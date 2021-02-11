 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   All kidding aside, you southern folk should simply not drive on snow or ice, and most northern folk shouldn't either for that matter   (apnews.com) divider line
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But my Honda Pilot has 4 wheel drive!
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently over a 100 vehicles so far. There is video of a semi truck smashing in to the other cars too.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crashes like these are perfect reminders that snow tires exist.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People joke about the northeast getting "French Toast" snow, where we all raid the stores for milk, bread and eggs. At least we have the sense to stock up and stay the f*ck at home.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up in the midwest I was always amazed that everyone I knew was a great driver on snow and ice and it was always everyone else that sucks.

I mean you would think statistically at least one person I know would be bad but nope not a single one.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SolderGlob: Crashes like these are perfect reminders that snow tires exist.


just learned last year to drive with traction control off in icy/snow ridden roads...kinda helps
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy?

Snow Causes Multi-Vehicle Pileup in Canada
Youtube rtF_UiwPRYo
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing to remember is that if you do hit a patch of ice, you must slam your brakes on as hard as you can.  That way you lose control of your vehicle.  You also want to go slower than everyone else in order to get them to run into you.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/rtF_UiwP​RYo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


that is one of the worst feelings
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm soooo glad I can work from home right now.  The temp here is only going to get colder.  On Tuesday they predict a record low of around 5 deg.  Here's hoping the power does not go out.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All kidding aside, you southern folk should simply not drive on snow or ice, and most northern folk shouldn't either for that matter

/ftfy stubby
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has snowed 3 times in the past 31 years here, so yeah, I guess I technically do avoid driving in the snow.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: But my Honda Pilot has 4 wheel drive!


If only your Honda's pilot knew how to drive? ;)
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happened a few miles from me. It's not like weather predicted ice for this morning. I am working from home until it gets above freezing. Am northern transplant but i have learned a few things in 30 years. Normally I'd just take vacation but now I can pretend to work from home and plan my retirement. I will be moving out of state.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmmm...wonder how a self driving car would do in the snow?
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chunkybeets:that is one of the worst feelings

Seeing the problem ahead... hitting the brakes... nothing happens... for 10 seconds... and somewhere in there, you shiat your pants
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy?

[YouTube video: Snow Causes Multi-Vehicle Pileup in Canada]


Farking Montreal? ... they should know better.

Then again ... it's Montreal
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: But my Honda Pilot has 4 wheel drive!


That's so you can watch the car spinning toward you at 50 mph in your rear view mirror.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Happened a few miles from me. It's not like weather predicted ice for this morning. I am working from home until it gets above freezing. Am northern transplant but i have learned a few things in 30 years. Normally I'd just take vacation but now I can pretend to work from home and plan my retirement. I will be moving out of state.


May I recommend Maui? It's an entirely doable way of life here financially if you are content to live humbly.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in central Texas looking out the back window and watching the trees droop from the freezing rain and wondering when the power will go out..
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkeyes: I'm soooo glad I can work from home right now.  The temp here is only going to get colder.  On Tuesday they predict a record low of around 5 deg.  Here's hoping the power does not go out.


Hell, on Sunday the HIGH is supposed to be 5 degrees here.

I'm stocking up on essentials such as booze and beer.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
first car was a 1980 4 door v-6 malibu....it vibrated as it ran....at a stop sign 11 cars back with cars parked on the side of the road the whole way ( a college) and my piece of a car kept wanting to slide to the side on the icey road....uuggh...getting the sweats thinking about it...was over 30 yrs ago
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snow in Houston is like showing a dog a card trick.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snoopy2zero: Growing up in the midwest I was always amazed that everyone I knew was a great driver on snow and ice and it was always everyone else that sucks.

I mean you would think statistically at least one person I know would be bad but nope not a single one.


It always struck me as odd how many cars were in ditches during that 1st snowfall.  We drove in snow every winter of our lives, but apparently a few months off and everyone forgets wtf they're doing.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy?

[YouTube video: Snow Causes Multi-Vehicle Pileup in Canada]


I'm guessing it's a cost savings/engineering nightmare that keeps the sand spreaders from being on the *front* of the truck, right?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they show my jeep going up snow covered peaks in commercials. I'm sure it can handle a snow covered highway.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: People joke about the northeast getting "French Toast" snow, where we all raid the stores for milk, bread and eggs. At least we have the sense to stock up and stay the f*ck at home.


We have that joke in the midwest too, but in my lifetime I don't think there's ever been a snow so bad that warranted stocking up on food. The roads are usually okay after 1 or 2 days.
 
intestinal fracking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live 5 minutes from the big crash scene.  There is a lot of elevated, bridged highway on I-35W which easily froze overnight, and there was a also bit of precipitation.  This was fully warned about by local media, DOT signs, and the presence of saline spray trucks for most of the day, and I watched videos of people still speeding happily at 40mph+ all the way to the scene of the crash.  If you know a Texan, plead with them to stay home today, however futile that will probably be.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"BSABSVS"
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snoopy2zero: Growing up in the midwest I was always amazed that everyone I knew was a great driver on snow and ice and it was always everyone else that sucks.

I mean you would think statistically at least one person I know would be bad but nope not a single one.


Indeed. It's not just Midwesterners. Most people everywhere will claim to be "better than average" drivers.

I had a buddy that had totaled several cars but insisted he was a better driver than me--who had never damaged a car--because he had the experience to have learned what not to do. (And besides, he always drove faster.)

(I should confess, years later I did damage a van of his leaning out the open passenger door guiding him back  in to a parking space. The van fit fine, but not the open door...)
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most northern folk drive just fine in tbe snow - - what's that? You meant people in New York, Wisconsin, etc.?

That's adorable. Those aren't northern folk. They are just slightly-less-southern folk.

/in arctic, snow drives you
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: snoopy2zero: Growing up in the midwest I was always amazed that everyone I knew was a great driver on snow and ice and it was always everyone else that sucks.

I mean you would think statistically at least one person I know would be bad but nope not a single one.

It always struck me as odd how many cars were in ditches during that 1st snowfall.  We drove in snow every winter of our lives, but apparently a few months off and everyone forgets wtf they're doing.


My first car was a 78 Caprice Classic. It was a 50/50/50 split between times I ended up in a snowbank due to being dumb, being reckless or both  luckily that car was an absolute tank and I always had a shovel or two and some mats in the trunk to dig myself out.

I miss that beast and driving it in the snow.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SolderGlob: Crashes like these are perfect reminders that snow tires exist.


I just got home from buying my first set.  On the way home I found an unplowed parking lot and decided to try them out.  Holy farking hell.  The difference is night and day.  No sliding, no spinning the tires, stop on a dime.  Money well spent.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/lives in snow country
 
HmmmNope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor​y​_fbid=4016511288368371&id=100000286180​834

Here's some video. not of the initial wreck, but subsequent.

Happened in the "express"/toll lane, which is separated via barriers from the  hwy itself. So pretty much even if you didn't wreck, you were going to be there awhile, because there are a few spots were the next exit is quite a ways down. For those that continued to wreck i wonder if visibility was an issue (blind turn, hills prior to the accident that may have obstructed views etc), cause it didn't look like too many people slowed down.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all about the tires, and keeping some distance from the cars around you.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just salted my driveway, so I am really getting a kick out of these replies.

/ Not going anywhere
// Really hate shoveling
/// Tres
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I slid a tractor-trailer a mile-and-a-half in Wyoming about ten years ago, the only steering I had was the engine brake.

I still occasionally crap pieces of that seat cushion...
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SolderGlob: Crashes like these are perfect reminders that snow tires exist.


This is in Dallas Texas.  They get winter weather like once a decade.

Also, there was a lot of freezing rain there this morning.  Without salt trucks, that's extremely dangerous no matter where you live and how comfortable you are driving on it.

/Supposed to be about 10 degrees colder in Dallas than here in Ohio on Monday.  Fun times!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: SolderGlob: Crashes like these are perfect reminders that snow tires exist.

I just got home from buying my first set.  On the way home I found an unplowed parking lot and decided to try them out.  Holy farking hell.  The difference is night and day.  No sliding, no spinning the tires, stop on a dime.  Money well spent.


Now that im out here in the boondocks, i may have to do that. Salt/sand does not work near zero degrees F. Roads are plowed, but there is a layer of packed snow/ice on most roads. That and the wind blows drifts off of the farmland that stick to the road in mid 30's or below. Nothing like going over a hill at 50 or 60 and suddenly seeing a deathtrap of snow/ice.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First off, I35 through Ft. Worth is like Mad Max and Death Race combined.  Second, when we get ice, it usually comes with high humidity which is not a great combination.  And most people's cars are equipped to handle it.  And we have a bunch idiots who own big trucks they use for nothing but commuting and who believe those trucks can do anything (and have right-of-way over everyone).
 
KickahaOta [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the time I tried to drive the family car down our steep one-lane road one icy morning.

Predictably, I wound up in the ditch.

I tried to hike back up the hill and call a tow truck, confident that I could salvage this situation if I just acted calm and collected (and having no real concept of how much it costs to have a tow truck come and collect your car from a steep one-lane road on an icy morning).

I did not successfully act calm and collected.

I did not salvage the situation.
 
yequalsy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This kind of shiat they get in Texas on occasion is nothing like what normally happens in the north.  It's not snow, it's not sleet, it's farking rain that then freezes on the ground and coats everything. This rarely happens in the north because its normally too cold for rain. (Though watch the movie Ice Storm for a northern depiction.)

When I was growing up in Central Texas it happened once or twice a year and sometimes it would happen during the day.  The road is wet, the temp drops, suddenly it's ice. Deadly shiat.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Nothing like going over a hill at 50 or 60 and suddenly seeing a deathtrap of snow/ice.


I can think of a way to mitigate that risk.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HmmmNope: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor​y​_fbid=4016511288368371&id=100000286180​834


Jesus farking Christ ... the semis.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HmmmNope: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor​y​_fbid=4016511288368371&id=100000286180​834

Here's some video. not of the initial wreck, but subsequent.

Happened in the "express"/toll lane, which is separated via barriers from the  hwy itself. So pretty much even if you didn't wreck, you were going to be there awhile, because there are a few spots were the next exit is quite a ways down. For those that continued to wreck i wonder if visibility was an issue (blind turn, hills prior to the accident that may have obstructed views etc), cause it didn't look like too many people slowed down.


That truck at the 50 second mark...faaaaark.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: Crashes like these are perfect reminders that snow tires exist.


That said, They aren't perfect.  I left mine on last summer and they melted.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As a Texan I can say that the main issue is stupid people who don't take extended braking time into account. Sure you can tool along at a pretty good speed just fine on snow or ice, but all that changes fast when it's time to slow down or make a turn.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: Currently over a 100 vehicles so far. There is video of a semi truck smashing in to the other cars too.


They're not too bright down there.
 
