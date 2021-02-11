 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   If nobody ends up going back to the office, and the entire concept of "rush hour" dies as a result, does that mean that the U.S. can get rid of all it public transportation? In other news, the U.S. has public transportation to get rid of   (slate.com) divider line
36
    More: Unlikely, Public transport, Bay Area Rapid Transit, Rapid transit, Transit police, New York City, peak demand, rush hour, San Francisco morning rush  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 1:27 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. It means you need more of it, and to ban ICE cars in cities.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, every single national journalist and columnist lives in New York City
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I take the bus to your moms house.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: I take the bus to your moms house.


It's a charter.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: I take the bus to your moms house.


Where she pulls the train?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I really tried to keep supporting my city's light rail system early in the pandemic, but got tired of being forced to share cars with pieces of shiat who refused to wear masks properly. If they enforced the rules they'd probably have much higher ridership.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No. I prefer taking public transportation to go drinking downtown
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does public transit only get used during rush hour? If the answer is no, then I guess you'll still need it, pandemic or not.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: I take the bus to your moms house.


Just take a scooter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sure, let's screw over frontline workers who can't afford to live where they work even more.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark that.  Having to drive into Savannah means I don't get to have as much fun or spend as much money as I'd like to.  Give me a train or bus to take and they'd get a lot more of my money.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gotta admit I've LOVED not having to commute this winter.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

masterofnothing: Sure, let's screw over frontline workers who can't afford to live where they work even more.


Exactly.  I'm lucky enough to work from home, but I know that plenty of people still need public transportation to commute.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I really tried to keep supporting my city's light rail system early in the pandemic, but got tired of being forced to share cars with pieces of shiat who refused to wear masks properly.


I had to take the bus to the pharmacy a couple of months ago because my car was in the shop for a month.  Curiously, every rider was wearing a mask.  Difficulty:  Phoenix, not Denver.  Also, they're canceling the express bus route I used to take to the office 3 days a week because of low ridership.  This will be a PITA if the office ever opens again.  The light rail takes longer and it's guaranteed that at least one rail car/month will have at least one drunken crazy hobo in it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People will go back to the office. This won't last forever. 
And you "hurr durr I don't need a car so no one needs a car" people, oh fark off. 
You're getting your groceries, restaurant orders and everything else delivered by people driving in from out of town. 
You're getting driven around by people driving in from out of town.
All of them with their own personal cars. 

And all the while, adding to the pockets of silicon valley billionaires. 

You are morons.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Had a "jeez, but people are averse to public transit" moment earlier today.

Parents are going in for their Covid vaccine downtown today (good!) and they agreed to meet at my place, since it's pretty much at the center of both their places and the vax site. Last night it snowed about 4", and also dad was biatching that it would cost $20+ to park near the university hospital.

I suggested they use the metro which would take them right to the campus, probably closer than the parking garage, and cost $5.00 each for an all-day pass.

No muss, no fuss, Baltimore has a pretty clean if limited subway...

A lot of "blah blah blah" about why that wouldn't work... I just let it wash over me.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah Slate, because blue collar and service workers who depend on public transit can just work from home, too. While they're at it, they could also just buy more money for themselves.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reduced public transportation only means it's a great time to perform upgrades and maintenance that would otherwise be deemed 'too disruptive'.  They should've done that a number of months ago.  It's going to be a sad statement to planning if the world resumes and all of the public transportation is in the same state it was back in March 2020.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This article should have been titled "I'm a privileged asshole who only sees the world in my tiny, trusted funded hipster bubble"...

If the US had a better transit system you'd see A LOT less cars stuck at lights around 5pm everyday. But then all the oil companies would whine and we can't have that now can we...

/Thankfully where I live has a decent system but it's the exception
//Outside of NYC the rest of the state is a no-mans land of sketchy livery companies and/or "F you, that's why" transit options.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The prevailing sense of doom comes from a dawning awareness..."  Stop. Shut up.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's hurting public transit is that ONE selfish a**hole last year who went onto a bus unmasked and coughed all over the place, and the bus driver caught Covid and died.

Detroit Bus Driver Dies Two Weeks After Raising Alarms About COVID-19 | All In | MSNBC
Youtube T9ioLk3tSsk


That f*ckwad rider (whom I hope has since then died from his Covid and now burns in Hell) single-handedly drove a stake deep into the heart of mass transit because since then, everything thinks that riding a bus or train is a guaranteed death sentence. Hell, even I have avoided riding the bus since last Winter,
 
Liadan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Speaking just for my city, the rush hour only "went away" for about three months. Between cuts to parking enforcement, cuts to snow removal, and cuts to bus routes, it's not only back, but it's more stressful than ever.

All the numpties who have been holed up in their homes for the past eleven months need to stop making policies about "the outside" without consulting reality and those of us who are still out living in it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not going to reward Slate with a click, but I assume this is some stupid shiat some asshole who doesn't need mass transit wrote.

I've never used it, but I'm not such an oblivious, privileged piece of shiat that I think that if I don't need something, that means nobody does.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mass transit will always be a necessity in most places with more than 75,000 people or so. If anyrhing
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We need to rethink transit... all of those commuter buses running downtown during the peak can be repurposed to all-day/all-night routes supporting services, hospitality, and families.
 
12349876
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In most places not called NYC public transportation isn't being used by office workers. It's the factory and food and retail workers, and unless they grt teplaced by a robot they have to travel to work.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also, as others observed, rush hour didn't disappear everywhere and it won't stay gone forever. Who is stupid enough to think it will?
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Reduced public transportation only means it's a great time to perform upgrades and maintenance that would otherwise be deemed 'too disruptive'.  They should've done that a number of months ago.  It's going to be a sad statement to planning if the world resumes and all of the public transportation is in the same state it was back in March 2020.


Reduced commuting also means its a good time to finish those streets they stopped building only halfway through, too.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Uh, no. It means it can increase public transportation because people no longer need vehicles to for work.

What kind of backasswards person thinks the expense of a car is there for anything other than getting to work? People don't have enough vacation days to make a car worthwhile for anything else.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Slate can't be serious with this nonsense.  Nobody serious, from either party, is advocating this. But they'll get lots of clicks, so whatever.

AAAAGGGGHHHH: What's hurting public transit is that ONE selfish a**hole last year who went onto a bus unmasked and coughed all over the place, and the bus driver caught Covid and died.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/T9ioLk3t​Ssk]

That f*ckwad rider (whom I hope has since then died from his Covid and now burns in Hell) single-handedly drove a stake deep into the heart of mass transit because since then, everything thinks that riding a bus or train is a guaranteed death sentence. Hell, even I have avoided riding the bus since last Winter,


Yes, this news story that nobody else has ever heard of is what single-handedly drove a stake deep into the heart of mass transit.

/Typed by a socialist white supremacist who just DESTROYED your EPIC post.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Mass transit will always be a necessity in most places with more than 75,000 people or so. If anyrhing


shiat.

If anything, we will need slightly fewer trains during rush hour, but buses will always be needed, and most cities have more to do downtown than go to work.

I've often wondered if it would be worth tunneling out electric bus lines under major streets here in Chicago. It would have to be cheaper to build, and cheaper to maintain, than new el train lines, and if I could walk a couple of blocks and take the Lawrence Ave tunnel bus to the lake in 15-20 minutes, well, I'd go to the lake a lot more often.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Liadan: Between cuts to parking enforcement, cuts to snow removal, and cuts to bus routes, it's not only back, but it's more stressful than ever.


Don't forget the police throwing a tantrum and completely giving up over public demands to spread their responsibility and funding to other agencies.  They feel like they have a god given right to be Judge Dredd.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Mass transit will always be a necessity in most places with more than 75,000 people or so. If anyrhing


You added about two too many zeros to that number.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I'm not going to reward Slate with a click, but I assume this is some stupid shiat some asshole who doesn't need mass transit wrote.

I've never used it, but I'm not such an oblivious, privileged piece of shiat that I think that if I don't need something, that means nobody does.


People do, but we can improve a lot.

Rant - Working in social services/public assistance, before the pandemic, I had to argue with old white hippies that wanted to mandate applicants come see them in person.  "How can we help them if we can't meet them?  There's no substitute for face-to-face interaction.  Letting them know someone cares."

Instead of thinking, "gee, maybe that 24 year old single mother doesn't want to have to take three buses to come into your office just to be told she brought the wrong documentation and has to come back?  Maybe she'd just rather get on her phone or go to the local library and apply there?"  I won that battle, but I heard many social service programs still insist on in-person visits, which are really inconvenient and expensive for hourly wage workers with limited transportation.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Trainspotr: Mass transit will always be a necessity in most places with more than 75,000 people or so. If anyrhing

You added about two too many zeros to that number.


Fair enough. I've never lived anywhere smaller than 100,000, so I'm not sure where the line is below which regular bus service is not practical. My brother lived in a town under 4000 for a while, and that seemed impossibly small.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Canada

$14.9B promised to Canadian cities for 'major public transit projects'
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.