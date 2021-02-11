 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Everyone calls subby weird for wearing socks to bed, but finally, vindication
40
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I go to bed with socks, pajama bottoms, long sleeves and by 3 am it's all off again. Our bed is freezing when we get in and close to flashover after the mrs edmo heatsink has been in there awhile.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
if you live where it is cold. You might have to get up and walk on a cold floor.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh. I didn't know that I was weird for this particular reason.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But doctor.... Socks is my cat"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhm, these kind of socks?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'So let's talk about people that wear socks to bed"

Or I could just hang myself with a belt. Both sound equally exciting.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Socks are worn in all of the finest pornos.

That's why I wear socks to bed.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do if my feet are cold when I go to bed, otherwise I don't.

/There, I just pissed everyone off
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winter in Nebraska? Wearing socks to bed? Damned right.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nice thing about wearing socks in bed, is especially for anyone with long toenails. Nothing worse then getting stabbed or stabbing someone with them while tossing and turning while one sleeps. Of course they should be cut short frequently but lots of people get lazy about it.

I don't mind socks in bed. Doesn't phase me one bit.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, you're still farkin' weird.
 
frogmyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you weren't supposed to wear socks to be because they slightly impede circulation and thus make it harder to stay warm in the long run?

Personally, I never wear socks unless I'm wearing shoes, and even then I wear the thin kind that only has cushion on the bottom. My feet are always cold, but if they're ever even a little bit too warm my whole body feels miserable and overheated. It's weird.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, it's better to remove cirulation-restricting clothing.
What you do is turn up the heat a while before going to sleep so the room's nice and toasty warm (leaving the comforter (or duvet) off help the bed warm up) and then shut the heat off when you go to bed.

I have said for a long time that warm, dry feet is the key to happiness.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I wear socks to bed.  They seem to help with my circulation and cut down on blanket stealing because they're... wait for it...copper inused.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mrs. Hippopotamus and I sleep in the nude.

/hey, where did everybody go?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: hey, where did everybody go?


probably going to Pornhub for the proof.  You are listed as "H Hippopotamus" there right?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wear silk, button up pajamas and nightcap with my name monogrammed above the left pocket.  What do you wear to bed?  A T-shirt?  Pfft.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some of us run a little warm at night. I like the memory foam mattress but it's warm, even with the thermostat down I often find myself with just a sheet.
 
JRoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If I fall asleep with socks on it means it's going to wake me up while I'm asleep feeling like my feet are stuck in something somehow and I'll have to rip them off my feet as quickly as possible.

I mean, congratulations if you can sleep with socks on, you freak. I prefer actually sleeping though.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
O_O  You people wear clothes to bed?!
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I wear socks to bed.  They seem to help with my circulation and cut down on blanket stealing because they're... wait for it...copper inused.


My feet are 35% copper so I don't have that problem.
 
djfitz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What I have a problem with isn't the socks, per se. It's that if you're wearing the socks to bed that you've been walking around in, you're bring filth into the bed. I'm all for clean socks in bed.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If it's cold I'm wearing socks to bed.
Sorry, but I'd rather have unfrozen feet.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

djfitz: What I have a problem with isn't the socks, per se. It's that if you're wearing the socks to bed that you've been walking around in, you're bring filth into the bed. I'm all for clean socks in bed.


I'm trying to increase the amount of filth brought to the bedroom, personally.
 
Esroc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I love my wife but one of her more annoying quirks is almost every time I put my socks on at night she mockingly goes "Oh, the socks are going on. I guess that means it's bedtime!"

I understand why husbands usually die first. It's to escape.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wear socks when it's cold. So like 2 weeks out of the year maybe. Rest of the time i have an electric fan blowing air over my bed during the night to cool down.
 
Andulamb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wear socks at all times, except when I shower. My body, my choice.
 
EL EM
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you don't wear socks to bed you catch cold. October to May, but it can vary with elevation and north south.
/latitude?longitude? I don't remember which is which.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I prefer a particular kind of sock to wear on especially cold nights. Very thick, wool, oversize but loose and unconfining. I wouldn't be caught dead wearing them in the daytime because it looks goofy as hell
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: O_O  You people wear clothes to bed?!


I wear undies.
Helps keep the sheets clean.  Especially after taco night.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: Uhm, these kind of socks?


[Fark user image 850x1275]


Egzackly.  If I wear socks, and she's wearing socks, why that's a perfect indication that we're meant for each other.  It's Kismet.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Socks are worn in all of the finest pornos.

That's why I wear socks to bed.


Sure, you've got to dress for the job you want.
 
mononymous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
what else would I wear with my sandals?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I sleep hot.  Mrs. Moan sleeps cold.  There is an extra blanket on her side of the bed.  I often stick my bare feet out from under the blanket during sleep.  Initially, Mr. Moan was amazed and confused that I slept with my feet out.  She (an RN) once said, "Back when I worked night shift, I'd make rounds and cover up all the feet that were sticking out from under cover.  When I'd make rounds again, the same feet would be out and I'd cover them up again."  Ladies and Gentlemen, I present evidence of the reason why being hospitalized is a Hellish experience.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: I sleep hot.  Mrs. Moan sleeps cold.  There is an extra blanket on her side of the bed.  I often stick my bare feet out from under the blanket during sleep.  Initially, Mr. Moan was amazed and confused that I slept with my feet out.  She (an RN) once said, "Back when I worked night shift, I'd make rounds and cover up all the feet that were sticking out from under cover.  When I'd make rounds again, the same feet would be out and I'd cover them up again."  Ladies and Gentlemen, I present evidence of the reason why being hospitalized is a Hellish experience.


Mrs. Moan was amazed and confused.  I am Mr. Moan.  Probably confused but not amazed.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
During the cold months I wear socks to bed. And nothing else. As usual.
 
billstewart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Nah, it's better to remove cirulation-restricting clothing.
What you do is turn up the heat a while before going to sleep so the room's nice and toasty warm (leaving the comforter (or duvet) off help the bed warm up) and then shut the heat off when you go to bed.


Electric blankets do that really well.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My wife wears socks to bed pretty much year-round. She has different weights for different seasons. She takes them off and leaves them on the bed when she gets up, even for a quick bathroom run. If she wears anything else to bed, she's usually taken it off by the morning because she gets hot overnight. I've always wondered if the socks are to blame for her overheating, but I haven't mentioned it, because I kind of like waking up with a naked wife.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think we're missing an important issue:

"Dr Jess did admit that she herself is a sock-wearer at night and linked her suggestion to research from 2006, which studied the impact of foot temperature."

Clear bias of the source. Her opinion is tainted. Whether you are for or against, we should all band together and send some hate emails. I'm even willing to volunteer a few of you to threaten to get her fired for this.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: cowgirl toffee: O_O  You people wear clothes to bed?!

I wear undies.
Helps keep the sheets clean.  Especially after taco night.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
