(WISN Milwaukee)   Oh, look. They found Kyle. Hi, Kyle. *gives stiff-armed wave* We were all looking for you   (wisn.com) divider line
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this it? You mean they didn't grab him by the face and baton-beat him into a jail cell?
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This murderous little fark is never seeing a prison cell, is he
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like that farking judge needs his head bashed in.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea I could just murder people if I just pretended to be a Nazi.  I'm going to have to give that a try.  Wish me luck, everybody!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro-cash bail people freak the hell out when black people accused of minor offenses are free but sure seem fine with a white violent suspect on the loose.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Judge is a terrorist sympathizer... f*ck this asshole
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size

This kid looks a little...Mexican-y to be white power. How come all these dipshiats look like abortion survivors?
I mean if Heidi Klum announced that she was a genetically superior being id be like "Yeah, that sounds about right". But these derps all look like they were conceived by their dad jerking off and having their mom sit on it at the last minute.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This actually makes sense. There are well documented threats against him. His bail was set by the judge and the judge believes him not to be a flight risk and so increasing his bail would not serve any non-punitive purpose. As far as the prosecutors needing his address, for what? The police department knows his address which is the important part, if the prosecutor had agreed to file the change of address under seal then they could have had it, but frankly they don't need it.

I hate right wing scum as much as anyone, and think that he's likely guilty, but until that is proven in a court of law I don't believe that his rights should be arbitrarily curtailed or his life endangered. The prosecutor is being difficult and political and the judge is correctly rebuffing them. Now I understand that not everyone would receive that same treatment, but that's something that should be addressed by raising the treatment of others, not by abusing his rights.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this thread is going to be classy.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: Is this it? You mean they didn't grab him by the face and baton-beat him into a jail cell?


Narrator:   He's white.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: This murderous little fark is never seeing a prison cell, is he


Oh hell no.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Pro-cash bail people freak the hell out when black people accused of minor offenses are free but sure seem fine with a white violent suspect on the loose.


Yes and the opposite also applies to the free bail brigade who are happy to see repeat offenders roam free because they are minorities but don't want to apply their standards to any white people.

Both groups are right in the middle where racism merges with stupidity.
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I had no idea I could just murder people if I just pretended to be a Nazi.  I'm going to have to give that a try.  Wish me luck, everybody!


Be sure to get your picture taken cleaning graffiti first.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least this 'judge" outed themselves. Take note people, we cannot let these fascists get away with shiat, even enablers like this "judge" need to be dealt with, harshly.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: This actually makes sense. There are well documented threats against him. His bail was set by the judge and the judge believes him not to be a flight risk and so increasing his bail would not serve any non-punitive purpose. As far as the prosecutors needing his address, for what? The police department knows his address which is the important part, if the prosecutor had agreed to file the change of address under seal then they could have had it, but frankly they don't need it.

I hate right wing scum as much as anyone, and think that he's likely guilty, but until that is proven in a court of law I don't believe that his rights should be arbitrarily curtailed or his life endangered. The prosecutor is being difficult and political and the judge is correctly rebuffing them. Now I understand that not everyone would receive that same treatment, but that's something that should be addressed by raising the treatment of others, not by abusing his rights.


shut up.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThieveryCorp: weddingsinger: Pro-cash bail people freak the hell out when black people accused of minor offenses are free but sure seem fine with a white violent suspect on the loose.

Yes and the opposite also applies to the free bail brigade who are happy to see repeat offenders roam free because they are minorities but don't want to apply their standards to any white people.

Both groups are right in the middle where racism merges with stupidity.


Those made-up people that only exist in your head sound just awful.
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: This actually makes sense. There are well documented threats against him. His bail was set by the judge and the judge believes him not to be a flight risk and so increasing his bail would not serve any non-punitive purpose. As far as the prosecutors needing his address, for what? The police department knows his address which is the important part, if the prosecutor had agreed to file the change of address under seal then they could have had it, but frankly they don't need it.

I hate right wing scum as much as anyone, and think that he's likely guilty, but until that is proven in a court of law I don't believe that his rights should be arbitrarily curtailed or his life endangered. The prosecutor is being difficult and political and the judge is correctly rebuffing them. Now I understand that not everyone would receive that same treatment, but that's something that should be addressed by raising the treatment of others, not by abusing his rights.


That's what protective custody is for. Shooters belong in jail until trial.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThieveryCorp: free bail brigade


Who?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThieveryCorp: weddingsinger: Pro-cash bail people freak the hell out when black people accused of minor offenses are free but sure seem fine with a white violent suspect on the loose.

Yes and the opposite also applies to the free bail brigade who are happy to see repeat offenders roam free because they are minorities but don't want to apply their standards to any white people.

Both groups are right in the middle where racism merges with stupidity.


Well, you're on the right website for THAT
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: I hate right wing scum as much as anyone, and think that he's likely guilty, but until that is proven in a court of law I don't believe that his rights should be arbitrarily curtailed or his life endangered.


Here now, we can't have reasonable ideas like that floating around when there are Nazis to punch.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? And the admins want $15 an hour.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murderer pro tip: if you get judge Bruce Schroeder then just do a nazi salute so he know you're like him.
 
Snort
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: robodog: This actually makes sense. There are well documented threats against him. His bail was set by the judge and the judge believes him not to be a flight risk and so increasing his bail would not serve any non-punitive purpose. As far as the prosecutors needing his address, for what? The police department knows his address which is the important part, if the prosecutor had agreed to file the change of address under seal then they could have had it, but frankly they don't need it.

I hate right wing scum as much as anyone, and think that he's likely guilty, but until that is proven in a court of law I don't believe that his rights should be arbitrarily curtailed or his life endangered. The prosecutor is being difficult and political and the judge is correctly rebuffing them. Now I understand that not everyone would receive that same treatment, but that's something that should be addressed by raising the treatment of others, not by abusing his rights.

shut up.


Classi confirmed.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: So the Judge is a terrorist sympathizer... f*ck this asshole


Ya, fark that judge.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: robodog: This actually makes sense. There are well documented threats against him. His bail was set by the judge and the judge believes him not to be a flight risk and so increasing his bail would not serve any non-punitive purpose. As far as the prosecutors needing his address, for what? The police department knows his address which is the important part, if the prosecutor had agreed to file the change of address under seal then they could have had it, but frankly they don't need it.

I hate right wing scum as much as anyone, and think that he's likely guilty, but until that is proven in a court of law I don't believe that his rights should be arbitrarily curtailed or his life endangered. The prosecutor is being difficult and political and the judge is correctly rebuffing them. Now I understand that not everyone would receive that same treatment, but that's something that should be addressed by raising the treatment of others, not by abusing his rights.

shut up.


Yeah, stop disagreeing with his the only obvious reason being white.

Lets put in simpler terms.  The county cannot protect his ass in jail and they don't want to fight a wrongful death case when someone guts his ass in the shower .
 
NobleHam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

robodog: This actually makes sense. There are well documented threats against him. His bail was set by the judge and the judge believes him not to be a flight risk and so increasing his bail would not serve any non-punitive purpose. As far as the prosecutors needing his address, for what? The police department knows his address which is the important part, if the prosecutor had agreed to file the change of address under seal then they could have had it, but frankly they don't need it.

I hate right wing scum as much as anyone, and think that he's likely guilty, but until that is proven in a court of law I don't believe that his rights should be arbitrarily curtailed or his life endangered. The prosecutor is being difficult and political and the judge is correctly rebuffing them. Now I understand that not everyone would receive that same treatment, but that's something that should be addressed by raising the treatment of others, not by abusing his rights.


1. Those threats have not come from the prosecutors. 2. He already fled, so, y'know, probably a flight risk. 3. The police are not in charge of checking up on people out on bail, and if prosecutors don't even know what jurisdiction he is hiding out in, they don't know which sheriff or police department to contact.

Should his life be endangered before conviction? No. But he has violated the terms of his release multiple times already. So yes, his rights should be curtailed because there is legitimate concern that he would not submit to punishment if convicted.
 
Snort
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Resin33: Again? And the admins want $15 an hour.


They yanked the other one off the front page for this one.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I agree with the judge on this one, except that the police and prosecution should know what the new address is. It is perfectly legitimate to have a couple of cops watching the place to see who visits him, as long as they aren't using surveillance techniques. Just sitting in a parked car on the public street, watching.
 
LeoBloomFreakingOut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

culebra: ThieveryCorp: free bail brigade

Who?


You know. They're naughty by nature.

/You down with FBB?
//Yeah! You know me!
///You down with... yeah, I'll see myself out.
////Four slashes because the world doesn't make sense anymore.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Republicans can murder people with no (bad) consequence.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
""Most people out on bond, we don't know where they are," Judge Bruce Schroeder said."

That statement alone is enough for me to want this judge removed from the case.   That is a rather stupid thing to say though true in many lower level cases in high level cases such as this it is in the court's best interest to know where the little puke is .

I would have revoked his bail and stuck his ass in solitary for his own protection.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder if he's lost his edge.


https://madison.com/news/local/hundre​d​s-ask-to-avoid-court-of-kenosha-judge/​article_4d0c5b84-f94d-534f-b58b-d491b4​650e4c.html
 
Nintenfreak [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I had no idea I could just murder people if I just pretended to be a Nazi.  I'm going to have to give that a try.  Wish me luck, everybody!


In my experience you can just murder people.  It's getting away with it that's the tricky bit.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/sounds about white
 
phaseolus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So today, snooping around the web, I learned that a Chicagoan who runs an internet business and produces gun shows and who was outed as a member of a north Chicago suburban chapter of the Proud Boys a couple months ago also operates six AirBnbs around the country. Four in St. Augustine Florida, one in Louisville, and another one in Kenosha County. I think I might drive past that last one in a few days just outta curiosity that there might be a sheriff squad car parked outside...

Maybe I have too much free time
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
all I'm saying is he has a purdy mouf
 
Muta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

robodog: This actually makes sense. There are well documented threats against him. His bail was set by the judge and the judge believes him not to be a flight risk and so increasing his bail would not serve any non-punitive purpose. As far as the prosecutors needing his address, for what? The police department knows his address which is the important part, if the prosecutor had agreed to file the change of address under seal then they could have had it, but frankly they don't need it.

I hate right wing scum as much as anyone, and think that he's likely guilty, but until that is proven in a court of law I don't believe that his rights should be arbitrarily curtailed or his life endangered. The prosecutor is being difficult and political and the judge is correctly rebuffing them. Now I understand that not everyone would receive that same treatment, but that's something that should be addressed by raising the treatment of others, not by abusing his rights.


If there where no other circumstances, I would agree with you.  Unfortunately, he did kinda disappear for a couple weeks and wasn't at the address he said he was.  I'd say that makes him a flight risk.  He should be in prison awaiting trial.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If Kyle were black or a muslim, he'd be in jail until trial.  The judge is a scumbag.
 
Elzar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
dude puts the dum in freedum - no tracking, no one checking up. Should be halfway around the world by now...

/behind many firewalls
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PureBounds: Well, at least this 'judge" outed themselves. Take note people, we cannot let these fascists get away with shiat, even enablers like this "judge" need to be dealt with, harshly.


And how do you propose to do that?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: I wonder if he's lost his edge.


https://madison.com/news/local/hundred​s-ask-to-avoid-court-of-kenosha-judge/​article_4d0c5b84-f94d-534f-b58b-d491b4​650e4c.html


Only harsh for people darker than Wisconsin cheese
 
NobleHam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: PureBounds: Well, at least this 'judge" outed themselves. Take note people, we cannot let these fascists get away with shiat, even enablers like this "judge" need to be dealt with, harshly.

And how do you propose to do that?


He's elected. I wouldn't consider it super harsh, but he should not be re-elected.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mouser: robodog: I hate right wing scum as much as anyone, and think that he's likely guilty, but until that is proven in a court of law I don't believe that his rights should be arbitrarily curtailed or his life endangered.

Here now, we can't have reasonable ideas like that floating around when there are Nazis to punch.


Suddenly you're AGAINST locking people up without a trial?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tokin42
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gubbo: This murderous little fark is never seeing a prison cell, is he


No.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/27/us​/​kyle-rittenhouse-kenosha-shooting-vide​o.html
 
Muta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: dothemath: robodog: This actually makes sense. There are well documented threats against him. His bail was set by the judge and the judge believes him not to be a flight risk and so increasing his bail would not serve any non-punitive purpose. As far as the prosecutors needing his address, for what? The police department knows his address which is the important part, if the prosecutor had agreed to file the change of address under seal then they could have had it, but frankly they don't need it.

I hate right wing scum as much as anyone, and think that he's likely guilty, but until that is proven in a court of law I don't believe that his rights should be arbitrarily curtailed or his life endangered. The prosecutor is being difficult and political and the judge is correctly rebuffing them. Now I understand that not everyone would receive that same treatment, but that's something that should be addressed by raising the treatment of others, not by abusing his rights.

shut up.

Yeah, stop disagreeing with his the only obvious reason being white.

Lets put in simpler terms.  The county cannot protect his ass in jail and they don't want to fight a wrongful death case when someone guts his ass in the shower .


Then put him on an electronic tether.  We know he's a flight risk.  A tether would allow him to stay in his secret hiding place while reducing the flight risk.  A tether while awaiting trial is quite common.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NobleHam: GardenWeasel: PureBounds: Well, at least this 'judge" outed themselves. Take note people, we cannot let these fascists get away with shiat, even enablers like this "judge" need to be dealt with, harshly.

And how do you propose to do that?

He's elected. I wouldn't consider it super harsh, but he should not be re-elected.


AH, that helps. I thought Wisc appointed them
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: This murderous little fark is never seeing a prison cell, is he


Nope.

Assuming a jury doesn't acquit him, I will be shocked if this judge gives him any more than a 5 year suspended sentence.
 
abbarach
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Mouser: robodog: I hate right wing scum as much as anyone, and think that he's likely guilty, but until that is proven in a court of law I don't believe that his rights should be arbitrarily curtailed or his life endangered.

Here now, we can't have reasonable ideas like that floating around when there are Nazis to punch.

Suddenly you're AGAINST locking people up without a trial?

[Fark user image 850x152]


Damn, son, you brought RECIEPTS!
 
