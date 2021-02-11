 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   AARP reminds its members to not send nude selfies this Valentine's Day. Subby would like to add, "or any other day"   (freep.com) divider line
    Obvious, Confidence trick, Fraud, scam alert, Ponzi scheme, old romance scams, kind of threat scammers, director of victim support, new bare bones warning  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a nice public service on their part.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more lemon parties?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. I'll be old enough for AARP this year. FML.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That means you, Geraldo!
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dick Pic
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*hork*
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The AARP sends me shiat I don't want all the time, so quid pro quo.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or do.  I am fine with it.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tempted to send one for spite.

(Kidding)
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wow, wouldn't that be mortifying for your mom to be seeing a picture of your penis?"

Its nothing she hasnt seen before.

Its nothing your mom hasnt seen before either.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one in spite ?
i have to send mine in two photos !.

/because of taking them really close up.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Jesus. I'll be old enough for AARP this year. FML.


AARP is the new GenX social club. Of course there are gonna be dick picks.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before RTFA:

If they mean 'people who are not conventionally attractive' or 'without being certain of the recipient's interest', then sure.

But honestly, if conventionally attractive women (or those who match my particular preferences) want to send me pictures of themselves... there's no pose too explicit for me to be offended.

After RTFA:

Wait... old wrinkled folk are getting conned into sending nude selfies which are then used for blackmail?  If you're old enough to be wrinkled, you've been around long enough that you shouldn't get caught by this unless you're dumb enough nobody's going to blame you for getting caught by this.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, not of *me*, nobody needs to see that.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The AARP age bracket starts at 50, I think.  Somebody better warn Selma and Liz to stop posting their selfies before everyone gets triggered.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get sent a lot of nude selfies by strangers. Like a shiatload. It would never occur to me to extort people like this.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not a boookmark.
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Think about it: Do you want a picture of your junk to end up in the hands of your mother? Or your boss? Or your pastor?

"Wow, wouldn't that be mortifying for your mom to be seeing a picture of your penis?" said Amy Nofziger, director of victim support for the AARP Fraud Watch Network.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
knobmaker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are older women who still have surprisingly attractive bodies.

I tell you this to give you hope.

If you Farkers manage to live long enough, you may not die virgins.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stupidass organization might actually do some good if they'd spend less money on junk-mail adverts.
Spam spam spam spam, fark U and your spam.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: That's a nice pubic service on their part.


Ftfy
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

knobmaker: There are older women who still have surprisingly attractive bodies.


Hell yeah.  BUT you can't really do much about the changes to skin elasticity and loss of fat beneath it.  If a woman is hot at 50, you can almost guarantee you'd have happiy killed hundreds just to crawl over their corpses to be near her when she was 20.

Remaining attractive as you age requires a combination of genetics and either strict personal discipline or money.
 
MyNameIsMofuga
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I figure if someone I send a nude selfie to shares it with others it will be good advertising.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby, I resemble that remark.
 
genner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

knobmaker: There are older women who still have surprisingly attractive bodies.

I tell you this to give you hope.

If you Farkers manage to live long enough, you may not die virgins.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
AARP kink shaming

/not my kink
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Jesus. I'll be old enough for AARP this year. FML.


been a member since the early 80s
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: old wrinkled folk are getting conned into sending nude selfies which are then used for blackmail?


Can't the recipients just jerk off to them like a normal person?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Wow, wouldn't that be mortifying for your mom to be seeing a picture of your penis?"

Its nothing she hasnt seen before.


This. Even your kids, I'm sure most everyone saw their parents naked at least once.

Seriously, if someone tried to extort me with something like this they'd be sorely disappointed. "Lets see, pay you 500 bucks, or simply email my family members and tell them what happened, and if someone they don't know sends them an email or text with an attachment, beware of opening it."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Can't the recipients just jerk off to them like a normal person?


I don't see why you couldn't masturbate AND blackmail someone.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Can't the recipients just jerk off to them like a normal person?

I don't see why you couldn't masturbate AND blackmail someone.


Does make adhering the cut out letters to the paper much easier.
 
