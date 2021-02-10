 Skip to content
Queens drug den raided; $12m in heroin seized. So that's why she wanted to keep her finances secret
24
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.net
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [memegenerator.net image 400x400]


NP - we'll stay here in Brooklyn where it's safe!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See the issue with this is, right now, someone is start up a new heroin drug den to take its place.

Remember folks, it's SUPPLY AND DEMAND

as long as there is a demand for it, it will be provided.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The suspect was apprehended after one of his drug mules insisted on going home to get her lucky hat.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: The suspect was apprehended after one of his drug mules insisted on going home to get her lucky hat.


That was coke
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: The suspect was apprehended after one of his drug mules insisted on going home to get her lucky hat.


spoilednyc.com



she also had a very small roll in Kevin Smith's Chasing Amy....
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
they don't say why they bothered guy with backpack. a lawyer will love that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: The suspect was apprehended after one of his drug mules insisted on going home to get her lucky hat.

[spoilednyc.com image 679x492]


she also had a very small roll in Kevin Smith's Chasing Amy....


Oh yeah, I never noticed that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chitownmike: dothemath: The suspect was apprehended after one of his drug mules insisted on going home to get her lucky hat.

That was coke


No, he was using coke personally and selling heroin.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did they find the Moët et Chandon ?

=Smidge=
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: Oh yeah, I never noticed that.


so here I am watching Chasing Amy and her part comes on where they are in a women's apartment and I noticed her.

"oh wow, its the "hat" girl from Goodfellas"

My wife says..."oh yeah, it is, good one"

it was a game we used to play when we watched movies to spot the 2nd hand actors and where we had seen them before. She was better at it then me. But once in a while. I could spot a good one.
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Amazing how only $2million gets checked into the evidence room, and at trial all $500k worth will be piled in court.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
taken down by a kid

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Did they find the Moët et Chandon ?

=Smidge=


No.  They forgot to check the pretty cabinet.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sachlpch: Amazing how only $2million gets checked into the evidence room, and at trial all $500k worth will be piled in court.


So last night we're watching Nat Geo and the show called To Catch A Smuggler. A show about Homeland Security doing checks at airports and one scene they find like 8 million kilo's of coke (exaggeration of course) and the print on the screen gives the value of $200,000.00 or something like that.

The wife says..."Wow $200k for some powder."

I had to remind her that whenever the price of an illegal drug is aired it's usually incorrect.  She had to ask why...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: as long as there is a demand for it, it will be provided.


So where can I find a Chola working woman? If you know what I mean. 😏
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: Oh yeah, I never noticed that.

so here I am watching Chasing Amy and her part comes on where they are in a women's apartment and I noticed her.

"oh wow, its the "hat" girl from Goodfellas"

My wife says..."oh yeah, it is, good one"

it was a game we used to play when we watched movies to spot the 2nd hand actors and where we had seen them before. She was better at it then me. But once in a while. I could spot a good one.


I try to guess actors voices in commercials.
Jon Hamm does a lot.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So where can I find a Chola working woman? If you know what I mean. 😏


I actually had to look that up.

Chola woman - Bing
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: I try to guess actors voices in commercials.
Jon Hamm does a lot.


I took an adult college course at a community college for voice over work.

You would be amazed on all the famous (and non famous) people doing that.

I had no idea that the guy from Oz (shillinger?) he played James Jonna Jameson in spider man movies does the voice for one of the M&M characters. Had no idea!
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's just a small drop in the bucket........
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not today.......the Hamster Wheel is closed for now.......
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz  life as a drug dealer........or user...take your pick.......!!!!!

Ok I'm out Fellow Farkerz back to my movie (The Caller) & me life as a HERMIT/TROLL w/all the washin, 2× mask wearin, cover up & of course last but not least sanitizin........!!!!!!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: So where can I find a Chola working woman? If you know what I mean. 😏

I actually had to look that up.

Chola woman - Bing


See this is what I'm talking about. 20 years ago this image would have been within the first five images of any search regardless of search engine.
Relevance no longer matters in the order of searches for some reason now it's all about I have no idea what.
Fark user imageView Full Size

also why the fark are mocking images ahead of the correct image?
What the fark is wrong with every farking-body what the fark.
imagine what would happen if searching for African Americans turned up the most offensive images at the very top because that's what happens with chola it's disgusting
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm legitimately and seriously curious if the amount of drugs was because of volume of sales or simply to Garner the best wholesale price?
because that seems like way too much drugs to actually move in a reasonable amount of time.
Then again people would have you believe that every single user is doing 60 bags a day 😆🤔
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Smidge204: Did they find the Moët et Chandon ?

=Smidge=

No.  They forgot to check the pretty cabinet.


A piece of crack she said, just like Marie Antoinette...
 
