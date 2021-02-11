 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Cop who killed George Floyd tried to plead guilty 3 days later, but the feds thought that would let him off too easy   (startribune.com) divider line
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's interesting.  He understands he farked up bad and knew the Civil Rights hit would be worse than the Manslaughter one.

It makes me wonder what the current state of negotiation is?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: It makes me wonder what the current state of negotiation is?


With the DOJ back in the hands of people who actually go after civil rights crimes? Oh, he f*cked. One way or another, he f*cked.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Barr rejected the deal. Let that sink in for a moment.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The idea of a plea is you admit guilt and get some leniency on sentencing.  I don't know if it would have quelled the riots but I thought a lot of the problem was the idea what the police weren't being held accountable. In this case he would have been.

/Then again I'm a middle-aged white guy so not my question to answer
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: Barr rejected the deal. Let that sink in for a moment.


Barr is a good politician with an eye for optics. If he accepted that deal as is, everyone would have screamed "cover-up". Better to see if a more socially acceptable deal would come along later.

My take right now is if Chauvin gets less than 20 years Federal time, he's lucky.

The other three will get somewhat less based on their level of cowardice.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: cman: Barr rejected the deal. Let that sink in for a moment.

Barr is a good politician with an eye for optics. If he accepted that deal as is, everyone would have screamed "cover-up". Better to see if a more socially acceptable deal would come along later.

My take right now is if Chauvin gets less than 20 years Federal time, he's lucky.

The other three will get somewhat less based on their level of cowardice.


Either way he's being held accountable rather than the usual "we wont be able to indict"
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's telling that the main reason they didn't accept the plea is that they knew it would anger the protesters that he got ten years at Club Fed. No thought given to actual justice, just the optics.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Whoa buddy, we get you in front of the right jury and you'll walk. We've got people for this."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Barr rejected the deal. Let that sink in for a moment.


Because he knew that charging him with a higher offense would likely lead to an acquittal.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Another Government Employee: It makes me wonder what the current state of negotiation is?

With the DOJ back in the hands of people who actually go after civil rights crimes? Oh, he f*cked. One way or another, he f*cked.


Put him in general pop, and he'll be doubly farked.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was this a federal issue before a state issue to begin with?  Can anyone explain the legal gymnastics of that?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: I think it's telling that the main reason they didn't accept the plea is that they knew it would anger the protesters that he got ten years at Club Fed. No thought given to actual justice, just the optics.


People going to think anything less than a very public tie and quarter in not served as justice.  I am not saying this guy is not without guilt but he is not going to get a fair trial because of the implications of the ruling.

They try to rule too tough, they lose the case and there are riots
Get a conviction and people do not think it is hard enough... there are riots.
Regardless there are riots.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

enry: The idea of a plea is you admit guilt and get some leniency on sentencing.


But for the prosecution, it also avoids the uncertainty of a jury trial, since juries are notoriously capricious.
 
Snort
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The defense is just going to hammer on the post mortem results.  The fentanyl etc makes it hard to ignore the control methods they used.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

enry: The idea of a plea is you admit guilt and get some leniency on sentencing.  I don't know if it would have quelled the riots but I thought a lot of the problem was the idea what the police weren't being held accountable. In this case he would have been.

/Then again I'm a middle-aged white guy so not my question to answer


Well, he knew he was screwed because of the immediate public outcry. There was no getting away with it this time. So he tried to make it as painless as possible for himself and the feds said no. Good for them.

He shouldn't be allowed to plea. No police should be allowed to plea down charges. They are given special privileges and rights to do their jobs. They should be held to a higher standard and their punishments should be more severe.

I watched the video from start to finish. He was angry that his authority wasn't being respected. Those cops were enraged that a man, a black man, wasn't following their every direction immediately. They took it personally and wanted to teach him who was in charge. It's the story of American law enforcement since the very beginning.

He knew that man couldn't breathe underneath him and he didn't care. He thought that fear of being held down and not able to breathe would teach him to respect the authority of law enforcement. He knew what he was doing and he did it anyway. He probably did it a hundred times before that but this time someone died. He is guilty of murder.

If he doesn't spend the rest of his life in prison we will not be able to say justice has been served.

I believe everyone deserves a fair trial. However, when you have HD video of an interaction like that from start to finish it should be a very short trial with a guilty verdict the same day. There is no question about what happened or who said or did what. It's all documented on video and nothing else should be needed to convict him or the other officers involved.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In a country whose criminal justice system rarely holds police officers accountable for killing on the job - not in Ferguson, Missouri, not in the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore

There was no one to be accountable for those deaths. Mike Brown was killed in self-defense, and Freddie Gray died from what appears to be an accident.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The prosecution has asked an appeals court to put off the proceedings, citing the risk that the trial, with so many demonstrators likely to fill the streets, becomes a superspreader event during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wow, we finally get an admission that rioting during a pandemic should be restricted! That's amazing.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: In a country whose criminal justice system rarely holds police officers accountable for killing on the job - not in Ferguson, Missouri, not in the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore

There was no one to be accountable for those deaths. Mike Brown was killed in self-defense, and Freddie Gray died from what appears to be an accident.


The boys in blue know they'll always have the dullard set to keep the big lies going. They just wind you chuds up and watch you handle the work.
 
