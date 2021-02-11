 Skip to content
(CNN) Overproducing woman donates 62 gallons of breast milk to moms struggling with lactation and boy, is she pumped
    Spiffy, Breastfeeding, Katy Bannerman, Lactation, Breast milk, Infant, Milk  
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: "pumping up to 90 ounces of breast milk in one day"

Fark user imageView Full Size

3/4 of a gallon is more than most people can piss in a day.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I read a story on Literotica about this once.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My daughter did this sort of thing. She donated to sick babies that needed breast milk. I forget how much she donated, but it was enough for 3 other babies and do milk bath photos of her little one. It will be interesting if she will be able to do this again when they go for a second kid.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

evilsofa: 3/4 of a gallon is more than most people can piss in a day.


You clearly do not drink enough beer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tastes great in coffee and hot chocolate...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trocadero
'' 1 hour ago
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice transphobic headline.  It's chest milk, you bigots.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And probably a little tender
 
Tyrone Biggums
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On his way.
Fark user image
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may be because I'm a homo but.. ewww!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath
'' 1 hour ago
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MythDragon
'' 1 hour ago
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: My daughter did this sort of thing. She donated to sick babies that needed breast milk. I forget how much she donated, but it was enough for 3 other babies and do milk bath photos of her little one. It will be interesting if she will be able to do this again when they go for a second kid.


Wtf is a milk bath photo? Is it what it sounds like? Why is that even a thing?
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does one become a "private lactation consultant?" I'm just sort of curious, as I've been maybe looking for a career change, something more fulfilling.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet tells me breast milk is 171 calories/cup.  90 ounces is just over 11 cups.

11*171= 1881 calories.
This woman must literally be eating for 2 adults to produce the milk and support her own normal metabolism.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: How does one become a "private lactation consultant?" I'm just sort of curious, as I've been maybe looking for a career change, something more fulfilling.


Too bad, the job is just draining.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: The internet tells me breast milk is 171 calories/cup.  90 ounces is just over 11 cups.

11*171= 1881 calories.
This woman must literally be eating for 2 adults to produce the milk and support her own normal metabolism.


How dare you assume gender.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture of her afterwards

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: ltnor: My daughter did this sort of thing. She donated to sick babies that needed breast milk. I forget how much she donated, but it was enough for 3 other babies and do milk bath photos of her little one. It will be interesting if she will be able to do this again when they go for a second kid.

Wtf is a milk bath photo? Is it what it sounds like? Why is that even a thing?


Make sure nothing leaks into your mattress.  Seriously large amounts of breast milk do not come out.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously do not want to even imagine what her boobs must look like.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: How does one become a "private lactation consultant?" I'm just sort of curious, as I've been maybe looking for a career change, something more fulfilling.


I think you just show up one day and try not to crack any jokes until people just accept you.

/tiddies
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*paging Katerina Hartlova to the cream colored courtesy phone*
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: How does one become a "private lactation consultant?"


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hello children, Hello! Today on How To Do It, we're going to tell you all about being a private lactation consultant. First off, get pregnant and when your milk comes in, save it for other babies! Super!
Next week we'll show you how to play the flute...Hold it to your mouth, blow in one end and move your fingers.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


approves
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: I seriously do not want to even imagine what her boobs must look like.


On the contrary... I like imagining just that very thing
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 500x407] [View Full Size image _x_]


The look on the dog's face: " I don't even have hands and I'm a better parent than you are."
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: evilsofa: 3/4 of a gallon is more than most people can piss in a day.

You clearly do not drink enough beer.


True story:

Some of you may know that I'm a fat bastard and I sometimes make reference to this fact, like my really needing to lose weight.

Over the summer I was hospitalized for an issue and they put me on stronger "water pills" (it was a drip of a rather strong med I was once taking; I was, at the time of admittance, taking a different med).

Anyway, I was (when I was on the same med in pill form) taking 25mg/day.  They put me on a drip of 20ml/HOUR.

Two and a half weeks I was in the hopsital.  During that time, my weight went from 444 (at admittance) to 339 the day they released me.

100 pounds* of fluid.

Went from a 5x shirt to a 3x.  Pants (waist) dropped over four inches.

(For reference, since it was what made me think of this, I was peeing like 1/2 liter at a time many multiple times a day, at the start.)

* I say 100 and not 105 because I also wasn't eating terribly much; hospital food really does suck
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Yellow Beard: I seriously do not want to even imagine what her boobs must look like.

On the contrary... I like imagining just that very thing


Breast feeding is not friendly to boobs.
 
VisualiseThis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife has done this for the past 8 years, she loves doing it.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
???

Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago
???
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we talk about something udder in this thread?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stinky Whizzleteats approves.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: How does one become a "private lactation consultant?" I'm just sort of curious, as I've been maybe looking for a career change, something more fulfilling.


You never had your hands on a teat before?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: ???

[Fark user image 545x541]


I thought she was a blonde? Hmmmm  Wrong car I guess.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: ???

[Fark user image 545x541]


There's big, then there's really big. I actually feel sorry for her. People staring, trying to find the right comfortable bra without taking out a small loan for one, the back pain, the bit where she lays on her back in bed, and they each flop over to the side, causing more discomfort. Finding clothes that fit, etc.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Plus     Again? Damn woman are generous lately
.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: Nick Nostril: ???

[Fark user image 545x541]

There's big, then there's really big. I actually feel sorry for her. People staring, trying to find the right comfortable bra without taking out a small loan for one, the back pain, the bit where she lays on her back in bed, and they each flop over to the side, causing more discomfort. Finding clothes that fit, etc.


I can't fathom how she even walks upright.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Immediately opens an OnlyFans.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

yomrfark: And probably a little tender


I was going to guess that she buys Udder Cream by the gallon.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's a lot of titty juice
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, my wife produced a lot when we had kids.  The first one was fun, because she was pumping in the hospital before taking some drugs that would taint her milk.  When the nurse came back and my wife asked, 'is this enough?' the look on the nurse's face was precious.

We're talking within a couple of hours of labor, she went from nothing to 'dairy cow'.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: evilsofa: 3/4 of a gallon is more than most people can piss in a day.

You clearly do not drink enough beer.


I recently violently filled a 2L bottle bc my friend was in my sole bathroom dealing with beer sh*ts. Normally I'd go with plan B and piss in the sink, but it was full dishes. And the 2 liters was just the initial piss I could measure. The whole morning was piss central after having nearly cleaned out the beer selection at the convenience store.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: ???

[Fark user image image 545x541]


Soleil (Punky) Moon Frye, back in the day?
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gleeman: yomrfark: And probably a little tender

I was going to guess that she buys Udder Cream by the gallon.

[i.ebayimg.com image 850x850]


That stuff is the best for folks in cold dry climates.   Keeps my elbows from going full crocodilian.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: Nick Nostril: ???

[Fark user image 545x541]

Gleeman [BareFark]
'' 14 minutes ago

steklo: Nick Nostril: ???

There's big, then there's really big. I actually feel sorry for her. People staring, trying to find the right comfortable bra without taking out a small loan for one, the back pain, the bit where she lays on her back in bed, and they each flop over to the side, causing more discomfort. Finding clothes that fit, etc.

Her spine probably resembles a pretzel, too.


Her spine probably resembles a pretzel, too.
 
englaja
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mrs Englaja did this for a while too pre-COVID. But eleven cups a day? That's crazy. That's getting into dairy cattle territory there! A quick google search shows that the average dairy cow produces around 28 litres a day (112 cups) and eweighs around 750 kilos. So let's assume the woman in TFA is around 70 kilos, then she is producing as much milk as a dairy cow does, pound for pound.

I've always wondered if you could splice some genes into a dairy cow to have it produce milk more suitable for an infant, and I found out that China did just that ten years ago, but it hasn't been commercialized. Which means it's either fake news or unsafe for consumption.

Either way, I'll stick to my Paris Creek Farms organic, biodynamic cream-on-top non-homogenized milk. I don't buy in for the biodynamic woo but I can't argue with results; it's the best milk I've ever had and the floating cream is to die for. There are three way fights at our place when we open a new bottle as to who gets to scoop and eat it. Add some milk to a coffee or chai and you see shimmering globules of cream rise to the top and coat the surface in sweet buttery goodness. Or get some local unfiltered Fleurieu Peninsula honey, or some Kangaroo Island pure Ligurian bee honey, together with some Golden North vanilla ice cream and it makes the most amazing honeycomb thickshake from the finest South Australian ingredients. It makes me feel lucky to live here.

Anyway, back to the topic: I like boobies, especially when they are big and milky, and this thread is somewhat relevant to my interests but needs more pictorial evidence.
 
