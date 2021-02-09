 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Florida man avoids charges in shooting death due to "fark around and find out" law   (nypost.com) divider line
29
    More: Florida, Miami, Stephen Allen Lott, Jose Antonio Reyes Bermudez, fatal shooting, Miami Beach car wash customer, close-out memo, deadly force, great bodily harm  
•       •       •

ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That is some pretty shaky basis for a "stand your ground" defense, since the stolen car wasn't even his and he wasn't on his own property.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stealing something shouldn't result in death.

That being said, before everyone posts pictures of Betty White, Mr. Lott appears to be African-American - which shouldn't matter, but apparently race matters to people on Fark.

Hopefully the shooter receives some sort of counseling because I assume that killing someone has to fark with your mind more than a little.

As for the person who died...well, it's unfortunate, but it was within the law. Unlike what he was doing.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: That is some pretty shaky basis for a "stand your ground" defense, since the stolen car wasn't even his and he wasn't on his own property.


That's Castle Doctrine. The fact that the robber was fleeing is what pegs my BS meter
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: That is some pretty shaky basis for a "stand your ground" defense, since the stolen car wasn't even his and he wasn't on his own property.


Can you imagine telling your boss that you managed to let his car get stolen?

The average person would probably go all Liam Neeson.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A car thief got shot and killed?

No tears lost here. Sounds like a self-correcting problem.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And in this week's episode of  "Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes"
 
gblive
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: That is some pretty shaky basis for a "stand your ground" defense, since the stolen car wasn't even his and he wasn't on his own property.


Castle Doctrine (or law) has to do with being on your own property or business.   "Stand-your-ground" law is in any public place -- it implies that you do not have to retreat and can use deadly force in response to a threat of harm.

Florida has a "stand your ground" law  Many states such as North Carolina only have a Castle Doctrine law which allows you to defend yourself in your home or business without any obligation to attempt to retreat on the premises.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So he saw the theft happening, and ran out of the convience store and fired shots into a car that was driving away from him?

And that counts as stand your ground?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gar1013: Stealing something shouldn't result in death.


Dont worry we arent even running low on thieves yet. We wont run out of them any time soon
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Our nation loves killing its own. And too many cheer it on.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gar1013: Hopefully the shooter receives some sort of counseling because I assume that killing someone has to fark with your mind more than a little.


If you're killing someone for something that doesnt warrant killing them, your mind was farked way before that. Some people buy guns and look for reasons to shoot.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey United States America,

How's it going? It seems like you're having some trouble with this whole "people dying constantly" problem, and I'm really sorry you find it so difficult to resolve.

I know you're not going to consider my advice on the matter, so all I can say is that I hope things get better for you soon somehow, or that you find some kind of better solution than I or any of your brothers and sisters can come up with.

I know mother was hard on us. I know you think I had it easier and that being the the middle child who moved away first is a fair reason for your life going the way it did. You're not wrong, that incident wasn't easy on any of us, but we're all here for you now, and will be if you ever want to come to us for help.

Please take care of yourself.

Sincerely,
Canada
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Hey United States America,

How's it going? It seems like you're having some trouble with this whole "people dying constantly" problem, and I'm really sorry you find it so difficult to resolve.

I know you're not going to consider my advice on the matter, so all I can say is that I hope things get better for you soon somehow, or that you find some kind of better solution than I or any of your brothers and sisters can come up with.

I know mother was hard on us. I know you think I had it easier and that being the the middle child who moved away first is a fair reason for your life going the way it did. You're not wrong, that incident wasn't easy on any of us, but we're all here for you now, and will be if you ever want to come to us for help.

Please take care of yourself.

Sincerely,
Canada


Username checks out
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This should be a fun exercise in applied hypocrisy ...
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm failing to see how he felt threatened.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

morg: I'm failing to see how he felt threatened.


It was more of an economic anxiety
 
kuchikirukia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

morg: I'm failing to see how he felt threatened.


The only thing that matters is the victim wasn't white.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Hey United States America,

How's it going? It seems like you're having some trouble with this whole "people dying constantly" problem, and I'm really sorry you find it so difficult to resolve.

I know you're not going to consider my advice on the matter, so all I can say is that I hope things get better for you soon somehow, or that you find some kind of better solution than I or any of your brothers and sisters can come up with.

I know mother was hard on us. I know you think I had it easier and that being the the middle child who moved away first is a fair reason for your life going the way it did. You're not wrong, that incident wasn't easy on any of us, but we're all here for you now, and will be if you ever want to come to us for help.

Please take care of yourself.

Sincerely,
Canada


Canada, please save me... I don't want to be in this household anymore. I just want to go somewhere that makes more sense, that isn't so arbitrary and so clearly designed simply to hurt me for the sake of hurting me.

Sincerely,
American
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gar1013: Stealing something shouldn't result in death.

That being said, before everyone posts pictures of Betty White, Mr. Lott appears to be African-American - which shouldn't matter, but apparently race matters to people on Fark.

Hopefully the shooter receives some sort of counseling because I assume that killing someone has to fark with your mind more than a little.

As for the person who died...well, it's unfortunate, but it was within the law. Unlike what he was doing.


I'm surprised that you didn't throw something in there about how Mr. Lott only fired his weapon due to his violent culture.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

morg: I'm failing to see how he felt threatened.


Why does it matter? You steal from me, I get back however I can. It's the Chicago (and most of America) way. No ones gives a Fark when criminals die. Usually, not even the criminals cuz they knew it was a coming at some point. Been there, done that... got away holey.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: morg: I'm failing to see how he felt threatened.

It was more of an economic anxiety


Hey, if you got your boss's car stolen, you'd have some economic anxiety.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
EVEN IF YOU

-watch the guy steal the car
-stop him in the car
-arrest him personally
-see the pink slip that shows it's not his
-get a confession from the car thief

HE STILL GETS HIS DAY IN COURT AND A LEGAL JUDGEMENT

This is clear misapplication of the statute, or perhaps it's worded so broadly this is okay, but either an appeal will fix this or the law needs changed.

Note: I'm going to have to repeat this next time the po-po shoots a Black dude, but he still gets his day in court.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: The fact that the robber was fleeing


He wasn't fleeing, he was COMING RIGHT AT HIM!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: gar1013: Stealing something shouldn't result in death.

That being said, before everyone posts pictures of Betty White, Mr. Lott appears to be African-American - which shouldn't matter, but apparently race matters to people on Fark.

Hopefully the shooter receives some sort of counseling because I assume that killing someone has to fark with your mind more than a little.

As for the person who died...well, it's unfortunate, but it was within the law. Unlike what he was doing.

I'm surprised that you didn't throw something in there about how Mr. Lott only fired his weapon due to his violent culture.


Stop projecting your views.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As someone who has had a truck stolen while I was at work all day, I do not feel the least bit sorry for that dead piece of crap.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Missed an opportunity to post this one on the Pol Tab.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gar1013: UltimaCS: gar1013: Stealing something shouldn't result in death.

That being said, before everyone posts pictures of Betty White, Mr. Lott appears to be African-American - which shouldn't matter, but apparently race matters to people on Fark.

Hopefully the shooter receives some sort of counseling because I assume that killing someone has to fark with your mind more than a little.

As for the person who died...well, it's unfortunate, but it was within the law. Unlike what he was doing.

I'm surprised that you didn't throw something in there about how Mr. Lott only fired his weapon due to his violent culture.

Stop projecting your views.


Are you sure you've never had an opinion on certain people "celebrating a culture of crime"? Really sure?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: gar1013: UltimaCS: gar1013: Stealing something shouldn't result in death.

That being said, before everyone posts pictures of Betty White, Mr. Lott appears to be African-American - which shouldn't matter, but apparently race matters to people on Fark.

Hopefully the shooter receives some sort of counseling because I assume that killing someone has to fark with your mind more than a little.

As for the person who died...well, it's unfortunate, but it was within the law. Unlike what he was doing.

I'm surprised that you didn't throw something in there about how Mr. Lott only fired his weapon due to his violent culture.

Stop projecting your views.

Are you sure you've never had an opinion on certain people "celebrating a culture of crime"? Really sure?


Man, you're really stretching.

There's no reason to believe the person who fired the shots subscribes to "stop snitchin".

Now go bother someone else, troll.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's real WESTWORLD now people and you should get used to it
 
