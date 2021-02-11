 Skip to content
(Some Upstater)   NYC residents, July 2020: Hell naw, we ain't leaving the greatest city on earth. Former NYC residents now: We're telling you, Syracuse in February is awesome   (newyorkupstate.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Real estate records show dozens of people with Downstate addresses bought homes in the Syracuse area in 2020"

There are dozens of us! DOZENS!!!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah sure you can get some real bargains there, but remember, you're living in SYRACUSE!

I lived in one of its 'burbs off and on growing up, and the winters there are long, miserable, and soul-crushing.  Sure, the summers were gorgeous, but then August hits, and you get 3-4 weeks where the temps are in the upper 80s with humidity to match.  It feels oppressively hot, and sweating does nothing, since the air's so saturated with moisture already.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My niece manages an urban CSA there.
Good eats.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And once a week they'll drive down to the city to stock up on everything they miss
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The real estate market in the tiny town I grew up in is booming. Lots of folks see it as a great place to avoid society and still have something approaching normal services. Some houses that have been on the market for years have sold above market rate. My high school friend who is the real estate agent for the town had the best year ever.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Aaaaaand the accent in Syracuse just got a lot worse.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As an ex-New Yorker (long island) I can tell you I am much happier now in my new state. Sure, its non weed legal here and people can carry guns and there's Waffle Houses up the ying yang and the pizza, bagels and Italian food suck, but ya know what?  I'm not in NY anymore and it's farking worth it.

Lousy farking state.

Anyone still living there? Have fun with your insane property and other taxes and high cost of living. While there I was living paycheck to paycheck and barely keeping my head above water. I moved down south, and let me tell you I actually have saved money in the bank now!

$13 for a pack of cigarettes?  $3.00 a gallon for gas...etc.

The asshats in Albany is driving the people away. They really are.

/rant over
 
Dyalar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I live in Syracuse.  It's pretty great.  But it is very cold and snowy and grey, I won't deny that.
 
