(AL.com)   The most Alabama headline, and full article, you will read today. Seriously, how is this not The Onion   (al.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. Yep, checks out.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a reenactment, it is a continuation.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reunited on a plate with a side of mashed potatoes!
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only things missing were a reference to his gun, sister, F150, and a banjo
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traitors, of course.  Probably a farb fest too.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they just reenacting significant battles for fun, or were there battles actually fought in Alabama? If there were, it seems like they're not mentioned much in Civil War history.
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long until another state breaks the seal on Florida being the only state with its own tag?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: That's not a reenactment, it is a continuation.


This. Why does anyone reenact the War To Keep Our Slaves?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best headline, ever.
 
Pixter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article is funny. Perhaps Peep does not want to participate in war reenactments? Or be tied up outside Cracker Barrels?

""I went back into the Cracker Barrel and it was very hard for me to say this with a straight face, even though I was panicking: 'Do you have cameras in the parking lot? I think someone stole my chicken,'" he said.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's where The Onion's been getting it's ideas from all along, Alabama. *shakes head*
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peep is a handsome fellow, in keeping with the standards of this heritage breed of chicken: heavy, with a broad body and low stance and having a "bold, upright and graceful" carriage. He's been the cock of the walk ever since Ramsey found him on a roadside last summer when he was still a young chick.

Here I am, a city slicker, thinking a cock is just a cock. Never could I have imagined describing one as having a graceful carriage./Out to walk my upright cock
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Are they just reenacting significant battles for fun, or were there battles actually fought in Alabama? If there were, it seems like they're not mentioned much in Civil War history.


A reenactment of the Battle of Mobile would be fun.
 
MagicBus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's a Civil War reenactment in Alabama, I'm guessing the South won
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Arkanaut: Are they just reenacting significant battles for fun, or were there battles actually fought in Alabama? If there were, it seems like they're not mentioned much in Civil War history.

A reenactment of the Battle of Mobile would be fun.


Ah yes. But might be kind of hard for teenagers to pull off.

// maybe with RC boats?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does meeting someone who "Happens to be Black" count?

George Carlin on "Happens to be" and "Openly"
Youtube ttUvsrcxKmI
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be funny if a LARP group crashed a civil war reenactment. Level 10 Antifa! Level 10 Antifa!
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a guy pissin on a tree of freedom next to a (Hey here comes the rooster, Heyyyyyyyyy). You Know I ain't gonna die)
Day drinking.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Are they just reenacting significant battles for fun, or were there battles actually fought in Alabama? If there were, it seems like they're not mentioned much in Civil War history.


There were, actually.  During the Vicksburg and Chattanooga campaigns, fighting spread into Alabama as the United States tried to find and destroy traitor supply depots and workshops.  The same, to a greater extent, during Sherman's Atlanta campaign.  It wasn't like in Virginia where intact armies wheeled and marched around.  The forces would split up, do raids, spread out, frontline veterans went further and further as rear-echelon forces and inexperienced regiments and USCT regiments were posted as depot garrisons and provost forces in occupied towns and rail bridges.  So as the main army moved further and further to Atlanta, various brigades would slowly work their way towards Birmingham.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do men like war so much that they will play it if they're not shipped off to a real one?
And if they don't get to play it in the woods, they will play war on their couches with video games.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fail.

Needs a train.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if we're gonna see Capitol Riot reenactments some day?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

truthandjustice: Why do men like war so much that they will play it if they're not shipped off to a real one?
And if they don't get to play it in the woods, they will play war on their couches with video games.


It somehow reminds me of the movie Mars Attacks! When the backwoods military kid immediately runs off to "finally" fight, but I think he immediately dies.
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Are they just reenacting significant battles for fun, or were there battles actually fought in Alabama? If there were, it seems like they're not mentioned much in Civil War history.


There were a fair number of battles. Enough for reenactors, I would think:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alabama​_​in_the_American_Civil_War#Battles_in_A​labama
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well I wrote him back, and told him it was not the perfect country & western song because he hadn't said anything at all about mama, or trains, or trucks, or prison, or getting' drunk, or Alabama, or chickens, or Cracker Barrel, or Civil War reenactments.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: I wonder if we're gonna see Capitol Riot reenactments some day?


I think they're currently scheduling a re-enactment for January 2025.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Civil War battles should only be re-enacted with live ammo...
 
Pincy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So when you are picking people for your team, which side do the loser kids get picked for?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Civil War battles should only be re-enacted with live ammo...


As much as I dislike Texans, I don't want to kill them.  I just want them to fark off and go back to Texas.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Chicken-Boo - General Boo-Regard
Youtube B8-wOnlO9ro
 
JZDave
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least the teenagers bring some age-appropriate credibility to their play battles. Most reenactors I've seen have tended towards 60 years old, and rather obese.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Game cock and his chicken 2 distinctly different critters. Why is this an Alabama type headline when he clearly states he and is group are from Mississippi? BTW Cullman is my home town. Really generous caring and loving community as a whole. With no more racists etc than anywhere else.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What do you call a Confederate veteran of the Civil War?

A quitter!

:-D
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rusty!
 
havocmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am 0% surprised to hear this is a Cullman based story

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have a rooster that looks kind of like this one. Trust me, you would not want one that big. Your cat would kill you if it could. The rooster would not waste any time!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Jeff5: Civil War battles should only be re-enacted with live ammo...

As much as I dislike Texans, I don't want to kill them.  I just want them to fark off and go back to Texas.


I don't particularly want to kill Texans, or anybody else, but if a minor rules change results in stupid people killing each other...
 
Resin33
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean... I just can't stop staring at that headline. It... it is glorious.
 
Resin33
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Are they just reenacting significant battles for fun, or were there battles actually fought in Alabama? If there were, it seems like they're not mentioned much in Civil War history.


According to TFA, the kid travels around the south to participate in them. He lives in MS.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Okay, your turn:

_____ reunited with _____ lost at _____ after _____ .
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeff5: NM Volunteer: Jeff5: Civil War battles should only be re-enacted with live ammo...

As much as I dislike Texans, I don't want to kill them.  I just want them to fark off and go back to Texas.

I don't particularly want to kill Texans, or anybody else, but if a minor rules change results in stupid people killing each other...


Except we aren't traitors or stupid people.  In fact, there are quite a few army veterans in my artillery who would never even dream of shooting at American soldiers.  The only traitors and stupid people are the ones wearing gray.
 
Resin33
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Game cock and his chicken 2 distinctly different critters. Why is this an Alabama type headline when he clearly states he and is group are from Mississippi? BTW Cullman is my home town. Really generous caring and loving community as a whole. With no more racists etc than anywhere else.


Yeah, I got that from the article. A stranger from Cullman picked up his rooster and drove it to him. Just a really sweet article all around, jokes aside.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Didn't anyone ever tell him that if you play country music backwards you get your chicken back?
 
cleek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
my MiL lives in Cullman.

i feel such a connection.
 
