(LA Times)   California is on the verge of banning stealthing. B2 and F22 pilots disconsolate   (latimes.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm a bit puzzled how this could be enforced.  It seems like it would require the guy to state that he failed to use the condom to-climax knowing she objected to that, and since a defendant is not required to testify then this would be a bit of a nonstarter.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This is a problem for a lot of sexual assaults, is it not?

Besides, people post vids of themselves doing this, SAYING they're doing this. Many criminals are stupid.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It is, but at least in other cases it can be demonstrated through other means that the victim did not consent.  Things like evidence or testimony from witnesses that the victim was intoxicated past the point of consent, like toxicology tests that show that the victim was drugged, like injuries to the victim or to the perpetrator that indicate an attack or defense to the attack.  Those examples might only cover a sadly small number of cases, but at least they offer something on which to base a charge.

vygramul: Besides, people post vids of themselves doing this, SAYING they're doing this. Many criminals are stupid.


I must be out of the loop.  Perhaps there might be a few prosecutions due to this specific circumstance but unless the perpetrator names who he's done this to then I still don't see it necessarily providing for a successful case, especially if someone can claim that their videos are fiction and are provided as edgy entertainment.  If they claim that it isn't real and didn't state specifically who they did this to then that might not offer enough evidence to go on.

The old Yoga Berra quote that a verbal contract isn't worth the paper it's written on comes to mind.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There's other ways to get that testimony than having the victim testify.  The easiest is to simply have cops ask the guy.  Plenty of people will give up more than they need to when questioned by the cops (considering they don't have to give up anything under most circumstances).  Cops will also often use sting tactics, having the victim try to get an admission out of the other person over social media, or on a recorded call.  Sometimes these conversations exist already, and it's just a question of finding someone who can testify about their authenticity.  Cops should be able to do that.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I assume you meant "...than having the perpetrator testify."

You may be right, those techniques might work to get a perpetrator to admit to a crime.  I still do not expect them to be employed often though.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Questions for the Farkettes from a clueless guy: Can you feel the difference of a guy who's wrapped up vs. a guy who's without?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pretty much this. Inherent challenges of all sex crimes.

But I am mainly puzzled that this law is necessary. Seems like it should be prosecutable under current statutes/laws, both as a sexual assault and plain old battery. But apparently there is a gap. Weird.

Regardless, the fact that this is an issue speaks volumes of the obnoxiousness of douchebag culture. Because this particular act serves no purpose, as far as I can tell, other than to be dick just to be a dick.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can pass a law against being an asshole but I doubt you could enforce it.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

That's asking a bit much from an undercover cop, I think.

:/
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Women tell me yes, and they don't like condoms either.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I'm pretty sure there are both male and female victims in these cases...
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ultimately, aren't all laws just "don't be an asshole?"

;)
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Likely this is one of those piggyback laws that by itself would be hard to enforced but could be tacked on to existing charges. Frankly, anyone that does this or any other form of nonconsensual bullshiat should be immediately added as a tier 3 offender.

Of course, then you'd end up with a map of DC looking like a lightbright with em.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pretty much this. Inherent challenges of all sex crimes.

But I am mainly puzzled that this law is necessary. Seems like it should be prosecutable under current statutes/laws, both as a sexual assault and plain old battery. But apparently there is a gap. Weird.

Regardless, the fact that this is an issue speaks volumes of the obnoxiousness of douchebag culture. Because this particular act serves no purpose, as far as I can tell, other than to be dick just to be a dick.


Is it really an issue, or something along the lines of eating Tide Pods or flashing your headlights at a gang members car?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Condom won't fit, you must acquit
 
Peter_B_Risen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

;)


or purposely break your condom while in one.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pretty much this. Inherent challenges of all sex crimes.

But I am mainly puzzled that this law is necessary. Seems like it should be prosecutable under current statutes/laws, both as a sexual assault and plain old battery. But apparently there is a gap. Weird.

Regardless, the fact that this is an issue speaks volumes of the obnoxiousness of douchebag culture. Because this particular act serves no purpose, as far as I can tell, other than to be dick just to be a dick.

Is it really an issue, or something along the lines of eating Tide Pods or flashing your headlights at a gang members car?


The thought had occurred to me. Not motivated enough to research it.

Too busy checking my car for random things left on my windshield.
 
quinxy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can't believe this wasn't already a crime.  Well...  I can believe it, but don't want to.
 
Brandi Morgan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This did happen to me.  I consented to sex and insisted he use a condom because of safety concerns.

He removed it without my knowledge and finished inside of me.  I did not consent to that.  It was a shiatty thing to do and I spent the next few weeks worrying that I may have been exposed.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

No problem! The person with the penis can just identify as female; then the penis won't be there.

And what's up with penis vs. "intimate parts"?

It ... uh ... "covers" any possible combination of sexual partners, and/or or choice of orifice


even the wife's elbo ???
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does this mean that poking holes in a condom would be considered sexual battery as well? Both involve actions to secretly induce fluid swapping without consent.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Intimate hate should be prosecuted.  I can't imagine what sort of slime would do this.  What if the stealther gets a STD, is he going to cry to the LEOs?
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Didn't this already count as rape by deception?
 
razyjean
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yes. However, hubby and I haven't had to use condoms since I got my tubes tied 7 years ago, so idk if some newer brand of condom is less noticeable.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This won't be abused.

Not at all.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
While i do agree this is a problem , i also agree this law could be difficult to actually enforce as it likely will come down to a he said/she said scenario in court.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

In these cases "deception" specifically means impersonation, not just any kind of deception (you can pretty quickly see where that rabbit hole would go).
 
sleze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
An old buddy of mine discussing the conception of his first son.

"We were doing it, and then the pu**y got good.  Turns out the @#$% condom broke."

/csb
 
Brandi Morgan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Yes it does and why would you want to do that?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wieners tag laughs covertly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

There's endless anecdotal evidence of women doing it to trick men into getting them pregnant, allegedly for child support or to lock them down or whatever.

No clue how often it really happens.
 
