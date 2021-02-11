 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Items taken from the storage unit included: Chromebook, 20 Various Xbox Games, Xbox One, Keurig, iPhone chargers/earbuds, LG 55″ Smart TV, LG Soundbar w/ subwoofer, Umbilical cord, Wooden rustic wall decor, 12 piece dish set, whoa whoa, wait up   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    Weird, Bedford County, Pennsylvania, State Police, United States, Interstate Highway System, Breezewood, Pennsylvania, robbery of a storage unity  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umbilical cord? That's new.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
looks like a disgruntled ex might be involved. and a mommy at that.
I just need all the electronic babby sitting stuff, and babby mementoes and this hear "Live, Laugh, Love" wooden plaque on authentic barn board. And the dishes.

And this ashtray
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd question the person who was on duty when they were unloading the stuff into the storage.
Sounds like a decent haul and I'd assume someone tipped them off.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Umbilical cords produce the best sound  for your electronics. All the best DJs use them
 
