(USA Today)   Apparently "Justified" wasn't exaggerating: "US Marshals act like local police, but with more violence and less accountability" How is "less accountability" than "qualified immunity" even POSSIBLE?   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Police, Constable, U.S. Marshals Service, suburban police force, task forces, police officers, police departments, task force member  
itsdan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unqualified immunity?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full immunity
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rik_everglade
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was told, by a US Marshall, back around 1975, that US Marshalls are the only ones in this country to have a license to kill.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Diplomatic Immunity?

/Justbeenrevoked
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Justified Opening Credits/Scene (Intro) 1080p Full HD
Youtube WNfQYugrRWY
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Uh yeah, I knew that. All the wanna-be right-wingers with guns wannabe US Marshals. Not just cops--marshals. The ones with no boundaries and no rules. And with those kind of conditions, maybe they already ARE!
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My father was what they called a "town marshal".
He surprised two addicts robbing a drug store and they shot him. He didnt die straight away, he was very strong. He lasted a long time. But he did die eventually.
Thats why I became an FBI agent.
I remember one of my most interesting cases was that of a doctor who ate his patients. We came to have a mutual respect, even after he escaped custody after murdering several police officers in Tennessee. I think he may have even been in love with me.
 
Ouze [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tell me, did you father have a clock on his belt? The kind you'd have to drive around to keys attached to posts around town, to make sure he wasn't sleeping on the job?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

enry: Full immunity


Yes, but full immunity may only last a few months. We really don't know yet. Wait, what thread am I in?
 
Screw_this_life [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Still the best show ever.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Marshalls have also really gone overboard with the body armor lately.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
From what I understand, Marshalls can wander right on in your house, no warrant necessary when they're looking for suspects/escapees/bail jumpers.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next one's comin faster
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

What?
No. Thats crazy.

Clock belts. Yeah right.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

No shiat. I heard an interesting story on the radio about an FBI agent who bonded with all kinds of horrible people, found out all kinds of things. When people asked him how he did it, he couldn't explain. It's not something you can cultivate, it's something inside you. He had real people skills, could rival the best shrink.

Which goes to show you that guns have nothing to do with it. With anything. It's still humans all the way to the bottom.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not surprising: The details of TFA

Mind=blown: The source of a relatively well-written, in-depth TFA

/Yeah, I know they didn't do much (if any) of the actual work, but not trying to distill it into three randomly cut-and-pasted paragraphs is a sign of hope nowadays.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

smashboards.comView Full Size
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Screw_this_life: Still the best show ever.


Not even close.

static.hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
