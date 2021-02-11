 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   In the hopes that the road runner will get caught in traffic, Wile E. Coyote takes the ACME subway to Central Park   (nydailynews.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, New York City, Central Park, Parks Department, coyote sighting, New Yorkers, Commissioners' Plan of 1811, Manhattan, coyote  
•       •       •

544 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 6:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the M train was running via 8th ave?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be worried about tunnels that weren't there yesterday.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw A Coyote, sheesh

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have coyotes riding the light rail pretty regularly in cold weather. They never cause any trouble, so basically people ignore them.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
True men don't film coyotes
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.