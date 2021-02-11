 Skip to content
I've no idea what you're talking about, so here's a picture of a crow riding on an eagle
42
Pocket Ninja
4 hours ago  
Now subby, if you bothered looking at your own link and perhaps looked back over Facebook for the past few years or so, you'd know that you're only allowed to share this if you stage it as an illustration of some ancient Native American bit of wisdom about how Crow is the only animal bold enough to ride mighty Eagle's back. Because what we all need to remember is that this is a very common bit of Crow/Eagle interaction, not a random, perfectly timed photograph taken of an isolated incident.
 
mikaloyd
1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Now subby, if you bothered looking at your own link and perhaps looked back over Facebook for the past few years or so, you'd know that you're only allowed to share this if you stage it as an illustration of some ancient Native American bit of wisdom about how Crow is the only animal bold enough to ride mighty Eagle's back. Because what we all need to remember is that this is a very common bit of Crow/Eagle interaction, not a random, perfectly timed photograph taken of an isolated incident.



K


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
Was that Ator, the Fighting Eagle?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomAxe
1 hour ago  
It's heckling the eagle to drive it away.  Smaller birds often heckle or mob larger predatory birds this way, and, in fact, crows themselves are often heckled by songbirds.  Flying (actively, not coasting / soaring) is proportionally more work for a larger bird, so it's an efficient tactic for driving them off.

Still a nice photo, though.
 
mikaloyd
1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
1 hour ago  
Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?
 
mikaloyd
1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: [Fark user image 290x174]


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Christian Liberal
1 hour ago  

BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?


Not just you. I was very curious about that photo.
 
blondambition
1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: It's heckling the eagle to drive it away.  Smaller birds often heckle or mob larger predatory birds this way, and, in fact, crows themselves are often heckled by songbirds.  Flying (actively, not coasting / soaring) is proportionally more work for a larger bird, so it's an efficient tactic for driving them off.

Still a nice photo, though.


Oddly enough, blue jays are considered songbirds. I used to feed a large felony of crows. The the blue jays moved in and drove them a way. I happened to be talking to a corvid talking person about how a small family of jays were able to chase off an army of larger birds and she told me that the jays will mimic hawks and other raptors to get rid of crows.
 
DeadGeek
1 hour ago  

BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?


Glad to know I'm not the only one.
 
Eravior
1 hour ago  
I was going to make a "Wind Beneath My Wings" joke but then I realized I made that joke the last time someone posted this.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
1 hour ago  

BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?


Yeah.  I was very disappointed when I clicked.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
1 hour ago  

Christian Liberal: BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?

Not just you. I was very curious about that photo.


I didn't realize that I read it wrong and went out back to see if it could really be done.  That poor eagle.

Where were you guys earlier?
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  
Everybody knows crows are assholes.

I can't stand crows.  But I don't fk with them because they remember.

Fkkn little dinosaur brain assholes.
 
stuartp9
1 hour ago  
It's the bird equivalent of this

dystopium.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark
1 hour ago  
I just bought my house 5 months ago. One of the things I have learned about my neighborhood is that I have a bald eagles nest 3 blocks away.
 
nytmare
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix
1 hour ago  
All my dreams in a crow rider
 
PirateKing
1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: It's heckling the eagle to drive it away.  Smaller birds often heckle or mob larger predatory birds this way, and, in fact, crows themselves are often heckled by songbirds.  Flying (actively, not coasting / soaring) is proportionally more work for a larger bird, so it's an efficient tactic for driving them off.

Still a nice photo, though.


Could be jeckling the eagle away...


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd
1 hour ago  

BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd
1 hour ago  

PirateKing: RandomAxe: It's heckling the eagle to drive it away.  Smaller birds often heckle or mob larger predatory birds this way, and, in fact, crows themselves are often heckled by songbirds.  Flying (actively, not coasting / soaring) is proportionally more work for a larger bird, so it's an efficient tactic for driving them off.

Still a nice photo, though.

Could be jeckling the eagle away...


[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 800x597]


Heckle and Jekyll are magpies. All  your childhood was a lie Crows have black beaks

climate2014.audubon.orgView Full Size
 
chitownmike
1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: It's heckling the eagle to drive it away.  Smaller birds often heckle or mob larger predatory birds this way, and, in fact, crows themselves are often heckled by songbirds.  Flying (actively, not coasting / soaring) is proportionally more work for a larger bird, so it's an efficient tactic for driving them off.

Still a nice photo, though.


"Flying is proportionally more work for a larger bird"

Uh, no it's not
 
SansNeural
1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?

Yeah.  I was very disappointed when I clicked.


Count me as another quick clicker who clicked quicker than a wicked dicker.
 
jvl
1 hour ago  
blondambition:Oddly enough, blue jays are considered songbirds. I used to feed a large felony of crows. The the blue jays moved in and drove them a way. I happened to be talking to a corvid talking person about how a small family of jays were able to chase off an army of larger birds and she told me that the jays will mimic hawks and other raptors to get rid of crows.

In the tree of life, jays are a sister group of the crows/ravens. They're just really small crows.

Crows and jays are both songbirds (i.e. members of the passerine order)
 
mikaloyd
56 minutes ago  

jvl: Crows and jays are both songbirds (i.e. members of the passerine order)


Both of them sing no better than Rosanne Barr
 
danceswithcrows
55 minutes ago  

nytmare: [crow_on_eagle.jpg] [shuttle_on_747.jpg]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
54 minutes ago  
"You see, the jewbird is using the blackbird as muscle against you!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution
48 minutes ago  

bughunter: Everybody knows crows are assholes.

I can't stand crows.  But I don't fk with them because they remember.

Fkkn little dinosaur brain assholes.


I like crows. They're rauCAWs!
 
Jeebus Saves
47 minutes ago  

blondambition: RandomAxe: It's heckling the eagle to drive it away.  Smaller birds often heckle or mob larger predatory birds this way, and, in fact, crows themselves are often heckled by songbirds.  Flying (actively, not coasting / soaring) is proportionally more work for a larger bird, so it's an efficient tactic for driving them off.

Still a nice photo, though.

Oddly enough, blue jays are considered songbirds. I used to feed a large felony of crows. The the blue jays moved in and drove them a way. I happened to be talking to a corvid talking person about how a small family of jays were able to chase off an army of larger birds and she told me that the jays will mimic hawks and other raptors to get rid of crows.


A couple of years ago we went to visit my wifes dad and he told us there had been an owl around, and if we want to see it, listen for the blue jays.  Sure enough, we heard blue jays going crazy and there's an owl sitting in the tree.  The blue jays just kept dive bombing it.  The weird thing was the owl was eating worms, not messing with the blue jays at all.  Barely phased him.
 
Salmon
45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
37 minutes ago  

BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?


Christian Liberal: BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?

Not just you. I was very curious about that photo.


DeadGeek: BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?

Glad to know I'm not the only one.


Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?

Yeah.  I was very disappointed when I clicked.


NotThatGuyAgain: Christian Liberal: BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?

Not just you. I was very curious about that photo.

I didn't realize that I read it wrong and went out back to see if it could really be done.  That poor eagle.

Where were you guys earlier?


SansNeural: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?

Yeah.  I was very disappointed when I clicked.

Count me as another quick clicker who clicked quicker than a wicked dicker.


Me too.
 
fiddlehead
37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
35 minutes ago  

Salmon: [Fark user image 850x883]


I don't care if this story is true, I love it.
 
Fursecution
26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oreamnos
24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?

Christian Liberal: BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?

Not just you. I was very curious about that photo.

DeadGeek: BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?

Glad to know I'm not the only one.

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?

Yeah.  I was very disappointed when I clicked.

NotThatGuyAgain: Christian Liberal: BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?

Not just you. I was very curious about that photo.

I didn't realize that I read it wrong and went out back to see if it could really be done.  That poor eagle.

Where were you guys earlier?

SansNeural: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: BigChad: Did anyone else read that as "here's a picture of a COW riding an eagle" or is it just me?

Yeah.  I was very disappointed when I clicked.

Count me as another quick clicker who clicked quicker than a wicked dicker.

Me too.


Did you guys all just come over from the Facebook-Sexy Cow Photo thread?
 
MBooda
16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
14 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 655x437]
[Fark user image 341x388]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
12 minutes ago  
Crows on the Playground - The Birds (5/11) Movie CLIP (1963) HD
Youtube ydLJtKlVVZw

/was actually watching this a couple of hours ago
 
Salmon
9 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Salmon: [Fark user image 850x883]

I don't care if this story is true, I love it.


welcome, grassbro
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

