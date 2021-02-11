 Skip to content
(First Coast News)   "Essentially, my case is political", says Florida man accused of driving an excavator through a local hospital entrance   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Based on my reading of the Constitution..."

***Sovereign Citizen Alert***
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
MAGA!
 
anfrind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: "Based on my reading of the Constitution..."

***Sovereign Citizen Alert***


Is he demanding to be tried by the county sheriff? And is he insisting that no flags with a fringe be in the courtroom?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Might have been a Case.  Could have been a John Deere or a Caterpillar too.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He needs access to the internet because there's a tree frog on YouTube who will show him how to represent himself.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Might have been a Case.  Could have been a John Deere or a Caterpillar too.


It was a Deere!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If this guy is fishing for a presidential pardon that ship has sailed.
The criminal mischief charge seems likes a severe understatement from the damage done
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Whatz that ole sayin about a Fool who Represents him/herself isa...........!!!!!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

I need this GIF, but saying "What?!"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Resident Muslim: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 520x390] [View Full Size image _x_]
I need this GIF, but saying "What?!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
