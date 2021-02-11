 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Meanwhile in Canada, a town is rocked by scandal   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line

posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 1:50 PM



Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the kind of crap that could (and should) end a political career.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA: Town staff not only removed the snow but also some lights and toboggans left outside.

Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not the worst band, but also not exactly the hardest rockers.

Scandal, Patty Smyth - Goodbye To You (Official Video)
Youtube _50-gOeBilc
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
but then someone in Okotoks filed a complaint with the town.

Farking finger wagging nimbys. It wasn't in your yard. Why the hell do you care?
 
jimjays
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We need to own that, and fix it." OMG. Imagine that for a political position. Canada looks better every day.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: but then someone in Okotoks filed a complaint with the town.

Farking finger wagging nimbys. It wasn't in your yard. Why the hell do you care?


Pitchforks and torches for that nosy piss stain.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the US, not only would the family have had their hill forcibly removed, but then sued for the cost to the town x10 for "Administrative Fees" ... This of course is after the family are swarmed with death threats and worse because somehow it offended the local Dumpers...

Where'd I leave that passport?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: but then someone in Okotoks filed a complaint with the town.

Farking finger wagging nimbys. It wasn't in your yard. Why the hell do you care?


Maybe they wanted it in their back yard.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"So the town received a complaint about a snow pile and innocuously put that on the list of work to do, dispatched our crew to go pick up snow and we didn't get it right, it's as simple as that."

Uh, what is the process for complaining about a snow pile that is on private property? And why is there a process to complain about that? And why is there a process for resolving the complaint that involves you driving heavy equipment onto private property to remove snow?
 
