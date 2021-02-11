 Skip to content
In our latest illustration of "Why Things Are So Farked Up Right Now," Reddit has become America's unofficial unemployment hotline
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, TF Discussion does have a daily check-in thread too.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actually that's a symptom of why it is so f*cked up.
 
Snort
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's a symptom of poorly available information and People asking People for help.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I bet the owner of Craigslist is beating his head up against the wall right about now.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Things are farked up because we put people in charge whose stated goal was to fark things up.

For the last sixty years.
 
powtard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Things are farked up because we put people in charge whose stated goal was to fark things up.


Yeah, but if we fark things up our way, they'll be better!
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

powtard: PirateKing: Things are farked up because we put people in charge whose stated goal was to fark things up.

Yeah, but if we fark things up our way, they'll be better!


Exactly.

I'd just like to be able to have countrymen who actually want to BE a country.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The unemployment system can be difficult.  The "send us a message" portion of trying to get benefits seems to go straight to the trash bin.  After trying for weeks to see my claim standing, I finally got on at instacart.  Just in time since I ran through all my savings.
I don't know whether they are just overwhelmed or just don't care, but the system fails many people.  What of those who don't have a bit of cash stashed away?  I really feel for them.  Scary thought to be that close to being hungry and homeless.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When I was a kid making 3.33 an hour. Things sucked too. And it was exactly for the same reason.  People like setting up artificial barriers. Which makes sense to one degree. Until you see some people ushered around said constructed gates.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In my day, I'd strap an onion to my belt and go down to the Unemployment Office.  You'd go through the job board which was a bunch of index cards stuck to the wall.  If there was a jerb up there you wanted, you had to convince the desk jockey you were qualified for the job.  Then, they'd give you a piece of paper to call the HR person who seemed miffed that you didn't have a home phone.  Also, the guy at the unemployment office sent 25 other people to apply for the job.  Being the early 1980s and unemployment was such because we were all waiting for our trickle down.

If there weren' any local jobs, you could ask to use the microfiche machine to peruse the regional and statewide jobs.  But these were so out of date, most of these jobs were already taken by he time the microfiche go to the office.  There was a job in Quincy for an Air Traffic Controller - no experience but it was an Affirmative Action job.  A couple of years later, that job or a similiar one was still available.

As soon as I got the job, I'd go to the onion store and trade in my brown onion for a white one so I could tell the world I was employed.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Speaking of farked up, my state unemployment office had a data breach which exposed my bank account information because I filed when I was furloughed briefly last spring.

https://www.geekwire.com/2021/data-br​e​ach-exposes-1-6-million-washington-sta​te-residents-filed-unemployment-claims​-2020/

This past couple of week I've had to go through the fun process of getting a new bank account and changing all of my direct deposits and auto payments. Plus his knows what other issues I'll have because the breach leaked a ton of personal information about me.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Well, TF Discussion does have a daily check-in thread too.


Be nice to Commie, He has a family you know.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As someone who was on unemployment, yeah, the system is an unimaginable clusterfark. The online system can't even tell you anything more than "You've exhausted your benefits". Nothing about other programs (i.e. extended benefits), nothing about the extra $600/wk or $300/wk that was paid during part of the pandemic (it was paid, but it was obviously shoehorned into the system so it showed up in the deposit, but no where else). Every single thing you need to do requires you to log out and log back in again. Want to talk to a human? Good farking luck. Hell, I get it- they're overwhelmed. Let people that have a claim in the system schedule a time to speak to someone, instead of calling repeatedly, over and over again, for hours, compounding how bad the phone system is overwhelmed. There are a lot of things that can not be done either online or with a mail in form, they need an unemployment rep with access to do something to actually do something.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm trying to hire someone for a job right now and the applicants are a farking shiat show. I'm trying to get someone with 3-5 years experience in the field as a junior hire. My applicants are either people with 30 years experience who are coming off of a VP or Senior Director gig and expecting $150k+ or millennials with no relevant experience expecting $150k+.  The few who have relevant experience and salary expectations are on the other side of the country.

The problem is definitely a skills gap. There's tons of jobs out there, but the American people aren't properly trained for them. Blame 30 years of shiat education policies which churn out High School diplomas who can hardly read and then encourage them to take out huge loans to study Medieval Welsh Literature rather than use universities as a job training program.
 
Scythed
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One of the big takeaways from this is that either the Feds or a coalition of states should probably set up some sort of nationwide system for unemployment going forward. Maybe individual states can still set individual preferences in terms of % of former salary, max payment, weeks of available benefits, qualifying circumstances, and so on, but all the background processing should be done by the same overarching, modernized system across the country.

This would also allow the feds to subsidize the payments more easily in the event of an emergency, rather than just throwing some fixed amount at every single unemployed person because they don't know how much someone may have made beforehand and don't want to shortchange them.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The previous administration did everything in their power to fyck state governments and in this case, succeeded.
 
