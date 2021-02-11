 Skip to content
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Under-kilt shrinkage season.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Met Office yellow snow and ice warning is in place for large parts of the country until 12:00 on Friday.

The content of that warning?  Watch out where the huskys go, and don't eat it
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was hoping to see nippy Scottish lasses.

Not a bookmark, how dare you!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all us Philistines out there, -23 European is -9 American
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup -23 degrees C is pretty cold.  Feel sorry for them. Where I am it's 60 degrees F.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yellow snow and ice warning

/don't eat it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. We're going a week without getting up to that temperature. -29 C right now.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potential bookmark? I'll check back.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-23C (-9.4F)? That's "fall jacket weather" here in Canuckistan.

/not really
//would put on my winter jacket
///also a hat & gloves
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Potential bookmark? I'll check back.


Here, I'll save you the trouble.

candid pokies - Bing images (very not save for work)
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miller lite commercial, don't eat yellow snow
Youtube yqD2tKpdPY8
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd happily burst my pipes for a Scottish woman.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its supposed to snow in Houston Monday. So ive stocked up on whiskey and ammo.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: I'd happily burst my pipes for a Scottish woman.


Best Way for European Singles to Date Differently. (eurodate.com)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So ive stocked up on whiskey and ammo


Where did you find the ammo?  Where I'm at all the shelves are empty.

Supposed to get 3 or 4 days of rain here and I want to stock up.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the hell are the nippy pictures?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: dothemath: So ive stocked up on whiskey and ammo

Where did you find the ammo?  Where I'm at all the shelves are empty.

Supposed to get 3 or 4 days of rain here and I want to stock up.


Ive had about 10K of .22 and 3K of 5.56 for years. I havent been to the range in a year so my stock is still high.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Ive had about 10K of .22 and 3K of 5.56 for years. I havent been to the range in a year so my stock is still high.


Here, because ammo is in high demand, our ranges will sell you enough to fire off when you book range time but no more or no less.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Humidity is already at 75%
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way am I wearing a kilt in that weather! I'd have to set it on fire to protect the crown jewels.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: So ive stocked up on whiskey and ammo

Where did you find the ammo?  Where I'm at all the shelves are empty.

Supposed to get 3 or 4 days of rain here and I want to stock up.


What good are bullets against the rain?
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
-23°C?  We've been sitting lower than that for like a week.  Hell, it's -30°C now!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does rain indicate a heightened survival mode situation?
Man, I am out of the loop.

ComaToast: No way am I wearing a kilt in that weather! I'd have to set it on fire to protect the crown jewels.


Just hang a tea candle under there.
 
Bathroom Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Currently 1° F/-17° C here in Iowa. I might wear a hat today.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: What good are bullets against the rain?


Pure poetry, im crying.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Victoria BC has been below freezing for a couple of days!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: -23°C? We've been sitting lower than that for like a week. Hell, it's -30°C now


You're from Canuckistan, tho. Youre used to it
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: What good are bullets against the rain?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's a scene in "A Touch of Cloth" where the main character explodes with anger at the rain and starts shooting up into the air (effing rain!).
The rain still came down, as did one unlucky bird.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Currently -35c outside.
I'm not going outside
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: ChrisDe: Potential bookmark? I'll check back.

Here, I'll save you the trouble.

candid pokies - Bing images (very not save for work)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: -23°C?  We've been sitting lower than that for like a week.  Hell, it's -30°C now!

[Fark user image 376x276]


Ah, Calgary.  Where Minnesota imports its weather from.  We're sitting at a balmy -24C.  Or -11F in freedom units.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: -23C (-9.4F)? That's "fall jacket weather" here in Canuckistan.

/not really
//would put on my winter jacket
///also a hat & gloves


Yea, once it's gets below about 10F, it's things start to get real pretty fast.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: steklo: ChrisDe: Potential bookmark? I'll check back.

Here, I'll save you the trouble.

candid pokies - Bing images (very not save for work)

[Fark user image 400x471]


As a Gumby fan I applaud you.
Fark user image
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That is a bit nippy eh.
I do like the idea of a place where -25 is record breaking rather than typical winter though. 
The cold seems to be a lot more mobile than in years past, probably weather patterns shifting due to global warming.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: SonOfSpam: steklo: ChrisDe: Potential bookmark? I'll check back.

Here, I'll save you the trouble.

candid pokies - Bing images (very not save for work)

[Fark user image 400x471]

As a Gumby fan I applaud you.
[Fark user image 78x25]


Me too!
 
