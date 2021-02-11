 Skip to content
"You're upside down, Tom"
35
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, at least he wasn't a cat... surprised there haven't been more of this mistakes, given how so many older people are using Zoom this past year
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living proof that zoom meetings are hell
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh god, this is great.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was pretty f*ckin' funny.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Is that better?...Did I fix it?"
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How does Zoom not have a "Business" edition or option that disables all the filters and crap?


I mean it makes for some funny viral moments, but seriously how does anyone take it serious as a business service?
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At lesst you could tell immediately that they were all laughing with him rather than at him.  "Is this a metaphor?"  "You're going viral, Tom!"
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: How does Zoom not have a "Business" edition or option that disables all the filters and crap?


I mean it makes for some funny viral moments, but seriously how does anyone take it serious as a business service?


They do, but it's more expensive, so most people don't pay for it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: How does Zoom not have a "Business" edition or option that disables all the filters and crap?


I mean it makes for some funny viral moments, but seriously how does anyone take it serious as a business service?


Because for some reason people gravitated to zoom without considering what you just asked that's not zoom's fault it's the fact that we just gravitate towards things without any real reason to gravitate towards that specific thing

Somewhere out there in the world there's probably a better service but for some reason nobody knows what it is

See VHS VS beta
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Living proof that zoom meetings are hell


Fark user imageView Full Size


/agrees
 
Oysterman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oh god how did this get here I am not good with computers
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Is this a metaphor?"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DoBeDoBeDo: How does Zoom not have a "Business" edition or option that disables all the filters and crap?


I mean it makes for some funny viral moments, but seriously how does anyone take it serious as a business service?

Because for some reason people gravitated to zoom without considering what you just asked that's not zoom's fault it's the fact that we just gravitate towards things without any real reason to gravitate towards that specific thing

Somewhere out there in the world there's probably a better service but for some reason nobody knows what it is

See VHS VS beta


We're actually considering moving our training webinars to Zoom because Adobe Connect is expensive and buggy, and Microsoft Teams isn't really cut out for hosting webinars. And WebEx has issues as well.

Zoom has succeeded because it is the least bad option (although Microsoft Teams is actually pretty solid for basic meetings and instant messaging).
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Drifting, falling, floating, weightless
Calling, calling home
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sometimes when I type, the letters come out umop apisdn, no idea why.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Note to self, do not present from an inversion table
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ok, boomer.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is my rep...he's a complete dumbass (QED) but this is pretty funny.
 
EL EM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
By the way, "I'm not a cat," is exactly what a cat would say on a zoom call.

(Stolen, but still funny)
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: At lesst you could tell immediately that they were all laughing with him rather than at him.  "Is this a metaphor?"  "You're going viral, Tom!"


No, they were laughing at him.

"I don't know how to fix it."

Boy, does that sum up just about everything.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ǝɹǝɥ ɯǝlqoɹd ǝɥʇ ǝǝs oʇ lᴉɐɟ I
 
Slypork
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be a repeat of this thread.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jut flip the camera over bro.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bet that's the last time he ask his 14yo grandson to set up his zoom call for him.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, instead of acting like a cat, he was acting like a bat?

\ I gotz nuttin
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: DoBeDoBeDo: How does Zoom not have a "Business" edition or option that disables all the filters and crap?


I mean it makes for some funny viral moments, but seriously how does anyone take it serious as a business service?

They do, but it's more expensive, so most people don't pay for it.


And/or...

- Refuse to take ten minutes and actually learn how to use it properly, and perhaps try to show up more than 30 seconds before the meeting to make sure everything is working and there's not some last-minute update.

- Rely on someone who has no idea how to host a meeting.

/The functionality and features are there. 99.999% of the time a Zoom/WebEx/Skype meeting goes sideways, it's not their fault.
//Learn to use the goddamn tools you were provided. All this "I'm not really a computer person" bullshiat should have ended in 1997.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are we really surprised that the folks that couldn't master conference calls and BCC emails have problems with video chats?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reminds of a time when my 4 and 5 y/o nieces were over.  I was away from my laptop for like five minutes, come back and they're playing the keyboard like two little Jerry Lee Lewis'.  Some how they managed to flip the screen upside down.  I had to google how to fix it with an upside down screen.

/little monsters those two
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: So, instead of acting like a cat, he was acting like a bat?

\ I gotz nuttin


What a silly bunt.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: What a silly bunt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

zoom, zoom, what is zoom?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Zoom hides the setting for rotating your video.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The chair acknowledges the representative from the state of New Zealand..."
 
