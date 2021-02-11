 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Man arrested for driving a 2005 Honda Civic 107 MPH on a highway, now facing charges along with 21 different traffic violations. In related news both Snopes and The Smoking Gun would like a copy of the police report   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass, New York City, New Jersey, 22-year-old Moises Medina, State troopers, Miles per hour, Pennsylvania, New Jersey man, United States  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 1:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my 05 civic si hatchback would, and has, easily done 107.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 My ex-gf had a '02 Civic which I sometimes drove..Those little bastards are surprisingly nimble and spunky. The best part is all I had to do was basic maintenance.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless the speedometer was not accurate I drove my 1977 Civic (once) up to 100 mph (yes, down a long very slight downhill).  This was not a recommended thing to do bug 26 year old stoners do some crazy stuff.

I once drove a 1965 Plymouth Fury "tank" up to 130, and it was a very smooth ride.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My newer Honda Fit will go over a hundred...but it feels like a shopping-cart much past 85.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My 1990 Civic Si was RPM-limited to 120mph.  It would probably go faster if it had a 6th gear.  On 5th, I could rev it up to the redline quite easily.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Civics will do 100+ easily these days.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: my 05 civic si hatchback would, and has, easily done 107.


You sure about that? I've long heard tale of these civics that can easily blast past 100mph but I've only come across one person who has put his money where his mouth is.

I tailed him and was doing 110 tops per my gps and it took a long farking time for him to get it there. Any slight grade up scrubbed off speed dramatically.

Not saying it can't be done, but I don't see it being common place anywhere flat as hell
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Man arrested for driving a 2005 Honda Civic 107 MPH on a highway, hogging all the pussy"
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What is the infatuation with 100mph?  Most cars, trucks and yes, even vans can reach it eventually, but it is dependent on gearing and any possible speed governor in the car's cpu.  Civis are quite capable of hitting 100 and beyond.
 
wild9
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My first time with a speeding ticket was 106 in my 99 Ranger...I was 20 and got off very lucky with the officer dropping it down to being not a wreck-ops
 
flondrix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: my 05 civic si hatchback would, and has, easily done 107.


Do they still make Civic hatchbacks?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1998 honda civic sedan
found out it had a redline kill feature when i was on a big down hill where i had been flooring it.
Didn't quite make 120, but the brief cut out of the engine when the RPMs were too high scared the fook out of me.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I got my 2012 Honda Civic up to 103 before I got scared and backed down; the car was just purring along, unperturbed.  It was flat road though - if there was an uphill there'd be no way I'd get it past 70

/Drives good in snow
//love my Honda Civic - my first car!
///Third slashie drives a Toyota
 
wjllope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Civics will do 100+ easily these days.


Sure, but take that magic coffee can off their tailpipe and then they can't break 50
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had a 1995 Civic 5-speed that I bought for cheap that was an absolute blast to drive.  I did all the proper maintenance when I had it but the previous owner had clearly neglected the poor thing.

I once drove it to OBX with a surfboard strapped to the roof and there were times with a good headwind when it couldn't get above 50mph no matter which gear I tried.  3rd gear just made more noise than 5th.

In its prime I'm sure it was a real joy to drive.  By the time I had it it was tired but still cornered like it was on rails.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a 1972 Corona MK II coupe with a only a 2.3 liter inline six and an automatic transmission.  The round speedometer only went up to 125 mph but I went past that and was closing in on zero again before I felt the car was becoming unstable.  The engine was screaming.  It took miles of empty rural highway and one blown red light in the middle of the night to reach that speed, but reach that speed it did.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can go that fast, but I doubt you can go that fast safely.

Hell, I had an '84 Dodge Omni that would do 90, and still had more in it but even when I was young and stupid I wasn't foolhardy enough to see how much more.
 
bubbles_nw2003
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

flondrix: whyRpeoplesostupid: my 05 civic si hatchback would, and has, easily done 107.

Do they still make Civic hatchbacks?


They do.. I own a 2017 Civic hatchback, gets great gas mileage.

I had a 2003 Civic Si Hatchback and definitely broke 100 in that thing quite easily.  Haven't tried in my current car as I am old and boring now (and a parent)..
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shiat, my '01 Saturn hit 118 and the needle was still slowly climbing before it ran out of open road, and that thing isn't exactly a finely tuned performance machine.  Breaking 100 may have been special way back in days of old, but any moderately aerodynamic vehicle that couldn't would be considered tragically underpowered now.
 
huntercr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've done 100+ in old bessie ( 2007 Accord SE ) which easily had room to spare. The engine in the 2005 civic is smaller, but the car itself is about 850 pounds lighter. I'm sure it wasn't too shabby
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DragonIV: What is the infatuation with 100mph?  Most cars, trucks and yes, even vans can reach it eventually, but it is dependent on gearing and any possible speed governor in the car's cpu.  Civis are quite capable of hitting 100 and beyond.


Probably goes back a while to when that was a scary speed for most cars. These days 100mph in a modern car is a joke. Was driving to MN last summer to our lake cabin. Going up through ND on I29. Wife is reading a book. Looks over at the speedo, I'm doing 140mph. She goes, WTF are you doing. Never noticed until then. Once you get passed Sioux Falls, there is not a bend in that road until Fargo. You can see for miles on end.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DragonIV: What is the infatuation with 100mph?  Most cars, trucks and yes, even vans can reach it eventually, but it is dependent on gearing and any possible speed governor in the car's cpu.  Civis are quite capable of hitting 100 and beyond.


Hell, my dad's 87 Prelude would easily get to 100, w/300k on the odometer.

Just don't tell him how I found that out.

How that clutch survived 16 y.o. me that summer, I have no idea.
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Definitely pushed my 2005 Civic this far, but not since '08 or so.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My '88 Honda CRX (civic) topped out at 123 mph - found out when a truck full of A-holes tried to run me off the road and chased me for 20 miles in the middle of nowhere.  I think their truck would only do about 105 but every time I slowed down they would try to ram me.

/not sure what they wanted
//didn't hang around to find out

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This was during hurricane season, right? Had to be.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: You can go that fast, but I doubt you can go that fast safely.

Hell, I had an '84 Dodge Omni that would do 90, and still had more in it but even when I was young and stupid I wasn't foolhardy enough to see how much more.


The front tires shaking like mad will do that to a person.
 
pocketgoose
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
old friend actually got pulled over for doing 90mph in a '68 VW beetle -- coming down a reallly long steep hill with a good tail wind

cop pulled him over, my friend said, 'really?' cop looked at the car, laughed and let him go
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you just keep hitting the gas you will get over a 100 mph in any shiatty car -  as evidenced by the stories here of 'My shiatty car hit 110!' stuff.   But unless your car can get north of 100 mph in 10 seconds or so then your car is definitely not making it there easily.

And if your car is working to get there?  You are a passenger

/never speeds in my car
//got a motorcycle for that shat
///oddly enough for my third slashie i should note my motorcycle hits triple digits in 3rd gear in about 4.5 seconds
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: I once drove a 1965 Plymouth Fury "tank" up to 130,


I owned a Plymouth Fury II, third hand car, that had no problem hitting 125mph.  Of course that meant 3/4 of the gas tank would be consumed in the effort and it was an expensive undertaking.  Other hand... you could land F-16s on the hood.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: my 05 civic si hatchback would, and has, easily done 107.


Does it have a spoiler ?

procivic.comView Full Size


honda-tech.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: i should note my motorcycle hits triple digits in 3rd gear in about 4.5 seconds


'Busa?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.