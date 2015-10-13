 Skip to content
Finnish snow-shoeing group puts your snow angels to shame
8
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In Texas we can make a pile up without any visible snow.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Crop circles explained.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
.....Mr Pyykkö.....

The letters I always get when I play Scrabble.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Finally, a good use for a golf course.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good one. "Finnish Snow Shoeing Group". That's what they want you to think.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
First they outsell the U.S. on EV's, now this?

We should be liberating the shiat out of them right now!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wow.

/with an diacritical on the "o"
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nyseattitude: First they outsell the U.S. on EV's, now this?

We should be liberating the shiat out of them right now!

[Fark user image image 220x124]


That's Norway.

We need to liberate Finnland to make them buy vowels.
 
