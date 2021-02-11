 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   In post-soviet Russia, meat grinders you   (dailymail.co.uk)
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
are there worse ways to die?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The machine does not care.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  Now it's tasted human flesh.  Sweet, sweet human flesh.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

are there worse ways to die?


Being scalded to death is particularly horrible.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These Meat is Murder protests are getting out of hand.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad the feed hole on my meat grinder is too small for me to get my fingers down to the screw. I once somehow got butcher twine sucked into there and my instinct was to have a tug of war instead of turn off the machine.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was horrible. thx for sharing.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

are there worse ways to die?


going in feet first?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Being scalded to death is particularly horrible.

Being scalded to death is particularly horrible.


Death by Molasses
https://medium.com/history-of-yesterd​a​y/death-by-molasses-d378fa5637fb
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teacher, leave those kids alone.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't put your hands where you wouldn't put your pecker. Or labia in this situation.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well just don't eat anything at the funeral.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Watch the full video"

No, no I don't think I will. Autoplayed videos are usually just a nuisance. I was very grateful this video ends quickly and that I was given the choice of seeing someone die.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jebus, that's grisly.
Incidentally, I click on this while I'm playing 'Hitman 3' on the Argentinian vineyard map. Mr. Achibald Yates is really going to spoil the year's wine.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

are there worse ways to die?


Yes, there are

See also...

And 1 in 10 people would say...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try our new Three Meat Pizza!  Try to guess which three meats we use!  The answer might surprise you...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LindenFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't put your hands where you wouldn't put your pecker. Or labia in this situation.


What?

You would put your pecker on the conveyer belt when checking out groceries?

You would put your pecker on the gas pump handle?

You would enter your ATM pin with your pecker?

Okay, I can sorta see that last one...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ogrish is back, baby!
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

are there worse ways to die?


In terms of accidental deaths - I'd say I would want to avoid being burned alive.

In terms of just awfulness? Well, the Boats was barbaric even by medieval standards...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

exqqqme: some_beer_drinker: are there worse ways to die?

In terms of accidental deaths - I'd say I would want to avoid being burned alive.

In terms of just awfulness? Well, the Boats was barbaric even by medieval standards...


Scaphism, ick.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Whats for dinner?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA

"There were no protective shields on the machine and there was free access to its rotating mechanisms, said the committee."
 
Ashelth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've trained a lot of lab staff over the years.

Rule 1) Watch where your hands are.
Rule 2) think before you move
Rule 3) watch your hands as you move
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is why you have stop buttons on machinery where workers are stationed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

are there worse ways to die?


Being stood up on an industrial belt sander while enclosed in a small cage that forces you to stand upright until you get sanded down enough to hit something important.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
one oops and you could be food...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

are there worse ways to die?


Another chance to post this one?  Whee!

Chlorine Trifluoride
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

are there worse ways to die?


Man Dies After Being Buried In Hot Asphalt
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LindenFark: FleshFlapps: Don't put your hands where you wouldn't put your pecker. Or labia in this situation.

What?

You would put your pecker on the conveyer belt when checking out groceries?

You would put your pecker on the gas pump handle?

You would enter your ATM pin with your pecker?

Okay, I can sorta see that last one...


He didn't say anything about not putting your pecker where your hands would go.

Hi, nice to meet you!
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poppy says it's Yummy for your Tummy.......!!!!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

This is why you have stop buttons on machinery where workers are stationed.


I guess she accidentally pushed the "KILL ME" button.
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 1 minute ago  

are there worse ways to die?


Feet first?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

are there worse ways to die?


i would say drowning in sewage
 
Slypork
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The machine does not care.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Byford_​D​olphin#Diving_bell_accident
 
