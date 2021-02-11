 Skip to content
(Reuters)   CDC says vaccinated people don't need to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure. Jury still out on Taco Bell exposure   (reuters.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But the CDC has said a lot last few years. Are real epidemiologists back in charge or is still ruined like the USPS?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And no vaccine is 100% effective.  I think they just want to see what happens LOL.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no ass blast?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week they said different so

eggs are good for you again.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Possibly yes, practically no.
 
LongBent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco Bell just makes you feel like you're going to die of dysentery. But you forget that when you're hungry and  drive by Taco Bell.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco Bell is a harsh mistress.  Cheap Chinese food from a hole in the wall within a hole in a wall resturant with is a VD infected man whore you cheat on your wife with.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No amount of masks will help with the Taco Bell problem, either.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had taco bell for lunch!
Youtube lisX3Or6twc
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes. It's possible even vaccinated people could harbor the virus in their noses and throats, and pass it to others.

Here's the CDC's updated recommendations. Go to the section "Public health recommendations for vaccinated persons" about halfway down the page. It starts with:

"While mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have demonstrated high efficacy at preventing severe and symptomatic COVID-19, there is currently limited information on how much the vaccines might reduce transmission and how long protection lasts."

Later in the section is the CDC's justification for allowing fully vaccinated people to skip quarantines. It's a big quote but I'm not seeing it in the news stories, so I'll put it here:

"Although the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission from vaccinated persons to others is still uncertain, vaccination has been demonstrated to prevent symptomatic COVID-19; symptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission is thought to have a greater role in transmission than purely asymptomatic transmission. Additionally, individual and societal benefits of avoiding unnecessary quarantine may outweigh the potential but unknown risk of transmission, and facilitate the direction of public health resources to persons at highest risk for transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to others. This recommendation to waive quarantine for people with vaccine-derived immunity aligns with quarantine recommendations for those with natural immunity, which eases implementation.
Fully vaccinated persons who do not quarantine should still watch for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following an exposure. If they experience symptoms, they should be clinically evaluated for COVID-19, including SARS-CoV-2 testing, if indicated. In addition, vaccinated persons should continue to follow current guidance to protect themselves and others, including all other SARS-CoV-2 testing recommendations and requirements, and state, territorial, tribal, and local travel recommendations or requirements. For additional considerations regarding quarantine or work restrictions for fully vaccinated healthcare personnel, patients, or residents in healthcare settings, please see section below.
These quarantine recommendations for vaccinated persons, including the criteria for timing since receipt of the last dose in the vaccination series, will be updated when more data become available and additional COVID-19 vaccines are authorized."
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

🍺🍺🍺
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems a little contradictory.

So you still have to wear a mask if you're fulling vaccinated because you could be asymptomatic but it's OK not to quarantine when you've been exposed and are probably asymptomatic.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Given the WILDLY variable reaction people have had to the disease... WHO THE HELL KNOWS?
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

You should not go from an exposure directly into an orgy, and you should discourage people to lick your surfaces immediately after exposure until you have cleaned your skin.

You should also not feed people directly with bare hands without washing them.

Other than that, try to remember that we're worried about an accumulation of particles trapped in expelled fluids, like wet coughs and breath, phlegm and spittle. It's not a gnat that buzzes around you, and there are insignificant amounts "bouncing" off you if you are not shedding virus.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As I read the CDC's recommendations regarding the vaccines, it seems to me that, for now, you continue doing all the things you were doing like masks, hand washing and social distancing to protect others; vaccination is what you do to protect you.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

evilsofa: As I read the CDC's recommendations regarding the vaccines, it seems to me that, for now, you continue doing all the things you were doing like masks, hand washing and social distancing to protect others; vaccination is what you do to protect you.


Yes, this is the correct interpretation.

Once you have been vaccinated, your selfish number is the 0.0% of studied individuals that experienced severe covid or death after the first vaccination dose. You get the second dose to reduce your risk of transmitting an asymptomatic infection.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Of course, all those people that had it, and have had antibodies for months and months, still have to.

Morons are running the ship. They're only doing this because the rich and the unions have their shots.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Thank you for posting the info and link.

And thank you from the people I work with, as our boss (who got short-listed to get the vaccine because his friend's chiropractor gave him a note) already stated he will stop wearing a mask at the office period. Not sure if he will still wear one while giving road instruction. He never sanitized his car between students, just lied and said he did, so I wouldn't be surprised if he lies and says he doedn't need to anymore (kids will believe anything the "cool teacher" says).
 
drayno76
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Vaccines do not stop transmission, they reduce the infection. The disease can still be transmitted from vaccinated person to a non-vaccinated person; although the vaccination reduces transmission.

The CDC is a political department that advises on health policy. Every recommendation has a been a political compromise between public health and economic viability. The "6 foot" rule to be genuinely effective should be closer to an 18 - 20 foot radius, but that's impractical in every retail establishment, office, and school in existence.

Their goal has never been zero transmission, their goal has been to keep the population healthy enough to keep the gears of economy and civilization limping along, full stop.

They're just a service and maintenance department for the bio-machinery of the US economic engine. Take all their recommendations and multiply them by a factor of 3 if you want to not get the disease. Including staying away from vaccinated plague rats who won't quarantine because "Hey I'm safe, fark everyone else."
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Got my first Pfizer shot last week, get the second in another few weeks. They told us even after we're vaccinated to keep up the mask wearing, hand washing, etc because we still might be able to spread it to other people. Seemed pretty reasonable to me.
 
