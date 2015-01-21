 Skip to content
(History Channel)   This day in history: Nelson Mandela released from prison. Also this day in alternate history: Nelson Mandela dies in prison. Berenstein would like a word   (history.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, it's Barenstain.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Internet Comment Etiquette: "Mandela Effect"
Youtube TYonTBRM0VI
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: [YouTube video: Internet Comment Etiquette: "Mandela Effect"]


Oh right, NSFW.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TYonTBRM​0VI]


Thank you so much for another time wasting YT channel.

Back at ya:


Internet Comment Etiquette: "Alex Jones"
Youtube lHbAsndSKXA


NSFW
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: enry: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TYonTBRM​0VI]

Thank you so much for another time wasting YT channel.

Back at ya:


[YouTube video: Internet Comment Etiquette: "Alex Jones"]

NSFW


Oh, sorry.  You're not going to get anything done today because now you're going to have to get caught up.

I think the Alex Jones one was where I first saw his channel and subbed
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Harlee: enry: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TYonTBRM​0VI]

Thank you so much for another time wasting YT channel.

Back at ya:


[YouTube video: Internet Comment Etiquette: "Alex Jones"]

NSFW

Oh, sorry.  You're not going to get anything done today because now you're going to have to get caught up.

I think the Alex Jones one was where I first saw his channel and subbed


I shall get my revenge! Take that!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harlee: No, it's Barenstain.


No, it's Baron Stain.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Mandela Effect: when people catch details they missed at an earlier time, but instead of accepting they were previously mistaken they take it as the entire world is a dimension changing conspiracy against them.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Internet comment etiquette is one of my favorite YouTube channels. Y'all should check it out.

Anyway, can we talk about how The Mandela Effect is the same kind of weird racist as ancient aliens? Like, whereas ancient aliens is all like "I don't know how these primitive civilizations had really sophisticated architecture... It must've been aliens!" The Mandela Effect is all like "huh. I wonder what the Nelson Mandela's whole deal was."

Seriously, I really wanna ask a person that actually believes in the Mandela Effect what the think Nelson Mandela was famous for. Like, do they really just think he was a political dissident that died in prison...?
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For anyone who needs a good introduction to the Berenstein Bears Problem, see this site.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also this day in Alternate History:  Donald J. Trump appears in Debtors Court to explain where the 300 million dollar 'loan' his father gave him went.  He reportedly sobs that he has no clue and is a 'failure in the business industry'.  He is sentenced to the Leona Helmsey Debtor Prison in upstate New York where he dies while working on the Nike shoes assembly line.

/DJT in a non DJT thread
//30 minute timeout
///self imposed but worth it.
 
OldJames
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why not a happy alternate history, like "Nelson Mandela releases sex tape"
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I favored this post simply so I can go to work and catch up on all the YouTube posts. Thank you Fark for ruining me.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Mandaellah Effekt
Youtube YGgUrj10HdM
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: The Mandela Effect: when people catch details they missed at an earlier time, but instead of accepting they were previously mistaken they take it as the entire world is a dimension changing conspiracy against them.


There's an alternate universe in which this post posits that the Mandela Effect is proof of the multiverse theory and how alternative universes can periodically collide with one another.
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In my timeline Morgan Freeman died in prison so there's no way he could have played Mandela in that movie
 
Stantz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YGgUrj10​HdM]


Came here to post this moment of clarity.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
C-PO NEVER HAD A SILVER LEG GODDAMNIT!!!

Just ask Mr. and Mrs. Berenstein.
 
havocmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've never understood the Mandela effect.

Like, I understand the idea behind it, I just don't know anyone who thought Nelson Mandela died in jail.

Filet o' Fish is a much better example. Apparently, they've ALWAYS had cheese. I don't know anyone who remembers cheese on them until 10 years ago
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Also this day in Alternate History:  Donald J. Trump appears in Debtors Court to explain where the 300 million dollar 'loan' his father gave him went.  He reportedly sobs that he has no clue and is a 'failure in the business industry'.  He is sentenced to the Leona Helmsey Debtor Prison in upstate New York where he dies while working on the Nike shoes assembly line.

/DJT in a non DJT thread
//30 minute timeout
///self imposed but worth it.


Don't worry. We are saved and the healing has begun. This mandala guy doesn't have a chance making sand art.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I always find Mandela effects amusing. The only two that really get me are 1) Berenstein, and I am fully prepared to admit I am just misremembering that from childhood. And 2) the Fruit of the Loom logo cornucopia controversy. That one freaks me out a little, mainly because I swear up and down that logo used to have one, and A LOT of people online think the same. Recently someone pointed out that one is probably due to a flood of counterfeit Fruit of the Loom products from China. I would imagine that would have been much easier to do in the 90's and late 80's. My brain will accept that one as an explanation and chill, but it still really weirds me out.
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

havocmike: I've never understood the Mandela effect.

Like, I understand the idea behind it, I just don't know anyone who thought Nelson Mandela died in jail.

Filet o' Fish is a much better example. Apparently, they've ALWAYS had cheese. I don't know anyone who remembers cheese on them until 10 years ago


They always had cheese.  I specifically remember my family would go to McDonald's on Good Fridays to get Fillet o' Fish sandwiches for dinner.  I would always peel the slice of cheese off the piece of fish before eating. And it's been a lot more than 10 years since I've been a kid.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't get why the Mandela Effect got its name. One idiot thought Mandela died in prison, and gave his name to the "effect"?

Or did a lot of idiots actually believe this?

To think Mandela died in prison you'd have to be an idiot, or totally unaware of world events and pretty recent and important history, or just plain too young. Only the latter have an excuse.
 
