 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Relationship fights about your partner never wanting sex, isn't about sex. Clearly, because sex is only the second strongest biological motivator behind imminent survival, it couldn't be that important   (yahoo.com) divider line
20
    More: Giggity, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, Human sexuality, sex worker, sex life, sex therapist Elisabeth Gordon, integrative sexual health psychiatrist, Prostitution  
•       •       •

721 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 12:01 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If there's nothing physical, there could be something going on mentally. Maybe the person is exhausted from trying to work from home, assist their kids with virtual schooling, and maintain the house with everyone there 24/7. Or they could have gained some weight and feel less sexy. And of course stress from work, parenting, taking care of older parents, financial concerns, and worries about the state of the country can make sex less desirable.

They somehow didn't include depression, and/or anti-depressants.  Either can kill a libido.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not the second strongest biological motivator for EVERYONE, subby.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Or maybe it's a chore at this point and no one really likes chores.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sex should only happen during daylight hours.

It should never happen at night. Thats psychotic.
Who has the energy??
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never wanting sex, with *you*.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: They somehow didn't include depression, and/or anti-depressants. Either can kill a libido.


Perpetual pain ain't good for a healthy libido either.
 
Resin33
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The "You Never Want Sex" Fight Isn't About Sex

WTF are you talking about?

by Brittany Risher

Oh. Yeah, nothing women say is about what they are really saying.
 
tuxq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: If there's nothing physical, there could be something going on mentally. Maybe the person is exhausted from trying to work from home, assist their kids with virtual schooling, and maintain the house with everyone there 24/7. Or they could have gained some weight and feel less sexy. And of course stress from work, parenting, taking care of older parents, financial concerns, and worries about the state of the country can make sex less desirable.

They somehow didn't include depression, and/or anti-depressants.  Either can kill a libido.


Prozac and viagra will leave her either saying "are you done yet?" (blonde) or "bfpbfpbpfpbfpbpfpbpfpf" (redhead) or "just stick it in my ass" (brunette)

They say blondes are more fun, but I've dated them all and went with the best of both worlds: auburn.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where is this article coming from? Did Ric Romero hit a rough patch in his relationship?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"'You never want to have sex' can be code for many, many things or a combination of things. 'Sexual health is a reflection of everything else that's going on and our state of health in many ways,' Gordon says."

The fact that there can be many underlying reasons for a couple not having sex does not mean that the fight about not wanting sex isn't about lack of sex. This is obvious enough that I cannot believe I have to actually type this out in response to another adult.

If someone says "Hey, I'm hungry," that could be because they were too busy to eat lunch or they miscalculated about whether or not there's food in the fridge or they're stranded in the mountains due to an accident or they're in extreme poverty and haven't had meal in a day. But if you were to use this fact to say that being hungry isn't just about not having food when you want it, you'd sound kind of like a dumbass.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cold fish never admit they're cold.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You turned off all of your other biological needs so that you could live in a climate-controlled room staring at a computer all day, so who cares what our biological imperative is?
Did you notice that the more we technologized and made ourselves into nothing more than money-making machines, the less sex we have? Has to be that way--there's only so many holes in our consciousness to be filled, and if you choose money, the rest of it has to take second place.

Maybe your spouse just isn't interested in farking somebody who turned off most of the feelings so they could go to work every day, then show up for a quickie when they get too tired work anymore, and need a little release.

My name is Cindy, not Release.
 
sefert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: If there's nothing physical, there could be something going on mentally. Maybe the person is exhausted from trying to work from home, assist their kids with virtual schooling, and maintain the house with everyone there 24/7. Or they could have gained some weight and feel less sexy. And of course stress from work, parenting, taking care of older parents, financial concerns, and worries about the state of the country can make sex less desirable.

They somehow didn't include depression, and/or anti-depressants.  Either can kill a libido.


I went on anti-depressants for 4 months 10 years ago.  Libido hasn't been the same since.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For most guys, it sure as sh*t is about sex.  We want it.  Were not going to get it from her.  So...off to the shower to take a shower of environmentally unsound duration instead and ponder our life choices.

Who knows the gallimaufry of rationale that women have for not wanting it.   Near as I can tell, it seems to be primarily focused on a psychotic hatred of digital candy and the need to crush it while watching TV shows about abused and murdered women.  Also podcasts.  My wife REALLY seems to like the informative murder p0rn.

I'm totally going to go missing off the side of a boat someday.

/sigh
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
off to the bathroom would have been a better word choice there.  I have regrets.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prevailing Wind: So...off to the shower to take a shower of environmentally unsound duration instead and ponder our life choices.


i1.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: Prevailing Wind: So...off to the shower to take a shower of environmentally unsound duration instead and ponder our life choices.

[i1.ytimg.com image 480x360]


ITS BEEN ADDRESSED!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prevailing Wind: I'm totally going to go missing off the side of a boat someday.


I watch a lot of "Snapped" on Oxygen Channel. It's usually about a marriage gone to hell and one spouse knocks off the other spouse. Now of course, when I watch it, I've been taking notes. For example if one day my coffee tastes funny after my wife makes it, check to see if I've been rat poisoned. etc. etc. etc...
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.