(LAD Bible)   95% of people can't pronounce BMW correctly, let alone Porsche, Hyundai or Skoda
97
    Facepalm, Automotive industry, Porsche, Volkswagen Group, Renault, name of car manufacturer BMW, Jeremy Clarkson, BMW, General Motors  
•       •       •

Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Its not a Porsche its a Farrari
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That article is (a) completely stupid and (b) exactly what I would expect from a site called "Lad Bible".
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So do I screw up by not pronouncing it "Volksvaagon"?

And I don't know what Lad Bible is but based on the name alone I have to assume it's full of gamer-gaters and the kind of dudes that subscribe to an axe-of-the-month club.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Joke's on you, Mr. La-Di-Da Article Writer. I'm speaking farking English, for better or worse. I'm not going to try to talk about the "Pareeee climate agreement" either.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In German, BMW isn't Bee-Em-Vee, it's Bay-Em-Vay. And Volkswagen is Folksvagen.  English vowels and German vowels are pronounced differently as well.

/ah ay ee oh oo
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This kind of stuff only matters to relentless choads.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And don't even get started on how they mispronounce "Jaguar." I mean, if it doesn't come out as "ZSCHAAAHHGYOUUAHhhh" you're dealing with an utter, irredeemable savage.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even though it's just three letters, most people immediately assume that it would have the English versions of those three letters, which - being as it's a German car - it obviously doesn't.

It's actually pronounced 'bee em vee' rather than 'bee em double yoo'.


And Americans say Spain instead of Espana, and the Spanish say Estados Unidos instead of United States.

Therefore, everyone is stupid.   This concludes my in-depth analysis.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, it's Bimmer for the cars and Beamer/Beemer for bikes. But they're pronounced the same in practice, which is fun.

All you have to remember is how to tell them apart from a porcupine.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try adding a vowel or two if you want people to be able to pronounce it.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still come across a lot of people who say "Oddy" for Audi. This isn't 1989, they're everywhere now.

The bottom line is that these brands often behave like loan words, which take on their own pronunciation in the host country. And that's ok.

Even Brits and Americans pronounce these car brands differently, and we allegedly all speak English:

Mazda
Nissan
Datsun
Hyundai
Jaguar (but that was a word before the brand)

For the Japanese brands, Americans tend toward the native pronunciation, while Brits give it the old "fillet" treatment.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might as well. I still love this.


Saudis in Audis
Youtube lqJDuZIcQ34
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is it hard to pronounce "Rich Asshole"?
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is America. It's Chev-row-lett, you pretentious twits.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This kind of stuff only matters to relentless choads.


Hard to believe people who drive BMWs and/or read "Lad Bible" could also be relentless choads.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mztlplx: In German, BMW isn't Bee-Em-Vee, it's Bay-Em-Vay. And Volkswagen is Folksvagen.  English vowels and German vowels are pronounced differently as well.

/ah ay ee oh oo


So much bettter if you imagine this in a Scottish accent.

And better still if it's a fake, bad, parody Scottish accent.
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just dumb. You don't call it Bee Emm Vee in English.

And just because:
Korrekte Aussprache: BMW
Youtube f3j8MBvHDOU
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple, I pronounce BWM as "crap". Pretty easy. Rolls of the tongue just fine for me.
 
NuclearSmegma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Even though it's just three letters, most people immediately assume that it would have the English versions of those three letters, which - being as it's a German car - it obviously doesn't.

It's actually pronounced 'bee em vee' rather than 'bee em double yoo'.


And Americans say Spain instead of Espana, and the Spanish say Estados Unidos instead of United States.

Therefore, everyone is stupid.   This concludes my in-depth analysis.


Came here to say this. Thank you.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's why I drive a Subaru.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This kind of stuff only matters to relentless choads.


The "writer"'s name is Wood, so I think you're on to something.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mztlplx: In German, BMW isn't Bee-Em-Vee, it's Bay-Em-Vay. And Volkswagen is Folksvagen.  English vowels and German vowels are pronounced differently as well.

/ah ay ee oh oo


Well, I'm in America so I say "bee em dubya" as Jesus intended.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Mztlplx: In German, BMW isn't Bee-Em-Vee, it's Bay-Em-Vay. And Volkswagen is Folksvagen.  English vowels and German vowels are pronounced differently as well.

/ah ay ee oh oo

So much bettter if you imagine this in a Scottish accent.

And better still if it's a fake, bad, parody Scottish accent.


I need to view the tapestries!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Searching for the image actually brought up Indy-themed tapestries, but none of him from that scene, which is a shame
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: [Fark user image image 850x478]


That's pronounced Delores
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: This is America. It's Chev-row-lett, you pretentious twits.


My friend Antoine Cadillac will be interested.
 
shellcat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd give a pass to anyone who uses the same pronunciation the brand uses in its own ads. Often wrong, but understandable.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So then just say British Motor Works. It's easier.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can people not pronounce BMW? I mean, it's just short hand for British Motor Works.
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhhh, if 95% of people pronounce something one way. They are the ones who are correct.

Sorry, that's kinda how language works
 
MayoBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Also, it's Bimmer for the cars and Beamer/Beemer for bikes. But they're pronounced the same in practice, which is fun.

All you have to remember is how to tell them apart from a porcupine.


Porcupine has the pricks on the outside.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bmw is not the brand name, it is the abbreviation of the company name. So, you'd be a dunce to not say the letters in your native tongue.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I own a Jeep... SO I AIN'T WAVING TO NONE OF Y'ALL BIATCHES IF YOU AIN'T DRIVING THE SAME DAMN THING I AM!!!
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's pronounced "jag-yu-ah" because it's a British company.

Or... the whole premise is stupid.

Pocket Ninja: And don't even get started on how they mispronounce "Jaguar." I mean, if it doesn't come out as "ZSCHAAAHHGYOUUAHhhh" you're dealing with an utter, irredeemable savage.


Oh well, I'm not deleting what I already typed.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: I own a Jeep... SO I AIN'T WAVING TO NONE OF Y'ALL BIATCHES IF YOU AIN'T DRIVING THE SAME DAMN THING I AM!!!


We own a Jeep.  And a Chevrolet.  And a Nissan.  And a Chrysler.  And a Dodge.

/the last two are some-assembly-required
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: cowgirl toffee: I own a Jeep... SO I AIN'T WAVING TO NONE OF Y'ALL BIATCHES IF YOU AIN'T DRIVING THE SAME DAMN THING I AM!!!

We own a Jeep.  And a Chevrolet.  And a Nissan.  And a Chrysler.  And a Dodge.

/the last two are some-assembly-required


*Jeep wave*
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Škoda is spelled properly it's easier to know how to say it. Though they are just VWs anyway. I have a Golf and an Octavia. Other than the body they are essentially identical.

And here (Hungary) you say bay-em-vay.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Break My Window
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've learned all my car pronunciation from these guys. That's how I know about Jaaagg, Voxel, Porsh, Purrjeo and Pry-us

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: How can people not pronounce BMW? I mean, it's just short hand for British Motor Works.


It's bavarian motor works.
Bayerische motoren worke
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizbon: Uhhhh, if 95% of people pronounce something one way. They are the ones who are correct.

Sorry, that's kinda how language works


Pretty much. If I'm walking down the street and see a BMW whip around the corner and run over an old lady and speed away, I'm going to tell the cop who takes my statement it was a "Bee Em Double-You." If I say "Bee Em Vee," there's a pretty good chance he's not going to understand. And that defeats the whole purpose of language.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: TWX: cowgirl toffee: I own a Jeep... SO I AIN'T WAVING TO NONE OF Y'ALL BIATCHES IF YOU AIN'T DRIVING THE SAME DAMN THING I AM!!!

We own a Jeep.  And a Chevrolet.  And a Nissan.  And a Chrysler.  And a Dodge.

/the last two are some-assembly-required

*Jeep wave*


Id wave but like any real jeep owner knows, if I take my hand off the wheel the death wobble takes my jeep off the road.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced "Douchebag car".  That was easy.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fartfignewtons
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: I own a Jeep... SO I AIN'T WAVING TO NONE OF Y'ALL BIATCHES IF YOU AIN'T DRIVING THE SAME DAMN THING I AM!!!


Is it a Wrangler (and not the four-door abomination)?

If not, it's a FAKE JEEP!!!1!


Next, purity question: What kind of roof....
 
JoePip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is still wrong. In German it's "bay em vey" not "bee".
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buick is pronounced byu-Zhay.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: cowgirl toffee: TWX: cowgirl toffee: I own a Jeep... SO I AIN'T WAVING TO NONE OF Y'ALL BIATCHES IF YOU AIN'T DRIVING THE SAME DAMN THING I AM!!!

We own a Jeep.  And a Chevrolet.  And a Nissan.  And a Chrysler.  And a Dodge.

/the last two are some-assembly-required

*Jeep wave*

Id wave but like any real jeep owner knows, if I take my hand off the wheel the death wobble takes my jeep off the road.


Bro... do you even know how to Jeep?

:P
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the author even knows what the logo symbolizes, as was explained in Black Will Hunting.
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My British friend when we were teenagers taught me how to pronounce "Peugeot." He said it was more like "purr - zho"  than "poo - zho". I always thought that was cool. My favorite bicycle was a Peugeot, and I had no idea it was a car brand, too.

Now I have a Ford. It's pronounced "piece of crap."
 
