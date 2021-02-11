 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Protip: Avoid domestic disputes if you have a marijuana grow-op in your home   (wjactv.com) divider line
3
    More: Dumbass, facing charges, Domestic violence, domestic dispute, police, marijuana  
•       •       •

58 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2021 at 12:31 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All I see is a picture of three plants and maybe a couple of ounces of pot. Hopefully their attorneys can get all that shoved aside as "personal use," and treated as such.

Assaulting an officer, though...that's a different problem.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were something they could smoke to mellow out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I can't tell you all how much I hate this photo.


I want to wipe those smiles right off their faces. I know, I know...they are going to take as many plants and put them in the trunks of their squad car, then mysteriously put 5 plants into evidence and take the rest home.


Jealous as hell here. I live in a non legal state and I'm dry, so you bet I'm bitter.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.