image image 306x531]
[Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 306x473]
Hahahaha oh wow


Just cause Zangief is bad guy, doesn't make Zangief bad guy.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image 306x531]
[Fark user image 425x425]
[Fark user image 306x473]
Hahahaha oh wow


Zangief?!  What happened - how could you stoop so low?!
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not the South Park jammie bottoms?

/NTTAWWT
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com


Figures.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Crossfit=crazy
 
40 degree day
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I don't care about people's personal sex/family lives 99.99999999% of the time... but destroy her with whatever you feel like.


I kind of feel like they open the door to criticism on the issue when they claim to be the party of morality.
 
GutFunk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Crap.  Now Zangief will be forever connected to this twit in my mind.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She's a real piece of work isn't she.

Face of the modern GQP for sure.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user image


I get to use this again
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She's just a desperate amateur.
 
wee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Daily Fail prints it, you can take that to the bank as cold, hard fact.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image image 306x531]
[Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 306x473]
Hahahaha oh wow


Fark user image


It's ALWAYS farking Russia with these MAGAts, I swear.
 
Shakes999
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image 306x531]
[Fark user image 425x425]
[Fark user image 306x473]
Hahahaha oh wow


Lmao awesome. Dude's living his best life. Other than banging a psycopath.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She owns a Crossfit gym, this is not surprising.

Meanwhile the state of Georgia has officially opened an investigation into Reverend Warnock to see if he did not submit new voter registrations in a timely manner in 2019. The real issues here, unlike MTG cheering on invalidating the election results in her state.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image 306x531]
[Fark user image 425x425]
[Fark user image 306x473]
Hahahaha oh wow

Zangief?!  What happened - how could you stoop so low?!


Seriously! I mean, Blanka, sure, but Zangief!?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good for her
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ew
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I honestly don't know how to feel about Georgia.  They're kina all over the place.  They gave us this wacko but they also turned over control of the senate from the GOP.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Every gym has a story like this; mine does. Unsurprising that Greene would be involved with weird gym dudes.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If nude pictures of her come out, will she quit Congress like that one from California last year?

Nah, probably not.  She'd probably release them herself
 
theapp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So she's going to resign now like Katie Hill was forced too? Oh wait, that was a Democrat, much more stringent rules there.
 
Kazan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've done the poly thing for a number of years now and let me tell you something about poly people.  they're just like monogamous people: most of them are insane
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like he is actually a BLM supporter based on a hat he is wearing in one of the pics.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Exactly what I expect from her brand of "Christian." And I'm sure none of her "Christian" supporters will care.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She definitely has a type though, based on pics of all three guys.
 
yequalsy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wee: Daily Fail prints it, you can take that to the bank as cold, hard fact.


Yeah, I'll believe just about anything about this lady but not if the Mail is the only source.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shakes999: kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image 306x531]
[Fark user image 425x425]
[Fark user image 306x473]
Hahahaha oh wow

Lmao awesome. Dude's living his best life. Other than banging a psycopath.


I would legitimately party with this guy.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Multiamorous, please.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's OK, Jesus forgave her.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
the other man, Justin Tway, said: 'I have no interest in talking about anything to do with that woman. Everything with her comes to no good.'

i.pinimg.com
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Of course they scream about morality. They are hoping somebody can help them since they know they are out of control, but don't know how to stop.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How was it that nobody could step in and run against her and obliterate her with even the smallest amount of due diligence?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Party of family values...


Hey, she hates them Feelthy Queers as much as any good Christian.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow, she has affairs with The People of WalMart.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm just here to say that I don't care whether she cheated on her husband or not.

All I care about is whether she is a good representative... spoiler, she isn't.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of those "floor humper guy" pictures that used to wind up in every Fark thread in the 00s.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Multiple men were desperate enough to deep dick that thing?

Ick.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image image 306x531]
[Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 306x473]
Hahahaha oh wow


At least we know he's right-handed.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jtown: I honestly don't know how to feel about Georgia.  They're kina all over the place.  They gave us this wacko but they also turned over control of the senate from the GOP.


Georgia is a bellend that's turning purple?
 
