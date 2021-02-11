 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Man sent to the hospital after one of his homemade bombs went all explodee   (kcra.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, Improvised explosive device, Police, evasiveness of the caller, homes Wednesday morning, Sheriff, Bombsuit, block of Bristol Avenue, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 10:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Q: Why was the Stockton man nicknamed Lefty?

A: Because he was all right! 😂😃
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was his QAnon handle?
 
basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Trump flags was he displaying on his house?
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bombs are just something I'd love to play with, but I have enough sense to know that things can go wrong, so I don't.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Bombs are just something I'd love to play with, but I have enough sense to know that things can go wrong, so I don't.


Name checks out
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a victim of his own success.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhhhh, Stockton. The jewell of highway 99. The san juaquin riviera.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Bombs are just something I'd love to play with, but I have enough sense to know that things can go wrong, so I don't.


They used to have "explosives camp" for young people interested in blowing stuff up for mining and excavation.  Don't know if they still do.  I was already on a different track but if they'd had that when I was a youngster I would have pulled out all the stops to get my mom to send me there for a summer.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Due to the evasiveness of the caller," a deputy also went to the home...

Should have called Dr. Nick!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Explodo: Bombs are just something I'd love to play with, but I have enough sense to know that things can go wrong, so I don't.


This deserves many more "smarts". and that's before I read your handle.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Damnit, Explodey, get it together.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Imaginativescreenname: [i.pinimg.com image 734x734]


I'm reporting you for having incredibly bad taste in comics.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Explodo: Bombs are just something I'd love to play with, but I have enough sense to know that things can go wrong, so I don't.


I got to play with quite a bit of demolitions in the Army, big fun, but trying to improvise something is not something I would find fun.

That "standard issue" stuff gets to be "standard" after lots of testing.

Although it is hilarious to hold up a block of C4, explain to a class of rookies what it can do and then throw it to one of them.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When I was a ute  i decided it would be a good idea to throw a lit firecracker. It went off in my hand just as I was releasing it.  My hand felt like Dave Grohl's hand looked in that one Foo Fighters video.

I'm sure a homemade bomb would feel a bit worse.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My burritos might be spicy but don't call them bombs. That's insulting.

/eat at your own risk
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey Subby, was assploded low-hanging fruit? Or it would it not make it past the filter these days?
(Or just ho-hum and too old timey)
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Imaginativescreenname: [i.pinimg.com image 734x734]

I'm reporting you for having incredibly bad taste in comics.


I'm reporting you for having incredibly bad taste in comments.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So what's his Etsy shop?
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought but was asplodey.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.