(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Lotus Eaters, Wire, Models, Talk Talk, and Thompson Twins. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #191. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just finished a bite to eat, so perfect timing
 
benjamen13
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Call
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

benjamen13: The Call


they are actually on an upcoming playlist. i had a hard drive meltdown and have been slowly working through ripping my collection again. they're near the top of the current pile.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

benjamen13: The Call


I've been trying to remember the name of that band for weeks now.  Thanks!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: benjamen13: The Call

they are actually on an upcoming playlist. i had a hard drive meltdown and have been slowly working through ripping my collection again. they're near the top of the current pile.


fun fact: as of today, i have re-ripped 1,161 discs.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

socalnewwaver: socalnewwaver: benjamen13: The Call

they are actually on an upcoming playlist. i had a hard drive meltdown and have been slowly working through ripping my collection again. they're near the top of the current pile.

fun fact: as of today, i have re-ripped 1,161 discs.


When you're done w/ that, come to my place in Seattle and do mine. Socially distanced of course.
 
