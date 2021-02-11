 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Think the current Covid virus is bad? Scientists say a 'Disease X' will spark deadly pandemics every five years and wipe out 75million as we keep screwing with nature. Followed by Disease Millennial, expected to wipe out the global avocado harvest   (thesun.ie) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Being leading edge gen x I can now say with little reservation that I was born at the right time.

What is coming is going to be UGLY.

/I've had a good run
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will we have Disease Z, where the young whippersnapper viruses keep referring to Backstreet Boys as "that classic rock boy band"?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im cool with it.

As of now my retirement plan consists of getting shot by a cop then suing. So anything to break the monotony between now and then is fine.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We destroy the environment. The environment adapts and eliminates the threat.

Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I notice on the graphic that there are no "Apocalypse Disease" pushpins in Canada, which makes me happy I moved here.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, that's crazy.  You see, Covid was bioengineered in a Chinese lab and released.  All we need to do is isolate a few bad actors, and our risk of disease goes to almost zero.

I've thought a lot about this.  Prove me wrong!
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tater1337
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can someone find a link to the WHO publication

I got some science deniers that will point out the sun isn't a credible source
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I want to know what's new in medical science, I go to The Sun.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disease X will just make snarky comments and watch with amused horror.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tater1337: can someone find a link to the WHO publication

I got some science deniers that will point out the sun isn't a credible source


Some links here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disease​_​X
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid proves how easy it would be to wipe out the U.S. with a bioweapon. So many people refuse to do the sensible thing and wear masks. State legislatures have recently made us even more vulnerable by taking emergency powers away from governors.
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Being leading edge gen x I can now say with little reservation that I was born at the right time.

What is coming is going to be UGLY.

/I've had a good run


I don't know, I was born in 68 and probably have another 30 years on this planet. Not sure if we are escaping the darkness to come.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on.  WTF is Bourbon Virus???
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: SpectroBoy: Being leading edge gen x I can now say with little reservation that I was born at the right time.

What is coming is going to be UGLY.

/I've had a good run

I don't know, I was born in 68 and probably have another 30 years on this planet. Not sure if we are escaping the darkness to come.


I was born in 79 and am hoping we make it long enough to transfer my necessary organics to a cyborg/android body.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, saying that "disease X" is going to wipe out half the human population in the future is like saying an asteroid large enough to wipe out half the human population will strike the Earth in the future.

As time goes on both are inevitable.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Being leading edge gen x I can now say with little reservation that I was born at the right time.

What is coming is going to be UGLY.

/I've had a good run


🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🖤
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prevailing Wind: Hold on.  WTF is Bourbon Virus???


I hope it's nothing like Alpha-gal syndrome or I'm never leaving the farking house again.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTF 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮DMF!
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Covid proves how easy it would be to wipe out the U.S. with a bioweapon. So many people refuse to do the sensible thing and wear masks. State legislatures have recently made us even more vulnerable by taking emergency powers away from governors.


I've become convinced that Governor Reynolds (Iowa for the low brow types) is a secret Russian agent.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unchellmatt: Prevailing Wind: Hold on.  WTF is Bourbon Virus???

I hope it's nothing like Alpha-gal syndrome or I'm never leaving the farking house again.


Better safe than sorry.

Bourbon virus is an RNA virus in the genus Thogotovirus of the family Orthomyxoviridae, which is similar to Dhori virus and Batken virus. It was first identified in 2014 in a man from Bourbon County, Kansas, United States, who died after being bitten by ticks.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Pincy: SpectroBoy: Being leading edge gen x I can now say with little reservation that I was born at the right time.

What is coming is going to be UGLY.

/I've had a good run

I don't know, I was born in 68 and probably have another 30 years on this planet. Not sure if we are escaping the darkness to come.


Oh, we'll see it starting. But being late in our careers with some financial resources we won't be the first to really feel the burn.

And if it does get too bad I will just increase my alcohol and bacon intake to shorten how long I need to deal with it.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seems like The UK and US will probably sweep the board at the Disease X-Games.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Meh, saying that "disease X" is going to wipe out half the human population in the future is like saying an asteroid large enough to wipe out half the human population will strike the Earth in the future.

As time goes on both are inevitable.


So, asterease X?
 
OldJames
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When only 7,000,000 die, people will say "that's what the science predicted" and nobody will remember the 75,000,000 when I bring it up
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And you know damn well that The Sun, and every other jackass media outlet, will be there.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OldJames: When only 7,000,000 die, people will say "that's what the science predicted" and nobody will remember the 75,000,000 when I bring it up


That's the problem with science.  They're always using new evidence and running new experiments in order to reach a new consensus.

That's why I only listen to religion.  You can tell they're right because they never change anything.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: OldJames: When only 7,000,000 die, people will say "that's what the science predicted" and nobody will remember the 75,000,000 when I bring it up

That's the problem with science.  They're always using new evidence and running new experiments in order to reach a new consensus.

That's why I only listen to religion.  You can tell they're right because they never change anything.


;)
 
derio42
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So basically, Windup Girl is a documentary from the future?  On the plus side, we'll have synthetic-human geishas that are genetically programmed to please us, so we've at least got that to look forward to.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

derio42: So basically, Windup Girl is a documentary from the future?  On the plus side, we'll have synthetic-human geishas that are genetically programmed to please us, so we've at least got that to look forward to.


Unfortunately, in 2037 they will gain sentience, develop headaches, fatigue, and candy crush addictions.

/sorry.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gunsmack: We destroy the environment. The environment adapts and eliminates the threat.

[Fark user image 306x165]


The environment isn't conscious. It doesn't evaluate threats and decide what needs eliminating.

We are a threat to ourselves and many species though, but we will adapt (barring a planet killing event like gamma ray burst or sun exploding).
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can we wipe out The Sun articles from Fark?
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: I notice on the graphic that there are no "Apocalypse Disease" pushpins in Canada, which makes me happy I moved here.


Just because we're unlikely to create it, doesn't mean we're unlikely to get it.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Covid is a disease X by the WHO's definition. Fortunately it isn't as good at killing people as previous plagues*.

*accurate at time of writing. Past success does not guarantee future performance.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

captain anonymous: Can we wipe out The Sun articles from Fark?


I vote to bring back American Thinker greenlites!

Those goofy bastards are about the best thing I've got going.
 
