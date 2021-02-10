 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Authorities say clinic shooter was known to be unstable and made multiple threats about mass shootings, but he's an old white guy so there's nothing they could have done   (twincities.com) divider line
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was black the cops would have just shot him.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heavy.com has the whole story on this guy, who looks like Jerry's dad on Seinfeld.   He was "well known" to LE for decades, made explicit, repeated threats to the clinic.   This was entirely preventable.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we please stop linking sites that force you to subscribe in order to see TFA?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheriff: Blame for the Buffalo Allina Clinic attack lies with the shooter, not law enforcement

What.utter nonsense. Everyone knows blame for shootings lies with the NRA, lax gun laws and cops.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Sheriff: Blame for the Buffalo Allina Clinic attack lies with the shooter, not law enforcement

What.utter nonsense. Everyone knows blame for shootings lies with the NRA, lax gun laws and cops.


He was on leo radar, he was known to be dangerous, he had gun access.

Yes ultimate blame lays with him, but LEO really failed in their job to serve and PROTECT.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: If he was black the cops would have just shot him.


And if he were a black cop?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: MBooda: Sheriff: Blame for the Buffalo Allina Clinic attack lies with the shooter, not law enforcement

What.utter nonsense. Everyone knows blame for shootings lies with the NRA, lax gun laws and cops.

He was on leo radar, he was known to be dangerous, he had gun access.

Yes ultimate blame lays with him, but LEO really failed in their job to serve and PROTECT.


Lol, like serving and protecting is the job of the pigs.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imma also chime in fark you Rich Stanek you were a terrible sheriff of Hennepin county and no one needs your terrible opinions now.

/let me qualify that with when Rich ran for Sheriff the Minneapolis police Union would endorse but not the deputies who worked for him union.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: MBooda: Sheriff: Blame for the Buffalo Allina Clinic attack lies with the shooter, not law enforcement

What.utter nonsense. Everyone knows blame for shootings lies with the NRA, lax gun laws and cops.

He was on leo radar, he was known to be dangerous, he had gun access.

Yes ultimate blame lays with him, but LEO really failed in their job to serve and PROTECT.


Hey, these suburban cops have way better things to do than investigate old white males! Like.. um... fantasize about Antifa! And profile migrant workers! And don't forget guarding the donut shop!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stanek said another issue is what the clinic did to protect its employees and patients: "There's no question the clinic had an obligation to protect, especially if there were recent threats."


Oh, go fark yourself
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Jeebus Saves: If he was black the cops would have just shot him.

And if he were a black cop?


Funny you bring that up.
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/​s​tory/2021-02-11/officials-chauvin-was-​ready-to-plead-to-3rd-degree-murder

"Separately, the judge handling Chauvin's case on Thursday declined a prosecution request to reinstate a third-degree murder charge.
Prosecutors argued that a recent Minnesota Court of Appeals decision upholding a third-degree murder conviction for Mohamed Noor, a Minneapolis officer convicted in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed 911 caller, established precedent that supported reinstatement of the charge. Judge Peter Cahill ruled that the Noor ruling won't have the power of precedent until further proceedings before the state Supreme Court."

Yeah, the Black cop got third degree, but we don't know what to do w/ the guy who took his farking time in broad daylight, on camera, to murder somebody. Funny how that one works.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"RedVentrue
Can we please stop linking sites that force you to subscribe in order to see TFA? "

Okay, just disable your JavaScript. It makes you safer and avoids a lot of paywalls. You're welcome.

I got a virus from a Fark ad, so I don't play that game no more here. I have the receipts and everything, it wasn't elsewhere.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being found mentally incompetent is both a federal and Minnesota state prohibitor for firearm ownership. Figure out how he got the gun.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

R.O.U.S: AuralArgument: MBooda: Sheriff: Blame for the Buffalo Allina Clinic attack lies with the shooter, not law enforcement

What.utter nonsense. Everyone knows blame for shootings lies with the NRA, lax gun laws and cops.

He was on leo radar, he was known to be dangerous, he had gun access.

Yes ultimate blame lays with him, but LEO really failed in their job to serve and PROTECT.

Hey, these suburban cops have way better things to do than investigate old white males! Like.. um... fantasize about Antifa! And profile migrant workers! And don't forget guarding the donut shop!


The Supreme Court has (on several occasions) stated that cops are under no legal obligation to protect anyone. "To Serve and Protect" is a slogan and is as binding as "Fair and Balanced".

A more accurate slogan would be: "To Harass and Collect", IMHO.

YMMV
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Jeebus Saves: If he was black the cops would have just shot him.

And if he were a black cop?


First shoot the black non-cop, then shoot the black cop.
Standard operating procedure.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nothing about this is shocking, and that's the disgusting part. 'Murka.
 
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What if he was a black jack player in his free time?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Nothing about this is shocking, and that's the disgusting part. 'Murka.


No Tasers involved, eh?
 
zez
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That article is America in a nutshell
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Can we please stop linking sites that force you to subscribe in order to see TFA?


I can't stand that either, but I think it is all of them.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Badafuco:

Whoops my bad.
 
gbv23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know who else was associated with Buffalo?

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/watch, someone will say it's in Minnesota
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 355x463]


That really bugs you, doesn't it?
I wish I did it more.
 
missiv
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tuxq: Jeebus Saves: If he was black the cops would have just shot him.

And if he were a black cop?


Black officers are often "mistaken" for being criminals while making arrests.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: "RedVentrue
Can we please stop linking sites that force you to subscribe in order to see TFA? "

Okay, just disable your JavaScript. It makes you safer and avoids a lot of paywalls. You're welcome.

I got a virus from a Fark ad, so I don't play that game no more here. I have the receipts and everything, it wasn't elsewhere.


Weird, I haven't gotten a virus of any kind for years and I never disable JavaScript.  How do I manage that?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's really nothing a medical clinic can do with cases like this until something happens. Restraining orders for trouble patients don't keep these patients away.
Security in these buildings get BOLOs and maybe there will be extra security but good luck with that. A former patient can lie to a COVID screener or the person behind the visitor desk about appointments. Hospitals usually have a flag on a person to prevent them from checking in and they are usually stopped at the door but clinics I've worked in don't have these systems in place. Plus personnel is usually switched around. Police should have a way with dealing with guys like this. I'm sure things like these differ in all clinics but I'm just putting out there the situations I've dealt with. We have patients angry because a door next to their favorite parking spot is now closed because of COVID restrictions. They complain about walking a short distance to the main doors. I won't rely on police to do anything about an a-hole patient until something like this happens. I've been expecting some security changes to happen after this shooting. Nothing yet. Fingers crossed.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What? You mean some wacko honky that the local police department knew about was issued a firearm and shot up a buncha people? Front page news?? This is who we are now. Nothing matters.

/flips table
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: MBooda: Sheriff: Blame for the Buffalo Allina Clinic attack lies with the shooter, not law enforcement

What.utter nonsense. Everyone knows blame for shootings lies with the NRA, lax gun laws and cops.

He was on leo radar, he was known to be dangerous, he had gun access.

Yes ultimate blame lays with him, but LEO really failed in their job to serve and PROTECT.


Nope, the SC already ruled they have no inherent duty to protect us.
 
Coronach
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Can we please stop linking sites that force you to subscribe in order to see TFA?


Perhaps Drew can pony up once in a while?

/sorry drew, didn't mean it...
//blank
///even more blank
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: He was on leo radar, he was known to be dangerous, he had gun access.

Yes ultimate blame lays with him, but LEO really failed in their job to serve and PROTECT.


Clearly the cops should have arrested him for a crime he had not yet committed.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baka-san: Nope, the SC already ruled they have no inherent duty to protect us.


Citation?
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trocadero: tuxq: Jeebus Saves: If he was black the cops would have just shot him.

And if he were a black cop?

Funny you bring that up.
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/s​tory/2021-02-11/officials-chauvin-was-​ready-to-plead-to-3rd-degree-murder

"Separately, the judge handling Chauvin's case on Thursday declined a prosecution request to reinstate a third-degree murder charge.
Prosecutors argued that a recent Minnesota Court of Appeals decision upholding a third-degree murder conviction for Mohamed Noor, a Minneapolis officer convicted in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed 911 caller, established precedent that supported reinstatement of the charge. Judge Peter Cahill ruled that the Noor ruling won't have the power of precedent until further proceedings before the state Supreme Court."

Yeah, the Black cop got third degree, but we don't know what to do w/ the guy who took his farking time in broad daylight, on camera, to murder somebody. Funny how that one works.


You bring up some very good points but FTA;
Chauvin was fired soon after Floyd's death. He is scheduled for trial March 8 on charges including second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers at the scene, also since fired, are scheduled for trial later this year.

That's worse, no? i'm Canadian and here it's definitely worse. Not snarking. Isn't this good?
 
