 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   If you're driving your snow laden car with just a tiny little opening on the windshield to look through you just might be so lazy that the police need to pull you over for being a dumbarse   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 12:21 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's called Jessica's Law.
Someday, every law on the books will be named after some deceased child, and we will never need a baby naming book again, to the boredom of parents who will start being creative and naming their children things like "H.R.335" and 1"8 U.S. Code § 1918"
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Like piloting the lunar lander.

/Except I think the LEM's window was bigger
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, it is law here.
And it is terrifying driving behind someone breaking this law.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Great White North's version of Killdozer.
 
argylez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a law here too, yet I still see people driving like this.

/This is why we can't have nice things
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's law in a lot of places.

It can be annoying.. I once got pulled over and given a warning to clean off the snow that accumulated on my car while I was driving.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pah! This is how we roll in Canucklestan.
(Actually, we wouldn't roll cuz the driveway would need shoveling again after sweeping off the car
- or we'd just take one look at this & say 'Screw it! I'm stayin' home.').
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
BEEFCAKE THE MIGHTY LAUGHS AT YOUR PUNY ATTEMPT AT SNOW REMOVAL!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would think the crippling sense of claustrophobia would outweigh the laziness in this case, but I'd be wrong.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

educated: Yeah, it is law here.
And it is terrifying driving behind someone breaking this law.


Agreed. That crap can fly off and cause a serious accident.
Flying Roof Ice Wrecks Windshield || ViralHog
Youtube Vl4gmz5kzUw
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The motorist, who allegedly couldn't see out his rear windows,
thescottishsun.co.ukView Full Size


I love how the news media is so scared these days that they have to put "allegedly" next to everything, even if there is photographic proof. Allegedly the sky was also blue.
 
mmojo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's on the wrong side too.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scaley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Windscreen. It's a windscreen.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: BEEFCAKE THE MIGHTY LAUGHS AT YOUR PUNY ATTEMPT AT SNOW REMOVAL!

[Fark user image image 620x368]


I wonder what the gas mileage would be with that on there.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That's law in a lot of places.

It can be annoying.. I once got pulled over and given a warning to clean off the snow that accumulated on my car while I was driving.


I had a guy in a tow truck start blasting his horn and screaming at me on the highway because a bunch of snow blew off my ladder rack I flipped him off and pointed to the phone number on my door to register a complaint and he called  to complain about my "employee's" careless driving and unprofessional behaviour which I promised to address ASAP. I'll clear the snow off my vehicles but I'm not going to climb a ladder every morning to brush the snow off the very top that's a bit much for 6:30am.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Tr0mBoNe: That's law in a lot of places.

It can be annoying.. I once got pulled over and given a warning to clean off the snow that accumulated on my car while I was driving.

I had a guy in a tow truck start blasting his horn and screaming at me on the highway because a bunch of snow blew off my ladder rack I flipped him off and pointed to the phone number on my door to register a complaint and he called  to complain about my "employee's" careless driving and unprofessional behaviour which I promised to address ASAP. I'll clear the snow off my vehicles but I'm not going to climb a ladder every morning to brush the snow off the very top that's a bit much for 6:30am.


"I'm too lazy to deal with the hazard I'm creating, so y'all will just have to deal with it yourselves."
 
VisualiseThis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's stupidity in three dimensional form.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
clearly not a US based incident.  this sort of enforcement might result in someone's shoes getting damp.
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

educated: Yeah, it is law here.
And it is terrifying driving behind someone breaking this law.


Give them space and let them pull away from you. Same as letting a drunk get by. Take your time and putz along. Sometimes you get to see them up ahead in a ditch or against a telephone pole.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I covered this in a recent PS contest
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Saw someone do this a few years ago, driver's side cleared off and every other window covered. Couldn't believe someone could be that dumb so I gave them a wide berth.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Petite Mel: BEEFCAKE THE MIGHTY LAUGHS AT YOUR PUNY ATTEMPT AT SNOW REMOVAL!

[Fark user image 620x368]


Vee pity ze fool...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.