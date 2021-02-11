 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Plymouth Herald)   Scenes of devastation in Stoke. With helpful photos of what counts as devastation in Stoke   (plymouthherald.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Silly, Wind, Weather, string of wheelie bin devastation, resident Alex White, cold weather, Local resident Alex White, wheelie bins, scenes of devastation today  
•       •       •

809 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 4:20 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Farkers have been dreaming of devastating Stokke since 2003

/on trent
//on couch
///on kitchen counter
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought Kylo Ren devastated Stoke.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Birthplace of Slash.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is the best thing I've ever read.  Look at the timeline and all the related articles.

This is an author dedicated to absurd humor.  Which is best humor.
 
Insain2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gotta luv a Good Ole Twit.......!!!!!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ShowStop: [Fark user image 250x250]


Solidarity.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers to all you Stokers out there.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Those poor people , such suffering , how will they ever recover from this ..
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
RIP STOKELY


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
RIP Allison
d2u8r8la08imki.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


RIP Snoke.

/ I like gooooooold!
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
keep left signs
Youtube -SuJGxq_pcM


Sorry for the low quality. Hell's Grannies stole the HD one.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.