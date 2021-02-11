 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   Semi spills beer on I-95, no word on status of Fark servers   (orlandosentinel.com)
    Flagler County, Florida, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, St. Johns County, Florida, southbound lanes, Florida Highway Patrol, Marineland, Florida, Natural Light  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ultra. Never had that. Any good?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Michelob Ultra and Natural Light


nothing to see here folks, it was nothing but beer flavored water.


move along now...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Michelob Ultra and Natural Light?

Well...bye.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby, Drew isn't spilling beer on Fark servers. He is spilling something stronger. See?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: Michelob Ultra and Natural Light


nothing to see here folks, it was nothing but beer flavored water.


move along now...


It actually made the highway cleaner.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: Michelob Ultra and Natural Light


nothing to see here folks, it was nothing but beer flavored water.


move along now...


Sex in a canoe beer is still sex in a canoe beer.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Finger quote beer end finger quote
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rednecks everywhere mourn the Natural Light massacre.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clickbait. There is no beer in the article.
 
