(CBC)   Man dies from tainted drugs, now businesses want injection site to get away from the heart of the city. Mayor doesn't care, appeals go nowhere. Whoah, tainted drugs   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Sad, Drug addiction, City council, Councillor, Safe injection site, Barrie, proposed supervised consumption site, city's business leaders, downtown area  
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
#supportdontpunish
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
if you keep drugs in your taint, what did you expect ??
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WTP 2: if you keep drugs in your taint, what did you expect ??


A Supreme Court nomination?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did the tainted drugs attack his Soft Cells?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Once I ran to you
Now I'll run from you

This tainted drugs you've given -
I give you all a boy could give you.

Take my tears and that's not living - oh
Tainted drugs- tainted drugs.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought it was a utopia in Canada (except for the indigenous, of course).
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just because...

Tainted Love but the clapping is replaced with the Law & Order sound effect
Youtube hAmb7Td-lEw
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tainted drugs?

ACK ACK Run Away!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is how is see drug dealers & users...........me I'm just a TROLL/HERMIT.......
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz
That'z a me....!!!!!!
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He should have *clank clank*
Run away
He should have *clank clank*
Got away
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MBooda: Did the tainted drugs attack his Soft Cells?


Trick question, all his Cells are Soft
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is a good lesson not to hide your stash between your nuts and your butthole.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LewDux: MBooda: Did the tainted drugs attack his Soft Cells?

Trick question, all his Cells are Soft


And now, getting softer.
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 224x225]

This is how is see drug dealers & users...........me I'm just a TROLL/HERMIT.......
[Fark user image image 200x200]

Yupperz
That'z a me....!!!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's movin a lil slower than the 1 I had up before butttt least this 1s a goner.......
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
